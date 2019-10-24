Jammu and Kashmir BDC Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Candidates in 27 blocks elected unopposed; 1,065 in fray for election of chairpersons in 283 segments

Jammu and Kashmir BDC Election Result 2019 LATEST Updates: The chief electoral officer earlier said that twenty-seven candidates in the 310 blocks have been elected chairpersons in various block developments councils (BDC) of Jammu and Kashmir unopposed.

“A total of 27 candidates have been elected unopposed in various blocks of Jammu and Kashmir," said chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Shailendra Kumar.

After the final withdrawal of nomination papers, 1,065 candidates are left in the fray for election of chairpersons for 283 BDCs.

The maiden Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) election — the second tier in the Panchayati Raj system — on Thursday (24 October), will see 1,065 candidates in the fray across 310 polling stations. The mainstream political parties — NC, PDP and the Congress — have boycotted the first electoral exercise in the state after the Centre's 5 August decision to scrap the special status under Article 370.

As many as 26,629 electors — 8,313 women and 18,316 men — from across the state will cast their votes in their respective blocks to elect the BDC chairpersons. Any panch or sarpanch will be eligible for the post of block chairperson.

According to officials, adequate security arrangements are in place at the polling stations, and for over 26,000 panches and sarpanches — elected in November-December in 2018 — who will also vote in their respective blocks to elect the BDC chairpersons.

There are 316 blocks in the state, but the election will be held in 310 as two of them are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four blocks reserved for women have no women candidates, the officials said.

Of the 310 blocks, candidates in 27 blocks have been elected unopposed. So voting will be held only in 283 blocks, The Indian Express reported.

The election department informed that 1,092 nominations, including 853 Independents candidates and 218 from the BJP, were found eligible after scrutiny and withdrawal.

The highest number of candidates are in north Kashmir's Kupwara district (101) and the lowest in south Kashmir's Shopian (4), PTI reported.

There are 90 candidates in Baramulla, 82 in Jammu, 76 in Rajouri, 74 in Doda, 72 in Kathua, 58 each in Udhampur and Budgam, 44 in Kishtwar, 43 in Ramban and 39 in Reasi, the officials said.

Leh and Kargil districts together account for 74 candidates, 38 from Kargil and 36 from Leh.Five candidates are in the fray from Srinagar district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, J&K’s Chief Electoral Office Shailendra Kumar said, "We are ready and everything is in place. All polling material has been despatched and the staff have been trained. Counting will take place immediately after the elections are over."

According to officials, the BDC polls will pave the way for elections to the District Planning and Development Boards (DPDB), the third-tier of Panchayati Raj, and thus spur development in the state.

Meanwhile, the state unit of Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of making a "mockery of democracy" by "forcing" the main Opposition parties to stay away from the electoral exercise.

The Congress along with the main regional parties — the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party — have boycotted the BDC polls citing indifferent attitude of the state administration and continued detention of the party leaders in the Valley.

"Holding of elections to BDCs at this juncture and forcing the major Opposition parties to stay away from the election is betrayal with the electorates and mockery of democracy," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

He said this is the first such election in the history of the state and the country when only the ruling party is in the contest.

"The government went ahead with the BDC election that too on party basis without caring for the basic democratic, rich traditions and fundamental essence for elections in the country. The entire opposition leaders were detained for more than two months (in Jammu) and still most of Opposition leaders in Kashmir are not permitted to move out," he said.

