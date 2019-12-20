Jama Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jama Assembly Elections 2019 | The Jama Vidhan Sabha constituency, reserved under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, is set to vote on Friday in the final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The Jama constituency is a JMM stronghold and falls into the Dumka district.

Results in past elections:

Prior to 2005, JMM and Congress had won from this constituency.

Dumka MP Sunil Soren had won from the seat in 2005. He had defeated the JMM’s Durga Soren with 6,630 more votes.

The seat is currently being held by Sita Soren, a JMM leader. She had won the seat in the 2009 election and again in the 2014 election. In 2014, she had defeated Suresh Murmu by a margin of 2,306 votes.

Here is a brief overview of the Jama Assembly constituency:

Total electors: 3,10,668

Number of male voters: 1,64,528

Number of female voters: 1,46,140

Numbers of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70 percent

Polling stations: 1

Constituency number: 11

Polling stations: 209

With inputs from agencies

