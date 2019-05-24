Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha polls:

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,31,469 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,95,704

Female Electors: 7,35,765

Assembly Constituencies: Mekliganj (SC), Dhupguri (SC), Maynaguri (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Rajganj (SC), Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Communist Party of India (CPM) has won this seat thrice in last four elections. Minati Sen of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Mahendra Kumar Roy won the seat in 2009 before losing to Bijoy Chandra Barman in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Part of the tea-growing belt of North Bengal, a sizeable number of people are directly or indirectly linked to the tea industry. The area has a large number of refugees from present-day Bangladesh. Moreover, 15 percent of the population is believed to be tribal.

