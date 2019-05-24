Co-presented by


Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha polls:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 16:57:38 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy 760,145 Votes 51% Votes
AITC Bijoy Chandra Barman 576,141 Votes 38% Votes
CPI(M) Bhagirath Chandra Roy 76,166 Votes 5% Votes
INC Mani Kumar Darnal 28,562 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 19,928 Votes 1% Votes
IND Subhash Biswas 10,857 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Jiban Krishna Majumder 8,134 Votes 1% Votes
IND Harekrishna Sarkar 6,095 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Haribhakta Sardar 4,692 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachimohan Barman 3,413 Votes 0% Votes
KPP(U) Subal Chandra Roy 2,685 Votes 0% Votes
AMB Khushi Ranjan Mondal 2,205 Votes 0% Votes
SJNP Ranjit Kumar Roy 1,899 Votes 0% Votes
Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,31,469 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,95,704

Female Electors: 7,35,765

Assembly Constituencies: Mekliganj (SC), Dhupguri (SC), Maynaguri (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Rajganj (SC), Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Communist Party of India (CPM) has won this seat thrice in last four elections. Minati Sen of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Mahendra Kumar Roy won the seat in 2009 before losing to Bijoy Chandra Barman in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Part of the tea-growing belt of North Bengal, a sizeable number of people are directly or indirectly linked to the tea industry. The area has a large number of refugees from present-day Bangladesh. Moreover, 15 percent of the population is believed to be tribal.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:57:38 IST

