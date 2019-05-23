Jalna Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 18
Total electors: 16,12,054
Female electors: 7,45,328
Male electors: 8,66,726
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly segment was removed and PAithan Assembly seat was added from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.
Assembly constituencies: Jalna, Badnapur (SC), Bhokardan, Sillod, Pholambari, Paithan
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP bastion. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve has been the MP since 1999.
Demographics: It covers parts of Jalna and Aurangabad districts. Jalna district has a population of 19,59,046 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 2.74 lakh Muslims. It is located in the Marathwada region of the state, where the main occupation is agriculture.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:38:25 IST