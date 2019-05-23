Co-presented by


* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Jalna Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:38:25 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
ALP Uttam Dhanu Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Mahendra Kachru Sonavane 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sirsath Sham 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABS Ganesh Shankar Chandode 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Pramod Baburao Kharat 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBHP Adv. Trimbak Baburao Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Feroz Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Danve Raosaheb Dadarao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sapkal Lilabai Dharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ahemad Rahim Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arun Chintaman Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anita Lalchand Khandade (Rajput) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Annasaheb Devidasrao Ugle 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv.Yogesh Dattu Gullapelli 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shahadev Mahadev Palve 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Ashok Gawali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ratan Aasaram Landge 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Autade Vilas Keshavrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 16,12,054

Female electors: 7,45,328

Male electors: 8,66,726

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly segment was removed and PAithan Assembly seat was added from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jalna, Badnapur (SC), Bhokardan, Sillod, Pholambari, Paithan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP bastion. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve has been the MP since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Jalna and Aurangabad districts. Jalna district has a population of 19,59,046 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 2.74 lakh Muslims. It is located in the Marathwada region of the state, where the main occupation is agriculture.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:38:25 IST

