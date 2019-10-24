Jalna Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jalna Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Jalna district – Badnapur (SC)

Constituency Name—Jalna

Constituency Number— 101

District Name—Jalna

Total Electors—332116

Female Electors—155509

Male Electors— 176605

Third Gender—2

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena won the seat with 86,696 votes, the highest number of votes received by any candidate in the past nine elections. In 2009, Shiv Sena fielded Bhaskar Rajaram Ambekar, who lost to Congress' Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao. Gorantyal won the seat by a margin of least 20,000 votes. In 2014, Congress lost the seat with Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena receiving 45,078 votes while Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao of Congress emerged as the runner-up candidate with 44,782 votes. The vote difference between the winner and the runner-up candidate was just 296 seats.

In the 2019 election, incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Panditrao Khotkar will be contesting against Kailas Kisanrao Gorantyal of the Congress.

Demographics – Jalna district is approximately situated at the centre part of Maharashtra state and in northern direction of the Marathwada region. As per the 2011 census, the Jalna district has 19,58,483 total population.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .