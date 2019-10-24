Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jalgaon Urban Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:17:59 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Shafi A. Nabi Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prof. Dr. Ashish S. Jadhav Happy Mirror 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivram Magar Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Suresh Damu Bhole Rajumama 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKS Vandana Prabhakar Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Surwade Gaurav Damodar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Maya Budha Ahire 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lalit Banty Gaurishankar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Adv. Jamil Abdul Rauf Deshpande 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Abhishek Shantaram Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Pitambar Wagh Sir 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ashok Shridhar Shimpi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gokul Ramesh Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • With BJP and Shiv Sena contesting

  • Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase.

  • Jalgaon City constituency is in the district Jalgaon in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Jalgaon Urban Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. CNN-News18

Constituency Name – Jalgaon Urban

Constituency Number – 13

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 4,00,196

Female Electors –1,89,301

Male Electors –2,10,861

Third Gender –34

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Both Shiv Sena and BJP fought the 2014 Assembly election independently and Jalgaon City saw the saffron allies go up against each other. The result was in BJP's favour with Suresh D Bhole giving Sena candidate and then incumbent MLA Sureshkumar Jain a drubbing. Jain lost the seat by over 42,000 votes. In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly election, Jain won the Assembly constituency by defeating Independent candidate Manoj Dayaram Chaudhary by 31,000 votes. BJP has once again fielded Bhole as its candidate for the 2019 Assembly constituency.

Demographics – Known for its industries and banana plantations, Jalgaon Urban includes the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation and parts of Jalgaon tehsil. The total population is 23,26,277, of which 62.79 percent is rural and 37.21 percent is urban. Jalgaon City is also known as Gold City.

According to the 2011 Census, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation is 76 percent Hindu, 18.2 percent Muslim and the rest are from other minorities. The female sex ratio in Jalgaon City is 913 against state average of 929.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:17:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores