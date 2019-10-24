Jalgaon Urban Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Jalgaon Urban

Constituency Number – 13

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 4,00,196

Female Electors –1,89,301

Male Electors –2,10,861

Third Gender –34

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Both Shiv Sena and BJP fought the 2014 Assembly election independently and Jalgaon City saw the saffron allies go up against each other. The result was in BJP's favour with Suresh D Bhole giving Sena candidate and then incumbent MLA Sureshkumar Jain a drubbing. Jain lost the seat by over 42,000 votes. In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly election, Jain won the Assembly constituency by defeating Independent candidate Manoj Dayaram Chaudhary by 31,000 votes. BJP has once again fielded Bhole as its candidate for the 2019 Assembly constituency.

Demographics – Known for its industries and banana plantations, Jalgaon Urban includes the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation and parts of Jalgaon tehsil. The total population is 23,26,277, of which 62.79 percent is rural and 37.21 percent is urban. Jalgaon City is also known as Gold City.

According to the 2011 Census, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation is 76 percent Hindu, 18.2 percent Muslim and the rest are from other minorities. The female sex ratio in Jalgaon City is 913 against state average of 929.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .