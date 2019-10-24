Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jalgaon Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:18:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Sambhaji Kadu Koli 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Pushpa Dnyaneshwar Mahajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sanjay Pannalal Baviskar Koli 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sonawane Ishwar Uttam 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pradip Bhimrao Motiraya 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Mukunda Ananda Rote 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deshmukh Jitendra Baburao Ravi Bhau 0 Votes 0% Votes
PWPI Dilip Rajaram Patil Kadgaonkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Gulabrao Raghunath Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Laxman Gangaram Patil Lucky Tailor 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Attarade Chandrashekhar Prakash 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Jalgaon Rural is in one of the 11 Assembly constituencies that fall in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and the main contest is between NCP and Shiv Sena

  • The election for the constituency will take place on 21 October when over 3 lakh voters will exercise their franchise

  • Shiv Sena will hope to retain the seat its candidate Patil G Raghunath won in 2014 with a margin of over 30,000 votes

Jalgaon Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Jalgaon Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name – Jalgaon Rural

Constituency Number – 14

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 3,14,604

Female Electors – 1,50,817

Male Electors – 1,63,786

Third Gender—1

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Patil G Raghunath of the Shiv Sen won the 2014 elections for this seat. He defeated NCP's Deokar Gulabrao Baburao, then the incumbent MLA, by a margin of over 32,000 votes. Deokar had won the seat in 2009 by defeating Raghunath in a close contest. The vote difference between the two leaders was less than 5,000 votes in the 2009 Assembly election.

Demographics — Part of Jalgaon district, Jalgaon Rural Assembly constituency includes parts of Jalgaon tehsil, revenue circle Kanalde, Asoda, Jalgaon, Nashirabad and Mhasawad and the Dharangaon tehsil.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:18:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores