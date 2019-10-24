Jalgaon Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jalgaon Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Jalgaon Rural

Constituency Number – 14

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 3,14,604

Female Electors – 1,50,817

Male Electors – 1,63,786

Third Gender—1

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Patil G Raghunath of the Shiv Sen won the 2014 elections for this seat. He defeated NCP's Deokar Gulabrao Baburao, then the incumbent MLA, by a margin of over 32,000 votes. Deokar had won the seat in 2009 by defeating Raghunath in a close contest. The vote difference between the two leaders was less than 5,000 votes in the 2009 Assembly election.

Demographics — Part of Jalgaon district, Jalgaon Rural Assembly constituency includes parts of Jalgaon tehsil, revenue circle Kanalde, Asoda, Jalgaon, Nashirabad and Mhasawad and the Dharangaon tehsil.

