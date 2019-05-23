Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jalgaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:37:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Anjali Ratnakar Baviskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ishwar Dayaram More (Maji Sainik) 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Sant Shri Baba Mahahansaji Maharaj Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSP(S) Mohan Shankar Birhade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anant Prabhakar Mahajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJP(S) Sharad Gorakh Bhamre (Sutar) 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rahul Narayan Bansode 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Gulabrao Baburao Deokar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukesh Rajesh Kuril 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Onkaraba Chensing Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lalit (Bunty) Gaurishankar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Shivlal Khairnar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sancheti Rupesh Parasmal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,07,933

Female electors: 7,98,906

Male electors: 9,09,027

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Jalgaon City, Jalgaon Rural, Amalner, Erandol, Chalisgaon, Pachora.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1999. The saffron party’s AT Nana Patil has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Jalgaon district. As per the voter list of 2016, there are 1746597 electorates and 1898 polling stations in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:37:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile