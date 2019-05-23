Jalgaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,07,933

Female electors: 7,98,906

Male electors: 9,09,027

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Jalgaon City, Jalgaon Rural, Amalner, Erandol, Chalisgaon, Pachora.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1999. The saffron party’s AT Nana Patil has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Jalgaon district. As per the voter list of 2016, there are 1746597 electorates and 1898 polling stations in this constituency.

