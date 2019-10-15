Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Jalgaon Jamod profile: Incumbent MLA and labour minister Sanjay Kute faces Congress' Swati Wakekar

Jalgaon Jamod Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Jalgaon Jamod

Constituency Number – 27

District – Buldhana

Total Electors –2,89,079

Female Electors –1,36,753

Male Electors –1,52,323

Third Gender –3

Results in previous elections – In 2009, the constituency was won by Dr Sanjay Shriram Kute of BJP over BBM's Prasenjit Kisan Tayade by almost 49,224 votes. In 2014, Kute again won with 63,888 votes. Kute is a minister in the outgoing Devendra Fadnavis government and holds the portfolio of Maharashtra cabinet minister for Labour, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward, and Special Backward Class Welfare.

For the 2019 election, Kute is up against Ramesh Dattu Nawthale from Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr Swati Sandeep Wakekar of Congress and Sangitrao Bhaskarrao Bhongal from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Demographics – This city has many industrial areas and is famously known as “Gold City”. Of its total population, 62.79 percent is rural and 37.21 percent is urban. This town is located approximately 10 kilometres away from the Satpura range.