Jale Election Result 2020 Declared: BJP sitting MLA Jibesh Kumar wins with 87,321 votes; ex-AMU student president Maskoor Usmani loses, secures 65,395 votes

Jale Election Result 2020 Declared | BJP's Jibesh Kumar has won the crucial Jale seat by 87,321 votes. Former Aligarh Muslim University students' union president Maskoor Usmani who is fighting on a Congress ticket against Kumar lost by a margin of 21,796 votes and secured 65,395 votes.
Results in the the three-phased Bihar Assembly election will be announced today (10 November), and all eyes are on the Jale constituency in the Darbhanga district, which is one of the key seats in the state.
Usmani was a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and had participated in protests that were held last year. Usmani had an uphill climb. The Congress has not won this constituency since 1995.
In the 2015 Assembly polls, Kumar had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U). Jeevesh had secured 3.1 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency, and the saffron party had a 41.69 percent vote share, News18 reported.
Here are some details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,03,430
Number of male voters: 1,61,285
Number of female voters: 1,42,010
Number of transgender voters: 6
Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 52 percent
The voter turnout in Jale during the 2020 Assembly election was 53.8 percent, while in 2015 the turnout was 52.19 percent.
