Jale Election Result 2020: Congress fields ex-AMU student Maskoor Usmani against sitting BJP MLA Jeevesh Kumar

In the 2015 Assembly polls, BJP's Jeevesh had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U)

Jale Election Result 2020: Results for the three-phased Bihar Assembly election will be announced today (10 November), and all eyes are on the Jale constituency in the Darbhanga district, which is one of the key seats in the state.

In Jale, former Aligarh Muslim University students' union president Maskoor Usmani is fighting on a Congress ticket against BJP's sitting MLA Jeevesh Kumar. Usmani was a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and had participated in protests that were held last year.

Usmani has an uphill climb. The Congress has not won this constituency since 1995.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Jeevesh had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U). Jeevesh had secured 3.1 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency, and the saffron party had a 41.69 percent vote share, News18 reported.

Here are some details about the constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,03,430

Number of male voters: 1,61,285

Number of female voters: 1,42,010

Number of transgender voters: 6

Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 52 percent

The voter turnout in Jale during the 2020 Assembly election was 53.8 percent, while in 2015 the turnout was 52.19 percent.