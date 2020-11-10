Jale Election Result 2020: Congress fields ex-AMU student Maskoor Usmani against sitting BJP MLA Jeevesh Kumar
In the 2015 Assembly polls, BJP's Jeevesh had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U)
Jale Election Result 2020: Results for the three-phased Bihar Assembly election will be announced today (10 November), and all eyes are on the Jale constituency in the Darbhanga district, which is one of the key seats in the state.
In Jale, former Aligarh Muslim University students' union president Maskoor Usmani is fighting on a Congress ticket against BJP's sitting MLA Jeevesh Kumar. Usmani was a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and had participated in protests that were held last year.
Usmani has an uphill climb. The Congress has not won this constituency since 1995.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
In the 2015 Assembly polls, Jeevesh had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U). Jeevesh had secured 3.1 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency, and the saffron party had a 41.69 percent vote share, News18 reported.
Here are some details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,03,430
Number of male voters: 1,61,285
Number of female voters: 1,42,010
Number of transgender voters: 6
Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 52 percent
The voter turnout in Jale during the 2020 Assembly election was 53.8 percent, while in 2015 the turnout was 52.19 percent.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Imamganj Election Result 2020: Triangular contest between Jitan Ram Manjhi, Uday Narayan Choudhary, Shobha Sinha on cards
Former speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, who has represented the constituency four times, has been fielded by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD
Sarairanjan Election Result 2020: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhary up against RJD's Arvind Kumar Sahni
Sarairanjan Election Result 2020 | Choudhary, who is a five-term legislator, is reportedly a close confidant of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
Nalanda Election Result 2020: Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar seeks third straight term against Congress' Gunjan Patel
In 2015, Rural Affairs minister Shrawan Kumar won the election with a slim margin of 2,996 votes over the BJP's candidate Kaushlendra Kumar