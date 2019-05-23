Jalandhar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Santokh Singh Chaudhary from INC and Charanjit Singh Atwal from SAD

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,51,497

Female electors: 7,42,967

Male electors: 8,08,530

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Phillaur and Adampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt., Adampur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a Congress bastion since 1999. Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary is the current MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Jalandhar. It has a population of 21,93,590 comprising an SC population of 8,54,444. It is relatively more urbanised than the rest of the state. The sex ratio is 915 females per 1,000 males. Out of the total population, 47.1 percent live in rural areas. Its literacy rate is 82.48 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.