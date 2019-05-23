Co-presented by


Jalandhar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Santokh Singh Chaudhary from INC and Charanjit Singh Atwal from SAD

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Santokh Singh Chaudhary 157,967 Votes 39% Votes
SAD Charanjit Singh Atwal 151,885 Votes 37% Votes
BSP Balwinder Kumar 69,841 Votes 17% Votes
AAAP Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh 10,850 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,517 Votes 1% Votes
IND Kashmir Singh Ghugshore 1,598 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sukhdev Singh 1,145 Votes 0% Votes
BSP(A) Tara Singh Gill 1,126 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Subhash Goria 947 Votes 0% Votes
IND Valmikacharaya Nitya Anand 718 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amrish Kumar 588 Votes 0% Votes
IND Opkar Singh Bakshi 530 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Urmilla 488 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Jagan Nath Bajwa 470 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Hari Mitter 439 Votes 0% Votes
IND Neetu Shuttern Wala 378 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ramesh Lal Kala 357 Votes 0% Votes
NNJP Baljinder Sodhi 286 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Parkash Chand Jassal 270 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Gurupal Singh 190 Votes 0% Votes
Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,51,497

Female electors: 7,42,967

Male electors: 8,08,530

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Phillaur and Adampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt., Adampur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a Congress bastion since 1999. Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary is the current MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Jalandhar. It has a population of 21,93,590 comprising an SC population of 8,54,444. It is relatively more urbanised than the rest of the state. The sex ratio is 915 females per 1,000 males. Out of the total population, 47.1 percent live in rural areas. Its literacy rate is 82.48 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:38:57 IST

