Jajpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:27:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JPJD Sunakar Behera 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Subasa Chandra Malik 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ranjit Malik 0 Votes 0% Votes
FPI Bhima Sen Behera 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Manas Jena 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Sarmistha Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
PBI Tilottama Sethy 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Amiya Kanta Mallick 0 Votes 0% Votes

Jajpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 13,03,733 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,385

Female Electors: 6,07,348

Assembly Constituencies: Binjharpur, Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Until the 2008 delimitation, Bari Assembly segment was called Bari-Derabisi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJD has held this seat since 1999. While Jagannath Mullick won the seat in the 1999 polls, Mohan Jena retained the seat for the party in the 2004 and 2009 elections. In the last elections, Rita Tarai defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 3.2 Lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency has a significant chunk of Scheduled Castes, who comprise over 25 percent of the population. Over 92 percent of the population lives in rural areas, making it a predominantly rural constituency. According to local reports, farmer distress remains a major issue in this constituency, which will also determine the electoral fortunes of the candidates.

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:27:37 IST

