Jaiveer Shergill hits back at Sambit Patra over AgustaWestland chopper scam, says 'Congress fought corruption, BJP fights for corrupt'

After BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed the Congress was "completely rattled" by the extradition of Christian Michel, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill hit back at the saffron party, accusing it of "fighting for the corrupt".

"If the Congress has fought corruption, BJP fights for the corrupt," Shergill said, referring to the politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore UPA era AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

Jaiveer Shergill, Congress: Since 2016, BJP everyday cries about Agusta. Since last 4.5 years, BJP, their ED & CBI have not found any evidence against any Congress leader. Now they are trying to link Congress’ name with Agusta on the basis of an expelled Congress leader. pic.twitter.com/8lOk4IDFbI — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

Shergill claimed the BJP has always defended corruption, "Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter defended Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Vasundhara Raje defended Lalit Modi in London." If on the one hand the Congress "penalised" the corrupt in AgustaWestland case, the BJP has given them "profit", Shergill alleged. The Congress leader also launched an attack on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), calling the agency "Comfort Bureau of investigation".

Accusing the agency of behaving like a "remote-control hawk of Narendra Modi government", Shergill asked if it would investigate the BJP-AugustaWestland nexus of "accomodating, including, welcoming the company into India".

Earlier Thursday, Patra alleged that the Congress sent its team of lawyers to defend Michel. Patra said Youth Congress leader Aljo K Joseph appeared for Michel in court Wednesday and the Congress later went through the "charade" of removing him.

The All India Congress Committee Wednesday announced the removal of Joseph, saying he did not "consult with the Youth Congress" before appearing for AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore UPA era deal, was brought to India from Dubai Tuesday night following his extradition.

With inputs from PTI