Jaisalmer Election Results 2018: Congress' Rooparam leads by more than 25,000 votes over BJP's Sansingh Bhati

Counting of votes is on in Rajasthan, where in the Jaisalmer Assembly constituency, which is part of the Barmer Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Rooparam is leading with 87,399 votes over the BJP's Sansingh Bhati. He trails by over 25,000 votes.

The Jaisalmer constituency has an electorate of of 2,24,360 voters. This time, Jaisalmer recorded a voter turnout of 74.9 percent.

The BJP had won the Jaisalmer seat in the last two elections.

In 2013, the saffron party had won this seat by 2,867 votes, when Jaisalmer had witnessed a high turnout of 84.69 percent. Congress' Rooparam had lost to the BJP's Chhotu Singh.

In the 2008 Rajasthan polls, too, Singh had won Jaisalmer by 5,775 votes, defeating Congress candidate Sunita.

Follow LIVE updates on the Rajasthan Election Results here

Follow LIVE updates on the Madhya Pradesh Election Results here

Follow LIVE updates on the Chhattisgarh Election Results here

Follow LIVE updates on the Mizoram Election Results here

Follow LIVE updates on the Telangana Election Results here