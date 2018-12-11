Amazon Pay
Jaisalmer Election Results 2018: Congress' Rooparam leads by more than 25,000 votes over BJP's Sansingh Bhati

Politics FP Staff Dec 11, 2018 15:26:51 IST

Counting of votes is on in Rajasthan, where in the Jaisalmer Assembly constituency, which is part of the Barmer Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Rooparam is leading with 87,399 votes over the BJP's Sansingh Bhati. He trails by over 25,000 votes.

The Jaisalmer constituency has an electorate of of 2,24,360 voters. This time, Jaisalmer recorded a voter turnout of 74.9 percent.

The BJP had won the Jaisalmer seat in the last two elections.

In 2013, the saffron party had won this seat by 2,867 votes, when Jaisalmer had witnessed a high turnout of 84.69 percent. Congress' Rooparam had lost to the BJP's Chhotu Singh.

In the 2008 Rajasthan polls, too, Singh had won Jaisalmer by 5,775 votes, defeating Congress candidate Sunita.

Jaisalmer results. ECI

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 15:26 PM

