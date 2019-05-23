Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins seat

Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,99,462

Female electors: 7,93,187

Male electors: 9,06,275

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh (ST), Bansur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Lalchand Kataria won the election in 2009. However, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been representing this constituency since 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district and a part of Alwar district. Jats, Rajputs and Scheduled Castes form a major chunk of the electorate in Jaipur Rural.

