Jai Ram Thakur claims Rahul Gandhi has lost his mental balance, calls Congress leadership 'pathetic'

Nahan: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has "lost his mental balance", in another case of name-calling during these Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a poll rally here, Thakur claimed that party leaders remain tense whenever the Gandhi scion is addressing a rally, fearing that he might cause embarrassment.

The Congressmen feel relieved when Rahul completes his speech, Thakur claimed.

In contrast, every word of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches is analysed internationally, Thakur said.

The chief minister further said that the Congress leadership was in a "pathetic" condition.

He said that Modi strengthened the national security and unlike the previous Congress regime, a befitting reply is given to Pakistan if there is a terror attack in India.

Due to Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership and successful foreign policy, India is shining on the global platform, Thakur said.

Not only is India getting respect from almost every nation in the world, they are carefully listening to us and fully supporting us, he added.

Everybody has witnessed this truth after India did Balakot air strikes and whole world was with us, Thakur said.

The chief minister expressed hope that in this election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will get more seats then what it got in the 2014 general elections.

There is 'pro incumbency wave' in the country and the people want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister once more, he said.

Praising the schemes and programmes launched by the Modi government, he said that the efforts of the prime minister's focus has been on the upliftment of the poor, helping middle class and creating jobs by expanding production capacities in the country.

