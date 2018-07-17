Football world cup 2018

Jai Prakash Singh calls Rahul Gandhi 'unfit' to be India's prime minister: Mayawati sacks him as BSP national coordinator

Politics FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 11:56:52 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday sacked the party's national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh from his post for his comments against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Singh had reportedly called Rahul "unfit for being India's prime minister".

"I came to know about BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh's speech in which he spoke against the ideology of the BSP and also made personal remarks against leadership of rival parties. It's his personal opinion. So he has been removed from his post with immediate effect," Mayawati was quoted as saying by ANI.

She further instructed her party members to refrain from speaking anything about an alliance at any level until one is announced.

In a speech during the BSP's coordination committee meeting, Singh had said that Rahul Gandhi can never succeed in Indian politics because he has "foreign blood in his veins", reported India Today.

The report further quoted him as saying, "There would have been some hope if Rahul Gandhi had cared to learn something from his father (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi). He has learnt everything from his mother (Sonia Gandhi), who is a foreigner. Foreign blood flows in his body. Because of this, I can say with confidence that he can never succeed in Indian politics."

Singh had also reportedly pitched for Mayawati becoming prime minister and said she was the only one who could take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Hindustan Times.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 11:56 AM

