Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 14,99,673 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,97,923

Female Electors: 7,01,750

Assembly Constituencies: Niali, Paradeep, Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur, Nimapara

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Before the 2008 delimitation, this was an open seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJD has won the seat three times in the last four elections. Trilochan Kanungo won the seat in 1999 elections, while Brahmananda Panda won in the next election. In 2009 election, Bibhu Prasad Tarai of the CPI won the seat. But in 2014, Tarai as a Congress candidate lost to BJD’s Kulamani Samal.

Demography: The constituency, situated across Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Cuttack districts, is rural in nature, with some estimates placing the rural population at 90 percent. A reserved constituency, nearly 22 percent of the population in Jagatsinghpur belongs to the Scheduled Castes, as per the 2011 Census estimates.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.