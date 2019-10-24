Jagadhri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jagadhari Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 08

Total electors: 2,13,493

Female electors: 98,977

Male electors: 1,14,515

Third gender electors:1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, BSP’s Bishan Lal Saini gained over BJP’s Rameshwar Chouhan. In the next election, Congress defeated the BSP as Subhash Chand defeated Rajiv Kumar. However, in 2009, the BSP came to power again as Akram Khan emerged victorious over Subhash Chand. Before 2014, winners were ahead of the runners-up by only about 3,000 votes. In 2014, Akram Khan lost to BJP’s Kanwar Pal who remarkably won with 34,156 votes. Elections in Jagadhari have hardly seen any female candidates. In fact, since 1967, only male candidates have won or come second.

Baljeet Sharma from INLD, Adarsh Pal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Akram Khan from Congress and Kanwar Pal from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Historically known for its metalwork and brassware, Jagadhari is now witnessing an emerging timber trade market in its vicinity. By constituting 86.71 percent of the population in Jagadhari, Hinduism is a major religion followed. Sikhism (7.99 percent), Islam (3.84 percent), and Christianity (0.95 percent) form the minority.

