Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 15,95,746 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,11,441

Female electors: 7,84,305

Assembly Constituencies: Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollygunj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, veteran TMC leader Krishna Bose was elected from this constituency. In 2004, Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM managed to snatch the seat back from the TMC. Since the 2009 polls, the seat is being held by the TMC. Sugata Bose is the sitting MP from Jadavpur. The seat is also significant for having elected stalwarts like Indrajit Gupta of the CPI, Somnath Chatterjee of the CPM and current chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Part of Kolkata Metropolitan Area, Jadavpur, according to a report in India Today, has a sizeable number of Muslim voters (33 percent or more), who can determine the electoral fate of candidates.

