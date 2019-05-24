Co-presented by


Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

May 24, 2019

Election Result 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Mimi Chakraborty 688,472 Votes 48% Votes
BJP Anupam Hazra 393,233 Votes 27% Votes
CPI(M) Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya 302,264 Votes 21% Votes
NOTA Nota 15,541 Votes 1% Votes
IND Kartik Kayal 9,378 Votes 1% Votes
PDS Anuradha Putatunda 5,549 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Bimal Krishna Mandal 5,114 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Sujata Banerjee 4,354 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mangal Kumar Sardar 3,475 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kartick Naskar 2,554 Votes 0% Votes
IND Atanu Chatterjee 2,345 Votes 0% Votes
BNRP Upa Khan 1,667 Votes 0% Votes
MPOI Dr Nazrul Islam 1,605 Votes 0% Votes
RJCP Gopal Naskar 1,343 Votes 0% Votes
Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 15,95,746 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,11,441

Female electors: 7,84,305

Assembly Constituencies: Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollygunj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, veteran TMC leader Krishna Bose was elected from this constituency. In 2004, Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM managed to snatch the seat back from the TMC. Since the 2009 polls, the seat is being held by the TMC. Sugata Bose is the sitting MP from Jadavpur. The seat is also significant for having elected stalwarts like Indrajit Gupta of the CPI, Somnath Chatterjee of the CPM and current chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Part of Kolkata Metropolitan Area, Jadavpur, according to a report in India Today, has a sizeable number of Muslim voters (33 percent or more), who can determine the electoral fate of candidates.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:56:53 IST

