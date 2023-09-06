'It is right time to correct India to Bharat', says BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been giving fitting responses to the Opposition for its criticism of changing the country’s name from India to Bharat.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Wednesday said, “I feel it is the right time to correct it (from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’).”

“From Alexander to Timur, Ghazni to Ghori, Babur to British, they tried to destroy the identity of ‘Bharat’,” the BJP leader said.

VIDEO | “From Alexander to Timur, Ghazni to Ghori, Babur to British, they tried to destroy the identity of ‘Bharat’. I feel it is the right time to correct it (from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’,” says BJP leader @naqvimukhtar on debate over ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ words in the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/k4TdpypWxd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

A debate sparked between the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc after the invites to a G20 Summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had writter ‘President of Bharat’ on them, instead of ‘President of India’.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is likely to bring a resolution for changing India’s official name to Bharat during the special Parliament session scheduled from 18 to 22 September.

The BJP has been attacking the newly formed Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) by repeatedly declaring that the name ‘India’ is a remnant of a colonial past. The recent action is likely a dig at the opposition bloc.

INDIA bloc leaders have also been actively participating in the ‘Bharat’ name debate.

The debate over the language of government Bills started in August after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act, respectively.