Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Islampur profile: NCP incumbent MLA Jayant Rajaram Patil takes on Shiv Sena's Gaurav Kiran Nayakwadi

IslampurAssembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Islampur

Constituency Number—283

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—270572

Female Electors—132410

Male Electors—138162

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Jayant Rajaram Patil has constantly won the assembly elections of 2009 and 2014. In 2014 Rajaram secured 1,13,045 votes against independent candidate Abhijit Shivajirao Patil’s 37,859 votes for the seat. In 2009, Rajaram secured 1,10,673 votes against independent candidate Vaibhav Naganath Naikawadi’s 56,165 votes for the seat.

In 2019 incumbent MLA Jayant Rajaram Patil of NCP will defend his seat against Gaurav Kiran Nayakwadi of Shiv Sena , Prof. Vishal Raghunath Jadhav of BSP along with independent candidates like Gavade Dattu Bhau and Vishwasrao Gunda Ghaste among others.

