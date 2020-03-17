'Is it quid pro quo': Asaduddin Owaisi questions former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: After President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether it is "quid pro quo".

"Is it "quid pro quo"? How will people have faith in the independence of judges? Many questions," Owaisi tweeted.

Gogoi served as the 46th CJI from 3 October, 2018 to 17 November, 2019. On 9 November, 2019, the five-judge bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya dispute case.

Before demitting office, Gogoi had said that the issue of pendency of cases in Indian courts is used extensively to "pull down the institution".

