IPFT claims BJP workers attacked 'over 100' of its members in Tripura; saffron party says it 'doesn't believe in politics of violence'

Agartala: The rift in the ruling alliance in Tripura came to the forefront on Monday as the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alleged that BJP workers were attacking its supporters after the Lok Sabha election, a charge denied by the saffron party.

"BJP workers are continuously attacking our supporters. We are scared as we are being regularly harassed by our partner. It is unfortunate that we are being subjected to threats and assaults despite being an ally in the government. This should be stopped forthwith," IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma said at a press conference, adding that IPFT will have to think of "alternative ways" if the attack continues.

"In the party's 30 organisational divisions across the state, our party supporters were attacked in all these divisions and fake cases were lodged against our workers. Over 100 party workers were injured in a series of assaults since the Lok Sabha election results were announced on 23 May," Debbarma said.

The BJP forged an alliance with IPFT before the 2018 Assembly elections in the state and together secured 44 seats in the 60-member House.

The saffron party, on the other hand, alleged that a group of supporters of IPFT attacked the house of Rebati Tripura, BJP MP from East Tripura Tribal Reserve seat at Gandacherra in Dhalai district, about 115 kilometres from Agartala. The IPFT alleged that its divisional leader Premsadhan Tripura was attacked in the same area on that day.

The police said the BJP had lodged an FIR with the Gandacherra Police Station over the alleged attack on the MP's residence.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha denied the allegations of the IPFT. "We do not believe in the politics of violence. But everyone knows who attacked the house of BJP MP at Gandacherra. In fact, they are trying to give us a veiled threat of severing ties," he said.

