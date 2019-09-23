You are here:
INX Media case: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet ex-finance minister P Chidambaram

Politics Asian News International Sep 23, 2019 10:57:06 IST

  • Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited the Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram

  • Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on 21 August and is at present in judicial custody in Tihar Jail

  • A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till 3 October in the corruption case filed by the CBI

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Tihar jail to meet former union minister P Chidambaram on Monday.

Ex-finance minister P Chidambaram outside the Delhi court on 5 September. PTI

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram also arrived at the jail to meet his father today. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on 21 August and is at present in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till 3 October in the corruption case filed by the CBI.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 10:57:06 IST

