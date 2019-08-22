INX Media case: Congress slams Centre over P Chidambaram's arrest, accuses it of using CBI, ED to seek revenge

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday claimed that the false charges have been heaped upon its leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case by the premier probe agencies of the country.

Party's spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also came down heavily on the Centre over the arrest of P Chidambaram, accusing it of using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as "personal revenge-seeking departments".

"The authorities are yet to come out with a compelling case against Chidambaram. False charges are heaped upon senior political rivals. We as a nation must rise and refuse to be mere spectacles. We hope the officers who scaled the wall of his residence will have the courage to tell the prime minister and home minister that there is zero evidence against Chidambaram", he said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

"Government hell-bent upon using CBI and ED as personal revenge-seeking departments. P Chidambaram's persecution is nothing short of vendetta. We are looking at a shocking economy scenario, shutting down of industries and job losses. The attention of the public is being diverted", the Congress spokesperson said while speaking to reporters.

On Wednesday, Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in INX Media case. He will be produced before a special court on Thursday. In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister. Based on the FIR, the ED had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

Congress' Surjewala also raised charges against Indrani Mukerjea in light of approver testimony against P Chidambaram and said 'what deal has been done needs to be determined'. "A seasoned man with 40 years of dedication to public life has been arrested on the statement of a jailed woman who is being charged of murdering her own daughter. Except for the blatant attempt to humiliate Chidambaram, there was no hurry to arrest him by sending CBI officials at his residence at night. He has always cooperated with the agencies and has the highest regard of the Constitution", he said.

"The vindictive, malicious and selective manner in which former finance minister P Chidambaram has been persecuted and prosecuted is nothing short of brazen personal and political vendetta by Modi government", the Congress leader added. In his concluding remark, Surjewala stated: "Over the last two days, India witnessed the murder of democracy and the rule of law".