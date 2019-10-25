Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with senior party leaders today over NRC issue

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will deliberate upon the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) with senior party leaders on 25 October, said party sources on Wednesday.

Congress party has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the implementation of NRC from the day one. The party has accused the BJP led Central government of politicising the issue.

The move comes after the RSS recently demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise should be implemented all across India to weed out illegal immigrants from the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah has said the Centre will bring the NRC after the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on 8 January, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who came to India before 31 December, 2014.

In the final NRC list published on 31 August for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in the list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .