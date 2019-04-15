'Insensitive' of Sharad Pawar to drag Manohar Parrikar's name into Rafale deal, says former Goa chief minister's son

Panaji: Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Monday described as insensitive NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remark that the late leader relinquished his post at the Centre and returned to Goa because he did not agree with the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar writes to NCP's Sharad Pawar over his remark on Manohar Parrikar, states, "This is yet another unfortunate attempt to invoke my father's name to push blatant falsehoods for political gains. Urge you to desist from such conduct." pic.twitter.com/7fH68VOZur — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

In a statement issued in Panaji, Utpal said the Parrikar family was saddened to read Pawar's remarks.

"This is yet another unfortunate and insensitive attempt to invoke my father's name to push blatant falsehood for political gains," he said.

Addressing reporters in Kolhapur on Saturday, Pawar had said, "The Rafale deal was not acceptable to Parrikar. He therefore quit as Defence minister and returned to Goa."

Parrikar, who took over as defence minister in November 2014, was sworn in as Goa chief minister on 14 March, 2017. He died on 17 March, 2019 after a long battle with a pancreatic cancer.

