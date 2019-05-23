Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rajkumar Ranjan Singh leading

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 8,55,359 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 4,38, 237

Male electors: 4,17,122

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong, Thoubal & Wangkhem.

Results in last four elections: T Chaoba Singh of the Manipur State Congress Party won the seat in the 1999 elections. From the 2004 elections onwards, the seat has been held by Thokchom Meinya of the Congress.

Demographics: The Inner Manipur constituency largely corresponds to the valley region where 60 percent of the population lives. The Meitei community dominates this constituency. With over half of the state population belonging to the Meitei community, the community has been dominating the political landscape of the state.

