Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Indri profile: With a dominant BJP, INLD has its task cut out ahead of polls

Indri Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,94,975

Female electors: 91,375

Male electors: 1,03,599

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Independent candidate Bhim Sain Mehta defeated INLD’s Bal Krishan by 843 votes in 2000. Mehta, however, lost to Congress’ Rakesh Kumar Kamboj who won with almost double the votes more in 2005. Bypolls were conducted in 2008 in Indri when three Congress members were disqualified for joining the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL). Bhim Sain Mehta gained over HJC(BL)’s Rakesh Kumar Kamboj who was one of the disqualified. Mehta faced defeat again as INLD’s Ashok Kashyad emerged victorious. In 2014, the BJP came to power as its candidate Karan Dev Kamboj won with 45,756 votes while INLD’s Usha Kashyap — the wife of ex-MLA Ashok Kashyap — was the runner-up.

Pardeep Kamboj from INLD, Hawa Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Navjot Kashyap from Congress and Ram Kumar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Also known as the seed hub, Indri is home to one of the largest manufacturers and rice exporters in India, Best Food International Pvt. Ltd. The main source of income for Indri’s population is agriculture. With incredibly flora diversity, Indri also has herbal parks. Hinduism is the religion followed by a majority of the population.

