Indore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Shankar Lalwani of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 21:40:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Shankar Lalwani 1,068,569 Votes 66% Votes
INC Pankaj Sanghvi 520,815 Votes 32% Votes
BSP Er.Deepchand Ahirwal 8,666 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,045 Votes 0% Votes
MDP Iftikhar Ahmed Khan 4,455 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shailendra Sharma 3,364 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Patil 3,184 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shri Surendra 2,596 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ranjeet Gohar 2,405 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haji Mustak Ansari 2,019 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajkaran Yadav (Teemai) 1,374 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parmanand Tolani 1,233 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahendra Tikliya 838 Votes 0% Votes
HND Kamlesh Vaishnav 699 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajmera S Praveen Kumar 693 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Sandeep Vasantrao Kadwe 631 Votes 0% Votes
SPKP Dheeraj Dubey Patrakar 614 Votes 0% Votes
SCP(I) Rajendra Agarwal 'Raju' 528 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prakash Verma 498 Votes 0% Votes
JNC Bhavana Kishore Sangeliya 459 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sri Imran Baksh 423 Votes 0% Votes
Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 21,15,303 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,06,461

Female Electors: 10,08,842

Assembly Constituencies: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5Rau, Sanwer

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Rau Assembly segment created after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sumitra Mahajan, the incumbent Speaker of the House since 2014, is the sitting MP.

Demography: Covering the most populous district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Lok Sabha constituency is highly urban in nature. Nicknamed “Little Mumbai”, Indore is the commercial nerve-centre of Madhya Pradesh. Along with Bhopal, Indore has been BJP’s impregnable fortress in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, if Sumitra Mahajan stands for elections this time and wins, she is likely to create a Parliamentary record of sorts.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:40:43 IST

