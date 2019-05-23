Indore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Shankar Lalwani from BJP is leading with 68.3% votes at 2:43 PM

Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 21,15,303 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,06,461

Female Electors: 10,08,842

Assembly Constituencies: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5Rau, Sanwer

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Rau Assembly segment created after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sumitra Mahajan, the incumbent Speaker of the House since 2014, is the sitting MP.

Demography: Covering the most populous district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Lok Sabha constituency is highly urban in nature. Nicknamed “Little Mumbai”, Indore is the commercial nerve-centre of Madhya Pradesh. Along with Bhopal, Indore has been BJP’s impregnable fortress in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, if Sumitra Mahajan stands for elections this time and wins, she is likely to create a Parliamentary record of sorts.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.