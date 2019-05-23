Indore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Shankar Lalwani from BJP is leading with 68.3% votes at 2:43 PM

Co-presented by


PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Shankar Lalwani 327,350 Votes 68% Votes
INC Pankaj Sanghvi 139,446 Votes 29% Votes
BSP Er.Deepchand Ahirwal 2,908 Votes 1% Votes
MDP Iftikhar Ahmed Khan 1,395 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 1,371 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shailendra Sharma 1,048 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Patil 958 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shri Surendra 841 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ranjeet Gohar 724 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haji Mustak Ansari 594 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parmanand Tolani 438 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajkaran Yadav (Teemai) 400 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahendra Tikliya 278 Votes 0% Votes
HND Kamlesh Vaishnav 204 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajmera S Praveen Kumar 202 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Sandeep Vasantrao Kadwe 197 Votes 0% Votes
SCP(I) Rajendra Agarwal 'Raju' 178 Votes 0% Votes
SPKP Dheeraj Dubey Patrakar 177 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prakash Verma 165 Votes 0% Votes
JNC Bhavana Kishore Sangeliya 153 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sri Imran Baksh 136 Votes 0% Votes
Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 21,15,303 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,06,461

Female Electors: 10,08,842

Assembly Constituencies: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5Rau, Sanwer

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Rau Assembly segment created after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sumitra Mahajan, the incumbent Speaker of the House since 2014, is the sitting MP.

Demography: Covering the most populous district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Lok Sabha constituency is highly urban in nature. Nicknamed “Little Mumbai”, Indore is the commercial nerve-centre of Madhya Pradesh. Along with Bhopal, Indore has been BJP’s impregnable fortress in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, if Sumitra Mahajan stands for elections this time and wins, she is likely to create a Parliamentary record of sorts.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:59:44 IST

