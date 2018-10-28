India's standing in international forums has enhanced since Narendra Modi came to power, says Ram Madhav

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday asserted that India's standing in the world forums has become exponentially better after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

He said, "When our leaders now reach to the United Nations, the world leaders praise India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was a time when our ministers weren't even noticed at such international forums including the United Nations. Today, prime minister and external affairs minister (EAM) are noticed around the world."

Madhav also berated former external affairs ministers while taking a dig at an incident in which the then EAM read Portuguese minister's speech at the United Nations.

"There was a time when our external affairs ministers were never noticed at international forums including the UN. There were funny instances like that of once an Indian foreign minister reading the speech of foreign minister of another country," Madhav said.

The incident that Ram Madhav recalled pertained to 2011 when then external affairs minister in the UPA government SM Krishna inadvertently read out a Portuguese minister's speech at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

SM Krishna, who was with the Congress for decades, joined BJP in 2017. He is regarded as an influential leader in Karnataka politics.