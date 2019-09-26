India's economic momentum drops to 'historic' low but BJP govt busy with 'tamashas' and PR, says CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: India's economic momentum has dropped to a "historic" low but the government does not have any plans to make it better, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said.

Hitting out at the Modi government, he said destroying the economy and the society are the achievements of the present dispensation which is busy with tamashas (spectacles) and PR".

"India's economic momentum drops to a historic low. This is beyond numbers, as livelihoods are lost, prospects are bleak and the government has neither any plans to make it better for ordinary Indians nor to take responsibility. Destroying society, destroying economy, busy in 'tamashas' and PR, that is what this governments has for its achievements," he tweeted.