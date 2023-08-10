'India will be among top 3 economies in my third term': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the Opposition during his reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“I promise India will become among top three economies in my third term. The Opposition cannot do anything,” said PM Modi.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “This ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is a guarantee of double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, instability, appeasement, dynasty, unemployment, violence and terrorism. It is Modi’s guarantee that in my third term, India will be among the top… pic.twitter.com/QZIQuYORmP — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Slamming the Opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi said, "This 'Ghamandiya' alliance is a guarantee of double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, instability, appeasement, dynasty, unemployment, violence and terrorism."

A confident PM Modi also asserted that he was “guaranteeing” that the pace of development would accelerate during his “third term in office”.

“The results of the work done this term and the last term of our government are visible to the country," PM Modi said

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, mocking his ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ remark.

“Yesterday, someone talked doing 'dil se baat'. Their 'Modi prem' is such that they see Modi even in their dreams. I can understand Congress' problem, they have been launching a failed product repeatedly. The launch fails every time”, the Prime Minister said.

“The launching fails and they harbour hatred for voters. But PR people propagate 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. That is why, people of the country are saying, 'Ye hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar',” the PM said.

The Opposition's no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

A no-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

