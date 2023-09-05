India vs Bharat: Opposition cites Constitution, BJP brandishes culture, history

The invitation for G20 dinner in the name of the ‘President of Bharat’ rather than India, has sparked a major dust-up between the ruling BJP and the Opposition that recently named its broad alliance as I.N.D.I.A.

“In the Constitution, both India and ‘Bharat’ are there. For 75 years if the President of India was written then what’s the objection in writing President of ‘Bharat’? We don’t say ‘India Mata ki Jai’ but ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’…The name India was given by the Britishers. RJD and JDU have an objection with the name Bharat then they use the name India…” Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi said Tuesday.

“The entire country is demanding that we should use the word 'Bharat' instead of 'India'...The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it..." added BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

After the initial exception expressed by Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer too jumped in the fray. "They are scared of the INDIA alliance. Our Constitution says India, that is Bharat,” Iyer said.

Digvijaya Singh too repeated the same sentiment. "Constitution says India that is 'Bharat'. I am quoting the constitution- India that is 'Bharat',” Singh said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too expressed its opposition to the move. “Our national identity is not BJP’s personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies,” Raghav Chadha wrote on X (previously Twitter).

Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP was trying to undermine the I.N.D.I.A bloc. "PM Modi is now having a problem with the India name and he is changing its name to 'Bharat'. The whole world is laughing at him... We have no problem that you hate us, our ideology and our leaders but do not hate India, Indians...,” said Khera.

मोदी जी, हम इंडिया वाले नाक से

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee too questioned the motive of the government behind the move. "Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'...In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world...What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?"

Defending the move, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “This should have happened earlier. This gives great satisfaction to the mind. 'Bharat' is our introduction. We are proud of it. The President has given priority to 'Bharat'. This is the biggest statement to come out of the colonial mindset.”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the grand old party had a problem with everything, adding that the country was ‘Bharat’ and would always remain ‘Bharat’.

"They have a problem with everything and I do not want to say anything for them. I am a 'Bharatwaasi', the name of my country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat' always. If Congress has a problem with this, they should find a cure for it themselves," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

With inputs from agencies