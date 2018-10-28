India rich nation with poor population', says Nitin Gadkari, claims unlike BJP other govts benefitted their families

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said India is a “rich nation with a poor population” as those who ruled the country earlier benefitted their own families.

Gadkari, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad, said: “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not one family's party. It is not a party which does politics on basis of caste, religion, language. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was our tallest leader, but BJP was never identified with his or LK Advani's name... Today there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Leadership has kept changing, but this party has never run on any particular person's name. This party functions on the basis of thinking and principles."

“We are a rich nation with a poor population. Those who ruled benefitted their own families. Prime minister gave birth to a prime minister, chief minister gave birth to a chief minister and so on... Democracy is close to being non-existent. We have to change this,” he added.

Gadkari further stated said development of sectors like agriculture, industry, and services are key essentials for any nation to progress.