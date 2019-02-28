India-Pakistan air strikes aftermath: Narendra Modi to address BJP workers today, Opposition hits out at prime minister

The Opposition has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not putting off political campaigning as the nation faces a tense situation at the border with Pakistan. While the nation is praying for the safe return of the missing IAF pilot, Modi is scheduled to address booth level party workers of BJP at noon on Thursday.

The Congress tweeted through its official handle that it is "shameful" that the prime minister can't stop campaigning amid such a crisis. It said that the party will continue to question the Modi government on its "apathy".

It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2019

Appealing to the prime minister to postpone his address, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that at this moment as a nation, "we need to spend all our energies and time to bring back the IAF pilot and fight with Pakistan sternly".

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also retweeted a sigh reaction to Jammu and Kashmir BJP's tweet about Modi's address to the karyakartas.

However, it is interesting to note that this would be Modi's first public address after India confirmed losing one MiG-21 fighter plane to Pakistan's strike and admitted to one of its pilots being 'missing in action'.

