Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Together we will build strong, inclusive India, tweets Narendra Modi after BJP secures historic mandate

Politics FP Staff May 23, 2019 15:03:03 IST
  • 15:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    India wins yet again, tweets Narendra Modi

    Incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is gearing up to take oath for his second term as PM of India, tweeted to acknowledge the electoral support.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress office wears a deserted look

    The Congress headquarters in New Delhi wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the party's tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence, News18 reported. Trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 seats while the Congress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website.

    Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the trends of the results on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections. 

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Amit Shah tweets: 'Once Again Modi government. Thank you India'

    As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress' focus on dissing Modi publicly didn't help matters

    The Opposition's personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his interviews, for instance, backfired. Rahul's campaign was centred on anti-Modi rhetoric. Despite Rahul's allegations against Modi in connection with Rafale, Modi still enjoys the image of a corruption-free politician and a prime minister who led this government for five years with no corruption allegations which could be proven.

    Diverting attention from the job crisis was the Opposition's big mistake. The more they made personal attacks on the prime minister, the more the BJP cleverly used them to channel public ire against the Congress using Modi's track record and achievements. READ MORE HERE

  • 14:27 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Mamata says congratulations to all winners but adds let 'VVPATs be matched'

    Tweeting her first reactions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said " all losers are not losers", probably hinting at Trinamool Congress, who is leading in 22 seats in the 42-seat Assembly. BJP has secured an early lead in 19 seats. Congress leading only in 1 seat. 

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi's nationalism pitch helped matters for BJP

    The new aggressive approach that the Modi government took in taking on terrorists operating from Pakistan soil was welcomed by the masses and converted into votes, both from the rich and poor. One could argue that the Balakot attacks turned the tide in favour of the BJP. Congress accusations against the government such as lack of evidence or intelligence failure that led to Pulwama attacks find any takers among common voters.  

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Opposition's failure to front a prime ministerial candidate hurt Congress' chances

    The fact that Congress didn't have a credible prime ministerial candidate impacted its prospects severely. Till the end of the campaign, there was no consensus among the Congress-led Opposition parties about who would be the UPA's candidate for the top job. READ MORE HERE

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Economic distress wasn't a factor this election

    This election has proved conclusively that economic distress is not a key factor in deciding the outcome of major elections. Modi's economic policies such as demonetisation of high value notes in 2016 and the botched implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) a year later brought considerable discomfort to the masses. 

    Modi's image as a pro-reform leader remained intact in the five years despite repeated Opposition attacks for his economic policies. At the end of his five-year term, the Opposition has questioned Modi on multiple issues, including the way his government has handled data credibility, demonetisation, and rising unemployment. READ MORE HERE

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Nyay was a grave error

    The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from. READ MORE HERE

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Key takeaways from 2019 polls: India rejects Rahul Gandhi's populist pitch

    The NDA is leading in 345 seats and the UPA in 90, a significantly amplified version of the 2014 verdict. Here are some initial takeaways. People rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi's populist plank. Under Rahul, the Congress has failed miserably to present a convincing economic future plan for the aspiring middle class and rural voters. 

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Nepal's KP Sharma Oli congratulates Modi

    Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli also congratulated Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Hardik Patel says BJP victory is dishonest and corrupt

    Congress leader Hardik Patel said that while the Congress campaigned and ran for the Lok Sabha elections with utmost honesty, the BJP had adopted the dishonest path and it's not the voters that led BJP to its victory but it's dishonest and corrupt means.

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates 'friend' Narendra Modi

    "Sincerely greetings to you, my friend @ Narendramodi , for your impressive victory in the elections! The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel..." Netanyahu tweeted. Israel Prime Minister was the second world leader to congratulate Modi. Earlier, it was Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickramsinghe and president Maithripala Sirisena. 

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    From NYAY to knockout: Congress Lok Sabha election 2019 campaign comes a cropper

    With the National Democratic Alliance leading in about 345 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party itself close to 300, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s narrative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and the combined — albeit botched — attempt by the rest of the Opposition to capture Delhi, are a spectacular failure.

    By the time election results are announced and trends translate into a clear electoral victory for the NDA, epitaphs would already have been written about the Rahul-Priyanka campaign against Modi. The Congress campaign was three-pronged: the brother-sister duo, their poll plank of corruption in the Rafale deal by the Modi government, and the proposal of Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). None of it seems to have cut any ice with the electorate.

    In the battle between the proposed NYAY and Modi’s implemented schemes of Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat, the trends clearly indicate that the electorate is going to repose faith in concrete work on the ground, and not visions. Modi’s aggressive stance against Pakistan, evinced clearly through the Balakot strikes, on the other hand, seems to have clicked with the voters who saw it as a important tool in national security, and not overt jingoism as Opposition tried to dismiss it. READ MORE HERE

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP celebrates across states after trends show party headed for triple ton

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rahul tanks in Amethi, breaks record in Kerala

    The lead for Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by M I Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes.

    His lead had come down to 20,870 in the 2014 election. The Gandhi scion had entered the fray in Kerala accusing the BJP government of neglecting south India. He termed his contest from Wayanad as a fight for espousing the aspirations of south India. However, the BJP had termed it as an escape from Amethi. Rahul's candidature seems to have fuelled a wave across Kerala helping the party establish a lead in 19 of the 20 seats.

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Ashok Gehlot's son trailing, Kamal Nath's leading

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing by over 1.8 lakh votes in Jodhpur against BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is leading by over 3.8 lakh votes in Jhalawar. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul is leading by over 38,000 votes.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Amit Shah may handle an important portfolio in Narendra Modi Cabinet

    The BJP, according to trends around noon, is not only the single-largest party but has comfortably breached the 272 mark. The saffron unit is leading in 287 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it pushed the 300-mark on its own. The NDA, at this point, is close to leading in 350 out of 542 seats. 

    The role played by Modi's most trusted general — Amit Shah — will not go unnoticed and this time Shah had an added responsibility. 

    The BJP president had become a Rajya Sabha MP but his ambition, abilities and the BJP's need for him to play an even greater role in the next Modi government meant that he had to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The fact that he chose Gandhinagar, a seat which BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani had made his own, indicated a generational and ideological shift in the party. During Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Shah was his home minister. It is risky to speculate what portfolio Modi might hand over to Shah, given the latter’s propensity to surprise. It is safe however to say that it will be an important portfolio that will help achieve the goals of Modi 2.0. As party president, Shah has already proved his administrative acumen and such a job might be a promotion that matches his bigger stature in the party and in national politics. READ MORE HERE

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Pragya Thakur leads by over 1 lakh votes

    Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal seat by a margin of over one lakh votes against Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh.

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Sirisena tweets at Modi, says 'Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership'

    After Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramsinghe tweeted congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, President Maithripala Sirisena also tweeted and said, "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future."

    The Election Commission has only released official trends till now, the final tally is yet to be released and going by the EC statements results for the Lok Sabha elections will be released only late evening. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Jagan Reddy may be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on 30 May 

    YS Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in on May 30 subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a perfect 10/10 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the state assembly stands at 88.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rajnath credits Modi for historic win

    "Spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah over the phone and congratulated them for BJP-led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of  BJP karyakartas on the ground. I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP-led NDA and reposing faith in Narendra Modi’s astute leadership and his vision of New India. Modiji is now all set to build a New India," Union minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    YSRCP of Jagan leading in 24 of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh

    In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC is leading in all but one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. Sitting TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has a slender lead over YSRCP's Potluri V Prasad. Actor Balakrishna's son-in-law, Sri Bharat is trailing by 2612 votes in Visakhapatnam. Former aviation minister and TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju is also trailing by over 24,000 votes in Vizianagaram.

    Actor Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law and sitting TDP MP Jayadev Galla is trailing to YSRC candidate in Guntur by close to 7,000 votes. Telugu Desam stronghold Hindupur, which was once represented by late actor Harikrishna, is also likely to fall.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Sri Lanka congratulates Narendra Modi on 'magnificent victory' even before EC announces official numbers

    Even before the Election Commission numbers made any official announcements about winners for Lok Sabha elections, Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Narendra Modi saying, "We look forward to working closely with you."

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Omar Abdullah tweets: Bring on the next five years

    NC leader Omar Abdulaah tweeted congratulating the BJP and the NDA, and said that credit should be given where it's due. "So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years."

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Ex-Congress leader Rao Inderjit Singh set to win Gurgaon for BJP

    Rao Inderjit Singh, the BJP candidate from Gurgaon, is leading and is set to win the seat. He has been a two-time MP from Gurgaon. From 2009-2014 he was in Congress. While in 2014 he switched to BJP.

    One of the major promises was setting up an AIIMS in Rewari, which was announced this year on 1 February. His move to switch parties has been successful as he says the Centre and state government are communicating thoroughly and making progressing efforts. While Congress candidate Ajay Singh Yada has failed to please the voters even with his army background, the Congress did not popularise him being from the army much and thus failing to garner the nationalist sentiments.

    Rahul Singh Satija

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Stalin may deliver silver lining for Congress

    Tamil Nadu, along with Punjab, is likely to be the silver lining for the Congress in what it had called its make-or-break election. Most of the credit goes to its partner DMK, which under MK Stalin, put up a spirited fight with the ruling AIADMK since the death of J Jayalalithaa, the state's iconic Chief Minister, nearly three years ago.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP keeps blueprint for next term ready

    Over the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been credited with trying to tighten the administration, strong foreign policy and high-profile campaigns like Swachh Bharat and Make-in-India. But he has been attacked by the Opposition over a slowing economy, failure to create jobs, a farm sector crisis and rising hate crimes by right-wing fringe groups. Buoyed by the exit poll estimates, the BJP has prepped a blueprint for its next term, built around the three themes of nationalism, national security and development.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results Latest Updates

    Vote for nationalism, says Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief

    Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the country's 130 crore people have expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and given a befitting reply to the "mahamilawati" conglomeration led by the Congress. "This election was between the idea of Bharat and the idea of terrorism-launching-pad Pakistan," Raina said. "It is the victory of India and Modi ji and his strong and bold steps on all fronts," he was quoted as saying.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    Bhupinder Singh Hooda trails by margin of 86,000 votes in Sonipat

    BJP in Haryana is set to win nine of the ten Lok Sabha constituencies as per latest trends available on the Election Commission website. Interestingly, Congress senior leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trailing by a margin of 86,000 votes to BJP's Ramesh Kaushik. Hooda is considered a pillar of Jat politics in Haryana and prior to 2014, Jat chief ministers have ruled the state for more than 20 years.

    The only seat where Congress is seeing possible victory is Rohtak Lok Sabha where three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda is taking lead by 10,000 votes. If Congress faces debacle, ruling BJP in Haryana is going to get a major boost ahead of Assembly polls due after three months.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Kharagpur election results latest updates

    Bengal BJP chief leads in Kharagpur Sadar

    BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh is leading by 700 votes against TMC’s Manas Bhuniya in Kharagpur Sagar. In Bankura, TMC heavyweight Subrata Mukherjee is trailing against BJP’s Subhash Mukherjee who is leading by more than 25,000 votes.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    States where BJP’s vote share nears 50% or above

    STATE VOTE SHARE (%)
    Himachal Pradesh 68.80%
    Gujarat 61.70%
    Uttarakhand 60.10%
    Uttar Pradesh 59%
    Madhya Pradesh 58.50%
    Rajasthan 58.40%
    Haryana 58%
    Delhi 56.70%
    Karnataka 51.70%
    Chhattisgarh 49.70%
    Jharkhand 49.20%

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Bihar Election Results Latest Updates

    NDA Leading in 38 seats, RJD in 2

    The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP leads in 292 of 542

    According to official Election Commission trends, out of 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 292 while Indian National Congress is leading in 51; DMK in 22, All India Trinamool Congress in 24, YSR Congress Party in 25, Shiv Sena in 20, JD(U) in 16, BJD in 14 and BSP in 11 constituencies.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Election Results Latest Updates

    Mulayam Singh leads in Mainpuri, son Akhilesh in Azamgarh and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav in Kannauj

    The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in 11 and the Samajwadi Party in eight while the Congress was ahead in one and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) in one. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam singh Yadav surged ahead in Mainpuri and his son SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Kannauj, was leading the table. In 2014, the BJP got 71 seats, the SP five, the Congress two and the BSP none. In Badaun, sitting SP MP Dharmendra Yadav trailed behind BJP's Sanghmita Maurya while in Baghpat, RLD's national vice president Jayant Chaudary was behind BJP's Satyapal Singh. In Faizabad, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh was leading while in Firozabad sitting SP MP Akshay Yadav was trailing behind BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon. 

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    Narendra Modi to be at BJP HQ at 5pm today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at 5pm today as counting of votes make it clear that people have decided to have a government-led for a second term.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh election results latest updates

    BJP set to win all 4 seats in Himacha Pradesh

    The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    AAP's need to expand may have benefitted BJP

    Sources within the Congress had earlier shared with Firstpost that AAP wanted an alliance in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, but Bhupinder Singh Hooda, veteran Congress leader, was dead against the idea. Had the new party stuck to Delhi and not been in urgency to expand, it could have avoided the splitting of vote share with the Congress which has also benefited the BJP.

    AAP declared its last candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi, when the chances of the alliance seemed bleak. Aside from the West Delhi Seat, AAP was willing to offer Pankaj Gupta’s Chandni Chowk seat. AAP’s candidates are trailing on all seats. From South Delhi, Raghav Chaddha is coming second to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, with a difference of nearly 50,000 votes between them.

    In the most hotly contested seat of North East Delhi, AAP's Dilip Pandey is coming in third with just over 30,000 votes as BJP's Manoj Tiwari has crossed the one and a half lakh mark and Sheila Dikshit stands at a little over 60,000. AAP’s ambition of becoming a national party and engaging with other opposition parties to form an alternative government have been dashed.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Delhi election results latest updates

    In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir rides Modi wave, leads Arvinder Lovely; Atishi trailing in third position

    BJP candidate and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has taken a big lead over his nearest competitor Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress party. Gambhir is sitting pretty with 98870 votes at 11.30 am, Lovely has 48881. The much-discussed Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a poor third with 34,435 votes.

    At the fag end of her campaign, Atishi had held a press conference and accused Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory language against her. That line of attack on Gambhir is apparently not working. Delhi East is a BJP stronghold. As long ago as in 1967 the Bharatiya Jana Sangh had won the constituency in the first elections held to the seat in 1967.

    The total number of voters in the constituency is approximately 16 lakh and from here. In 2014, BJP’s Mahesh Girri won from here with 57,2202 votes. Interestingly, the most popular leader from the region has been BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari. Sheila Dikshit lost to him in 1998 and it was only after his death that Congress had made inroads into East Delhi. The BJP waited for AAP to field its candidates and launched Gambhir to counter Atishi. It’s strategy seems to be working.

  • 11:40 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Left securing 0 leads gives indications into how ground realities in Bengal have changed

    Reports were claiming that the Left's tally, so far, is zero. The significance of this cannot be overstated in a state where the Left Front-ruled unabated for 34 years.


    The Left's tally (0) so far gives us an indication of the way ground realities have changed in West Bengal. The Left vote in Bengal even at the height of its dominance was never a committed ideological vote but perks of ruling a state where power literally flows from the barrel of the gun.

    Once the Left lost power, a certain section of this vote that remained anti-Mamata, became anchorless. The BJP's rise has given this anchorless vote a new direction. During campaigning stage, reports emerged of erstwhile Left cadres aligning with and silently aiding the BJP.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Narendra Modi breaches Mamata Banerjee’s fortress

    In 2014, one of the few states to have thwarted the saffron wave was West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress bagged 34 out of 42 seats. Five years have passed. Going by early trends on counting day, Narendra Modi has not only managed to engineer another 'wave' election in his favour but this time he has done even better. According to trends projected by Firstpost at the time of writing, the BJP has roared into double figures in the state and is hot on the heels of the ruling party.

    The saffron outfit is leading in 15 seats, the TMC is ahead in 25 while Congress is ahead in two. Remember that in 2014 amid nationwide Modi wave, the BJP could win only two seats in Bengal. NDTV paints an even more optimistic figure for BJP. Around 11am, roughly three hours into counting, the NDTV website shows BJP ahead in 17 seats while the TMC is ahead in 22.

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    BJP begins celebrations as early trends puts BJP-led NDA in historic lead

    The results are a resounding endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security and nationalism. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The Opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.

    "The people on the ground are not buying the narrative of the opposition that people are under threat. People are doing well that they are looking forward to the next government of Narendra Modi. We have to realise that Modi's government inherited very weak economy and he did a phenomenal job (in the last five year)," BJP spokesman Amit Malviya was quoted as saying. 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    Priyanka heads to Rahul's home

    Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. According to trends, Rahul crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad. The parliamentary segment witnessed a record turnout of voters this year as polling was held in Kerala's 20 constituencies. Buoyed by the large turnout, the Congress-led UDF claimed a 'record-breaking margin for Gandhi when the votes would be counted.

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Delhi Election Results Latest Updates

    Gautam Gambhir leading with 73,000 votes in East Delhi

    AAP losing battle badly in East Delhi where Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Swara Bhaskar and other star campaigners have put their maximum efforts for Atishi. Currently, BJP's Gautam Gambhir is leading with 73,000, against Congress' Arvinder Lovely who is leading with 33,500 votes and Atishi of AAP with 22,800 votes.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates

    BJP's Hema Malini leading from Mathura

    Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates

    BJP ahead of rivals in both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, as per the initial trends of the Election Commission. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress. He had won the seat in 2014, defeating Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by a margin of 41738 votes.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election results latest updates

    DMK cadres celebrate outside headquarters in Chennai

    According to official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    Narendra Modi heading for the biggest repeat mandate in 48 years, Indira Gandhi did it last in 1971

    As the exit polls predicted, according to early trends Narendra Modi-led NDA has broken its 2014 record and its headed for the biggest ever mandate since 1971. During a BJP press conference on 21 May, Amit Shah and Modi said that a government would be formed resulting from a clear choice made by the electorate, rather than some pre-poll or post-poll alliance or understanding. He said that the media should carry out research on this.


    Our quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if both the predictions hold — that the BJP will be voted back and that it will be voted back with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014.


    If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress). Read more here

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Gujarat election results latest updates

    BJP ahead in all 26 Gujarat seats

    The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far. Shah is leading by over 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting. His party's candidate Mansukh Vasava is ahead of Congress's Sherkhan Pathan in Bharuch by over 33,500 votes. In Dahod seat, Congress candidate Babubhai Katara is trailing by 1,258 votes against BJP's Jaswantsinh Bhabhor. In Amreli, Congress's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani is trailing by a margin of 1,058 votes against BJPs Naran Kachhadiya. In Ahmedabad (West), BJPs Kirit Solanki is leading by 25,453 votes over Congress candidate Raju Parmar. In Ahmedabad (East), BJPs Hasmukh Patel is ahead by 7,675 votes over Congress nominee Gitabhen Patel.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Maharashtra election results latest updates

    BJP-Shiv Sena gain in Mumbai

    The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading in all six seats of Mumbai with candidates of the two saffron allies establishing comfortable leads over their Congress and NCP rivals. As per trends available so far, Congress leader Milind Deora is trailing in Mumbai South against sitting Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant by 17,774 votes. In Mumbai North, BJP's Gopal Shetty is leading over his nearest Congress rival and actor Urmila Matondkar by 42,820 votes. In Mumbai North Central, sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan is leading over her Congress rival Priya Dutt by 20,512 votes. In Mumbai North West, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar is leading by 16,339 votes over Congress nominee Sanjay Nirupam. In Mumbai South Central, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale is ahead by 20,355 votes over Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad. In Mumbai North East, BJP's Manoj Kotak is leading by 44,481 votes over his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

