India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: This mandate is the biggest event in the democratic world, says Narendra Modi

India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: BJP president Amit Shah said that Narendra Modi got one of the most historic victories in India since Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and will address party workers soon.
Smriti Irani tweeted on her victory in Amethi and said, "Nothing is impossible."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and said that he respected the mandate of the people. He also congratulated Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi.
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan congratulated Narendra Modi. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he said in a tweet.
Pragya Singh Thakur has won from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh. BJP has won four seats in Karnataka.
BJP chief Amit Shah has reached BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Arriving in a car amid a sea of BJP supporters, Shah was welcomed with flowers and fan fare. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reach Rahul Gandhi's residence for the second time in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely set the agenda for the next five years without losing any time. Modi is expected to meet party workers at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi at 5 pm today. BJP will hold their parliamentary meeting, as they traditionally do, on Thursday evening.
As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!" Party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."
As Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA inches towards one of the most historic electoral mandate in Independent India, it's prudent to note why did Rahul Gandhi-led UPA manage to fare so poorly. The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from. READ MORE HERE
The BJP, according to trends around noon, is not only the single-largest party but has comfortably breached the 272 mark. The saffron unit is leading in 287 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it pushed the 300-mark on its own. The NDA, at this point, is close to leading in 350 out of 542 seats. The role played by Modi's most trusted general — Amit Shah — will not go unnoticed and this time Shah had an added responsibility.
It is risky to speculate what portfolio Modi might hand over to Shah, given the latter’s propensity to surprise. It is safe however to say that it will be an important portfolio that will help achieve the goals of Modi 2.0. As party president, Shah has already proved his administrative acumen and such a job might be a promotion that matches his bigger stature in the party and in national politics.
YS Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in on May 30 subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a perfect 10/10 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the state assembly stands at 88.
Even before the Election Commission numbers made any official announcements about winners for Lok Sabha elections, Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Narendra Modi saying, "We look forward to working closely with you."
The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.
In 2014, one of the few states to have thwarted the saffron wave was West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress bagged 34 out of 42 seats. Five years have passed. Going by early trends on counting day, Narendra Modi has not only managed to engineer another 'wave' election in his favour but this time he has done even better. According to trends projected by Firstpost at the time of writing, the BJP has roared into double figures in the state and is hot on the heels of the ruling party.
The saffron outfit is leading in 15 seats, the TMC is ahead in 25 while Congress is ahead in two. Remember that in 2014 amid nationwide Modi wave, the BJP could win only two seats in Bengal. NDTV paints an even more optimistic figure for BJP. Around 11am, roughly three hours into counting, the NDTV website shows BJP ahead in 17 seats while the TMC is ahead in 22.
A quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if the BJP is voted for a repeat term, which according to the early trends look extremely possibly, and with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014. If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress).
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first time ever, rallies nearly 900 pts, while Nifty crosses 12,000 as BJP takes a decisive lead in the Lok Sabha election results. The markets were buoyant with indices hitting new high as early trends showed BJP-led NDA leading in 340 seats. BSE Sensex rallied over 900 points while the NSE Nifty soared over 270 points to hit their respective record highs in early trade Thursday, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election began.
The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. Key states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai look all set for a saffron sweep based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term.
Most of the exit polls had indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. According to the early trends, BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the 300-mark. Trends showed that BJP is leading in 288 seats, while NDA is leading in 341. Comparatively, UPA is trailing with lead only in 92 seats while Congress has been able to secure leads in 54 seats.
In the first hour of counting, early trends show NDA is zooming past UPA with leads in 336 seats. Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading by over 8,000 votes in Bhopal. Congress' Digvijaya Singh is in second position. In Guna, sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing BJP's Krishna Pal Singh. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Singh's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading Chhindwara by over 6,000 votes. In Indore, a seat previously represented by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading by over 18,000.
Early trends for all 20 seats in Kerala are in and according to News18 all trends show UDF leading in Kerala. The analysts had felt that the Sabarimala row will affect the voter-bank for the UDF-led government in Kerala, however, early trends show that the issues haven't had the effect that analysts predicted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA has taken an early lead in over 200 seats as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends. BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.
According to the early trends as EC began counting of votes, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken an early leap ahead of its competitors. As counting of votes for the general elections results gathers pace across the country, trends show BJP's Babul Supriyo leading in Asansol constituency of West Bengal; Digvijaya Singh, who was initially leading from Bhopal, is now trailing and BJP's Sadhvi Pragya is now leading.
As of 8.45 am, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad but trailing in Amethi; Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi; Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar; Sunny Deol, who recently joined BJP, is leading in Gurdaspur; and Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to latest trends in the first half an hour of counting, BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is leading from Lucknow and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad seat.
The Election Commission of India begins counting of votes in 542 parliamentary constituencies across India. Results are expected only by late evening, EC confirmed. According to latest reports, Rajnath Singh is leading from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency while Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha is trailing.
The Election Commission deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence when the exercise is taken up. The votes will be counted at 58 counting centres with around 25,000 counting personnel at 78,799 polling stations spread over 294 Assembly segments in West Bengal. The Election Commission will start counting votes in less than 10 minutes, i.e, by 8 am.
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections today (23 May, Thursday) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling party at the Centre, is on course to retain power for a second term, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma like the way he swept to power in 2014.
However, the Opposition parties, including Congress, have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.
The voting was staggered between 11 April and 19 May in which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha (polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled on the grounds of excessive use of money power) from a total of 8,049 contestants.
In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing, getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.
From 'chowkidar chor hai' and 'bhrashtachari no. 1' to 'khaki underwear', acerbic remarks ruled the roost this election season, making it one of the most bitterly-contested parliamentary polls post-Independence.
Election Commission officials said the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday and results are expected only by late evening.
For the first time in Lok Sabha polls, the EC will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling stations in each Assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.
It will effectively mean that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.
In case of a mismatch, the results based on paper slip count will be considered as final.
The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.
The Opposition parties on Tuesday raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting.
EC officials said the voting percentage of 67.11 this time was the highest ever voter-turnout in Indian parliamentary elections.
They said as per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.
The number of service voters stands at 18 lakh and these include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.
Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.
Out of the 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on 17 May.
The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.
Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.
A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.
In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.
"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.
The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.
"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.
The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
130 crore Indians were standing in support of India: Narendra Modi
"The world will have to recognise the democratic powers of India now," Narendra Modi said. "I sympathise with all those people who have sacrificed for the nation," he added.
"I congratulate the Election Commission, security forces and all those forces who are responsible for raising faith in democracy," Modi said.
"When the war of Mahabharata ended, Shri Krishna was asked whose side he was on. The answer which Lord Krishna had given then is the same answer which Indians have given today," he said.
"Lord Krishna said that he was not on anyone's side. He was on Hastinapur's side," he added.
"130 crore Indians had taken the form of Shri Krishna and were standing in support of India," he said.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
The 2019 mandate is the biggest event in the democratic world: Narendra Modi
"Today, we can see that people from all corners have supported this fakir," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed party workers.
"In the democratic world, the 2019 vote is the biggest event," said the prime minister.
"Despite so many elections, the highest number of voters was recorded in this election," he said.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
This victory is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' ideology's win against 'tukde tukde' gang: Amit Shah
"Despite malpractices in West Bengal, BJP won 18 seats," Amit Shah said.
"BJP is going to sweep West Bengal in the days to come," he added.
"The defeat of the Opposition and the victory of the BJP is against the 'tukde-tukde' gang's ideology," Shah said.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP got more votes than even what exit polls had predicted: Amit Shah
"For many years, Congress was indulging in dynastic politics and casteism," said BJP president Amit Shah.
"Media was asking us how we will win seats in Uttar Pradesh after the SP-BSP alliance. But we won many seats in Uttar Pradesh too," said Shah.
"After the exit polls, some parties shouted that the exit polls were wrong. They also talked of EVM manipulation," he said.
"But the results have shown that BJP got more than what even exit polls have predicted," he said.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi got one of the most historic victories in Independent India: Amit Shah
"We all welcome Narendra Modi, the main hero of this victory," said BJP president Amit Shah as he addressed BJP workers.
"Narendra Modi has got one of the most historic victories in India since Independence," said Shah.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
List of winners from Rajasthan till now
Ajmer : Bhagirath Choudhary
Barmer: Kailash Choudhary
Bharatpur: Ranjeeta Koli
Bhilwara: Subhash Chandra Baheria
Chittorgarh: Chandra Prakash Joshi
Churu: Rahul Kaswan
Sri Ganganagar: Nihal Chand
Jalore: Devaji Patel
Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh
Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Tonk Sawai-Madhopur: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Poonam Mahajan set to win in Mumbai's North Central
BJP’s Poonam Mahajan is leading against INC’s Priya Dutt in Mumbai’s North Central constituency. The BJP workers are ready to celebrate Poonam’s win which will be declared at any moment as she is leading by over one lakh votes.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Lathicharge in Aurangabad on AIMIM workers
The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans of MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.
Input by Mahesh Joshi
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Nothing is impossible: Smriti Irani
Narendra Modi removes 'Chowkidar' from his Twitter handle
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Let Smriti Irani take care of Amethi: Rahul Gandhi
After conceding defeat in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Smriti Irani should take care of Amethi. "I congratulate Smriti Irani and hope she fulfils the people’s trust and treats the constituency with love," he said.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
We accept people's verdict: Priyanka Gandhi
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Amit Shah wins from Gandhinagar
According to News18, BJP president Amit Shah has won from Gandhinagar.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi
"The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."
"Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Faith placed in our alliance is humbling: Narendra Modi
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins from Jaipur Rural
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has secured a win from Jaipur Rural LS seat by a margin of 3,89,403 votes. Congress’ Krishna Poonia polled 4,22,223 votes. The official result will be out after the VVPAT-EVM paper trail is verified.
Input by Mahendra Saini
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP wins 12 seats, Congress has won one seat
The saffron party is currently leading in 290 seats, according to the Election Commission. Congress, on the other hand, is leading in 49 seats.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Kerala has become an exemplar for what Congress could be nationally: Shashi Tharoor
"The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally," ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
First time India's political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India: BS Yeddyurappa
"It is the first time in India’s political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India. My thanks to people of Karnataka for electing BJP candidates in the regions," says Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Lalit Modi says 'massive win' not just because of votes won, but hearts that the PM won
Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Lalit Modi said, "Massive Massive Win!!! This victory is not just by count of votes, it was a count of the number of hearts #pmmodi has won. Congratulations Narendra Modi. India wins again."
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Amarinder Singh on Congress' Gurdaspur loss
Upset with Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar's trailing from Gurdaspur, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said he is unable to understand how Jakhar's good work wasn't valued.
"Sunil is a fine candidate, he had done a lot of work there. This is one thing I didn't understand that people gave preference to an actor than experience," he was quoted as saying.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rahul Gandhi's decisions led to divisions within Opposition: CPI
Decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi led to divisions within the opposition, CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said Thursday and asserted that the policies of the Congress scion opened the doors for Narendra Modi's victory.
Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls. "The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis.
"But more significant is the fact that the unity of the opposition has been damaged by the Congress. The policies and decisions of Rahul Gandhi has weakened opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the Communist Party of India national secretary said.
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi congratulates Jagan
For "remarkable win" in Andhra Pradesh, Modi tweeted at YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who secured a massive win in the state.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi congratulates "Naveen Babu"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulatory message for incumbent Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who is set to return as the chief minister for the fifth consecutive term. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP parliamentary meeting at 5.30 pm today; Modi to reach BJP headquarters 5 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely set the agenda for the next five years without losing any time. Modi is expected to meet party workers at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi at 5 pm today. BJP will hold their parliamentary meeting, as they traditionally do, on Thursday evening. A large number of workers and supporters are already gathered at the BJP headquarters and are in a celebratory mood after the ruling party is set to secure historic mandate beating their 2014 numbers. The parliamentary board meeting is scheduled for 5.30 pm.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani congratulates Narendra Modi
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Shinzo Abe, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping congratulate Narendra Modi
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and China's premier Xi Jinping congratulate Narendra Modi on landslide victory. Russian president Vladimir Putin also congratulated the prime minister, who has managed to secure a historic mandate which trumps the 2014 Lok Sabha numbers. Sri Lankan prime minister and president too congratulated Modi
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
India wins yet again, tweets Narendra Modi
Incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is gearing up to take oath for his second term as PM of India, tweeted to acknowledge the electoral support.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Congress office wears a deserted look
The Congress headquarters in New Delhi wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the party's tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence, News18 reported. Trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 seats while the Congress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website.
Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the trends of the results on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Amit Shah tweets: 'Once Again Modi government. Thank you India'
As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Congress' focus on dissing Modi publicly didn't help matters
The Opposition's personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his interviews, for instance, backfired. Rahul's campaign was centred on anti-Modi rhetoric. Despite Rahul's allegations against Modi in connection with Rafale, Modi still enjoys the image of a corruption-free politician and a prime minister who led this government for five years with no corruption allegations which could be proven.
Diverting attention from the job crisis was the Opposition's big mistake. The more they made personal attacks on the prime minister, the more the BJP cleverly used them to channel public ire against the Congress using Modi's track record and achievements. READ MORE HERE
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Mamata says congratulations to all winners but adds let 'VVPATs be matched'
Tweeting her first reactions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said " all losers are not losers", probably hinting at Trinamool Congress, who is leading in 22 seats in the 42-seat Assembly. BJP has secured an early lead in 19 seats. Congress leading only in 1 seat.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi's nationalism pitch helped matters for BJP
The new aggressive approach that the Modi government took in taking on terrorists operating from Pakistan soil was welcomed by the masses and converted into votes, both from the rich and poor. One could argue that the Balakot attacks turned the tide in favour of the BJP. Congress accusations against the government such as lack of evidence or intelligence failure that led to Pulwama attacks find any takers among common voters.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Opposition's failure to front a prime ministerial candidate hurt Congress' chances
The fact that Congress didn't have a credible prime ministerial candidate impacted its prospects severely. Till the end of the campaign, there was no consensus among the Congress-led Opposition parties about who would be the UPA's candidate for the top job. READ MORE HERE
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Economic distress wasn't a factor this election
This election has proved conclusively that economic distress is not a key factor in deciding the outcome of major elections. Modi's economic policies such as demonetisation of high value notes in 2016 and the botched implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) a year later brought considerable discomfort to the masses.
Modi's image as a pro-reform leader remained intact in the five years despite repeated Opposition attacks for his economic policies. At the end of his five-year term, the Opposition has questioned Modi on multiple issues, including the way his government has handled data credibility, demonetisation, and rising unemployment. READ MORE HERE
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Nyay was a grave error
The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from. READ MORE HERE
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Key takeaways from 2019 polls: India rejects Rahul Gandhi's populist pitch
The NDA is leading in 345 seats and the UPA in 90, a significantly amplified version of the 2014 verdict. Here are some initial takeaways. People rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi's populist plank. Under Rahul, the Congress has failed miserably to present a convincing economic future plan for the aspiring middle class and rural voters.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli congratulates Modi
Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli also congratulated Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Hardik Patel says BJP victory is dishonest and corrupt
Congress leader Hardik Patel said that while the Congress campaigned and ran for the Lok Sabha elections with utmost honesty, the BJP had adopted the dishonest path and it's not the voters that led BJP to its victory but it's dishonest and corrupt means.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates 'friend' Narendra Modi
"Sincerely greetings to you, my friend @ Narendramodi , for your impressive victory in the elections! The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel..." Netanyahu tweeted. Israel Prime Minister was the second world leader to congratulate Modi. Earlier, it was Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickramsinghe and president Maithripala Sirisena.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP celebrates across states after trends show party headed for triple ton
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rahul tanks in Amethi, breaks record in Kerala
The lead for Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by M I Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes.
His lead had come down to 20,870 in the 2014 election. The Gandhi scion had entered the fray in Kerala accusing the BJP government of neglecting south India. He termed his contest from Wayanad as a fight for espousing the aspirations of south India. However, the BJP had termed it as an escape from Amethi. Rahul's candidature seems to have fuelled a wave across Kerala helping the party establish a lead in 19 of the 20 seats.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Ashok Gehlot's son trailing, Kamal Nath's leading
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing by over 1.8 lakh votes in Jodhpur against BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is leading by over 3.8 lakh votes in Jhalawar. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul is leading by over 38,000 votes.
Amit Shah may handle an important portfolio in Narendra Modi Cabinet
The BJP, according to trends around noon, is not only the single-largest party but has comfortably breached the 272 mark. The saffron unit is leading in 287 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it pushed the 300-mark on its own. The NDA, at this point, is close to leading in 350 out of 542 seats.
The role played by Modi's most trusted general — Amit Shah — will not go unnoticed and this time Shah had an added responsibility.
The BJP president had become a Rajya Sabha MP but his ambition, abilities and the BJP's need for him to play an even greater role in the next Modi government meant that he had to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The fact that he chose Gandhinagar, a seat which BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani had made his own, indicated a generational and ideological shift in the party. During Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Shah was his home minister. It is risky to speculate what portfolio Modi might hand over to Shah, given the latter’s propensity to surprise. It is safe however to say that it will be an important portfolio that will help achieve the goals of Modi 2.0. As party president, Shah has already proved his administrative acumen and such a job might be a promotion that matches his bigger stature in the party and in national politics. READ MORE HERE
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Pragya Thakur leads by over 1 lakh votes
Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal seat by a margin of over one lakh votes against Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Sirisena tweets at Modi, says 'Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership'
After Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramsinghe tweeted congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, President Maithripala Sirisena also tweeted and said, "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future."
The Election Commission has only released official trends till now, the final tally is yet to be released and going by the EC statements results for the Lok Sabha elections will be released only late evening.
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Jagan Reddy may be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on 30 May
YS Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in on May 30 subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a perfect 10/10 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the state assembly stands at 88.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rajnath credits Modi for historic win
"Spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah over the phone and congratulated them for BJP-led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP-led NDA and reposing faith in Narendra Modi’s astute leadership and his vision of New India. Modiji is now all set to build a New India," Union minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
YSRCP of Jagan leading in 24 of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC is leading in all but one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. Sitting TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has a slender lead over YSRCP's Potluri V Prasad. Actor Balakrishna's son-in-law, Sri Bharat is trailing by 2612 votes in Visakhapatnam. Former aviation minister and TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju is also trailing by over 24,000 votes in Vizianagaram.
Actor Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law and sitting TDP MP Jayadev Galla is trailing to YSRC candidate in Guntur by close to 7,000 votes. Telugu Desam stronghold Hindupur, which was once represented by late actor Harikrishna, is also likely to fall.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Sri Lanka congratulates Narendra Modi on 'magnificent victory' even before EC announces official numbers
Even before the Election Commission numbers made any official announcements about winners for Lok Sabha elections, Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Narendra Modi saying, "We look forward to working closely with you."
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Omar Abdullah tweets: Bring on the next five years
NC leader Omar Abdulaah tweeted congratulating the BJP and the NDA, and said that credit should be given where it's due. "So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years."
Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Ex-Congress leader Rao Inderjit Singh set to win Gurgaon for BJP
Rao Inderjit Singh, the BJP candidate from Gurgaon, is leading and is set to win the seat. He has been a two-time MP from Gurgaon. From 2009-2014 he was in Congress. While in 2014 he switched to BJP.
One of the major promises was setting up an AIIMS in Rewari, which was announced this year on 1 February. His move to switch parties has been successful as he says the Centre and state government are communicating thoroughly and making progressing efforts. While Congress candidate Ajay Singh Yada has failed to please the voters even with his army background, the Congress did not popularise him being from the army much and thus failing to garner the nationalist sentiments.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Stalin may deliver silver lining for Congress
Tamil Nadu, along with Punjab, is likely to be the silver lining for the Congress in what it had called its make-or-break election. Most of the credit goes to its partner DMK, which under MK Stalin, put up a spirited fight with the ruling AIADMK since the death of J Jayalalithaa, the state's iconic Chief Minister, nearly three years ago.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP keeps blueprint for next term ready
Over the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been credited with trying to tighten the administration, strong foreign policy and high-profile campaigns like Swachh Bharat and Make-in-India. But he has been attacked by the Opposition over a slowing economy, failure to create jobs, a farm sector crisis and rising hate crimes by right-wing fringe groups. Buoyed by the exit poll estimates, the BJP has prepped a blueprint for its next term, built around the three themes of nationalism, national security and development.
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results Latest Updates
Vote for nationalism, says Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the country's 130 crore people have expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and given a befitting reply to the "mahamilawati" conglomeration led by the Congress. "This election was between the idea of Bharat and the idea of terrorism-launching-pad Pakistan," Raina said. "It is the victory of India and Modi ji and his strong and bold steps on all fronts," he was quoted as saying.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Bhupinder Singh Hooda trails by margin of 86,000 votes in Sonipat
BJP in Haryana is set to win nine of the ten Lok Sabha constituencies as per latest trends available on the Election Commission website. Interestingly, Congress senior leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trailing by a margin of 86,000 votes to BJP's Ramesh Kaushik. Hooda is considered a pillar of Jat politics in Haryana and prior to 2014, Jat chief ministers have ruled the state for more than 20 years.
The only seat where Congress is seeing possible victory is Rohtak Lok Sabha where three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda is taking lead by 10,000 votes. If Congress faces debacle, ruling BJP in Haryana is going to get a major boost ahead of Assembly polls due after three months.
Kharagpur election results latest updates
Bengal BJP chief leads in Kharagpur Sadar
BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh is leading by 700 votes against TMC’s Manas Bhuniya in Kharagpur Sagar. In Bankura, TMC heavyweight Subrata Mukherjee is trailing against BJP’s Subhash Mukherjee who is leading by more than 25,000 votes.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
States where BJP’s vote share nears 50% or above
Bihar Election Results Latest Updates
NDA Leading in 38 seats, RJD in 2
The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP leads in 292 of 542
According to official Election Commission trends, out of 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 292 while Indian National Congress is leading in 51; DMK in 22, All India Trinamool Congress in 24, YSR Congress Party in 25, Shiv Sena in 20, JD(U) in 16, BJD in 14 and BSP in 11 constituencies.
Uttar Pradesh Election Results Latest Updates
Mulayam Singh leads in Mainpuri, son Akhilesh in Azamgarh and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav in Kannauj
The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in 11 and the Samajwadi Party in eight while the Congress was ahead in one and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) in one. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam singh Yadav surged ahead in Mainpuri and his son SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Kannauj, was leading the table. In 2014, the BJP got 71 seats, the SP five, the Congress two and the BSP none. In Badaun, sitting SP MP Dharmendra Yadav trailed behind BJP's Sanghmita Maurya while in Baghpat, RLD's national vice president Jayant Chaudary was behind BJP's Satyapal Singh. In Faizabad, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh was leading while in Firozabad sitting SP MP Akshay Yadav was trailing behind BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Narendra Modi to be at BJP HQ at 5pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at 5pm today as counting of votes make it clear that people have decided to have a government-led for a second term.
Himachal Pradesh election results latest updates
BJP set to win all 4 seats in Himacha Pradesh
The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
AAP's need to expand may have benefitted BJP
Sources within the Congress had earlier shared with Firstpost that AAP wanted an alliance in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, but Bhupinder Singh Hooda, veteran Congress leader, was dead against the idea. Had the new party stuck to Delhi and not been in urgency to expand, it could have avoided the splitting of vote share with the Congress which has also benefited the BJP.
AAP declared its last candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi, when the chances of the alliance seemed bleak. Aside from the West Delhi Seat, AAP was willing to offer Pankaj Gupta’s Chandni Chowk seat. AAP’s candidates are trailing on all seats. From South Delhi, Raghav Chaddha is coming second to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, with a difference of nearly 50,000 votes between them.
In the most hotly contested seat of North East Delhi, AAP's Dilip Pandey is coming in third with just over 30,000 votes as BJP's Manoj Tiwari has crossed the one and a half lakh mark and Sheila Dikshit stands at a little over 60,000. AAP’s ambition of becoming a national party and engaging with other opposition parties to form an alternative government have been dashed.
Delhi election results latest updates
In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir rides Modi wave, leads Arvinder Lovely; Atishi trailing in third position
BJP candidate and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has taken a big lead over his nearest competitor Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress party. Gambhir is sitting pretty with 98870 votes at 11.30 am, Lovely has 48881. The much-discussed Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a poor third with 34,435 votes.
At the fag end of her campaign, Atishi had held a press conference and accused Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory language against her. That line of attack on Gambhir is apparently not working. Delhi East is a BJP stronghold. As long ago as in 1967 the Bharatiya Jana Sangh had won the constituency in the first elections held to the seat in 1967.
The total number of voters in the constituency is approximately 16 lakh and from here. In 2014, BJP’s Mahesh Girri won from here with 57,2202 votes. Interestingly, the most popular leader from the region has been BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari. Sheila Dikshit lost to him in 1998 and it was only after his death that Congress had made inroads into East Delhi. The BJP waited for AAP to field its candidates and launched Gambhir to counter Atishi. It’s strategy seems to be working.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Left securing 0 leads gives indications into how ground realities in Bengal have changed
Reports were claiming that the Left's tally, so far, is zero. The significance of this cannot be overstated in a state where the Left Front-ruled unabated for 34 years.
The Left's tally (0) so far gives us an indication of the way ground realities have changed in West Bengal. The Left vote in Bengal even at the height of its dominance was never a committed ideological vote but perks of ruling a state where power literally flows from the barrel of the gun.
Once the Left lost power, a certain section of this vote that remained anti-Mamata, became anchorless. The BJP's rise has given this anchorless vote a new direction. During campaigning stage, reports emerged of erstwhile Left cadres aligning with and silently aiding the BJP.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Narendra Modi breaches Mamata Banerjee’s fortress
In 2014, one of the few states to have thwarted the saffron wave was West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress bagged 34 out of 42 seats. Five years have passed. Going by early trends on counting day, Narendra Modi has not only managed to engineer another 'wave' election in his favour but this time he has done even better. According to trends projected by Firstpost at the time of writing, the BJP has roared into double figures in the state and is hot on the heels of the ruling party.
The saffron outfit is leading in 15 seats, the TMC is ahead in 25 while Congress is ahead in two. Remember that in 2014 amid nationwide Modi wave, the BJP could win only two seats in Bengal. NDTV paints an even more optimistic figure for BJP. Around 11am, roughly three hours into counting, the NDTV website shows BJP ahead in 17 seats while the TMC is ahead in 22.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP begins celebrations as early trends puts BJP-led NDA in historic lead
The results are a resounding endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security and nationalism. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The Opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.
"The people on the ground are not buying the narrative of the opposition that people are under threat. People are doing well that they are looking forward to the next government of Narendra Modi. We have to realise that Modi's government inherited very weak economy and he did a phenomenal job (in the last five year)," BJP spokesman Amit Malviya was quoted as saying.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Priyanka heads to Rahul's home
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. According to trends, Rahul crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad. The parliamentary segment witnessed a record turnout of voters this year as polling was held in Kerala's 20 constituencies. Buoyed by the large turnout, the Congress-led UDF claimed a 'record-breaking margin for Gandhi when the votes would be counted.
Delhi Election Results Latest Updates
Gautam Gambhir leading with 73,000 votes in East Delhi
AAP losing battle badly in East Delhi where Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Swara Bhaskar and other star campaigners have put their maximum efforts for Atishi. Currently, BJP's Gautam Gambhir is leading with 73,000, against Congress' Arvinder Lovely who is leading with 33,500 votes and Atishi of AAP with 22,800 votes.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
BJP's Hema Malini leading from Mathura
Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.
Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates
BJP ahead of rivals in both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, as per the initial trends of the Election Commission. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress. He had won the seat in 2014, defeating Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by a margin of 41738 votes.
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
DMK cadres celebrate outside headquarters in Chennai
According to official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Narendra Modi heading for the biggest repeat mandate in 48 years, Indira Gandhi did it last in 1971
As the exit polls predicted, according to early trends Narendra Modi-led NDA has broken its 2014 record and its headed for the biggest ever mandate since 1971. During a BJP press conference on 21 May, Amit Shah and Modi said that a government would be formed resulting from a clear choice made by the electorate, rather than some pre-poll or post-poll alliance or understanding. He said that the media should carry out research on this.
Our quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if both the predictions hold — that the BJP will be voted back and that it will be voted back with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014.
If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress). Read more here
Gujarat election results latest updates
BJP ahead in all 26 Gujarat seats
The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far. Shah is leading by over 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting. His party's candidate Mansukh Vasava is ahead of Congress's Sherkhan Pathan in Bharuch by over 33,500 votes. In Dahod seat, Congress candidate Babubhai Katara is trailing by 1,258 votes against BJP's Jaswantsinh Bhabhor. In Amreli, Congress's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani is trailing by a margin of 1,058 votes against BJPs Naran Kachhadiya. In Ahmedabad (West), BJPs Kirit Solanki is leading by 25,453 votes over Congress candidate Raju Parmar. In Ahmedabad (East), BJPs Hasmukh Patel is ahead by 7,675 votes over Congress nominee Gitabhen Patel.
Maharashtra election results latest updates
BJP-Shiv Sena gain in Mumbai
The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading in all six seats of Mumbai with candidates of the two saffron allies establishing comfortable leads over their Congress and NCP rivals. As per trends available so far, Congress leader Milind Deora is trailing in Mumbai South against sitting Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant by 17,774 votes. In Mumbai North, BJP's Gopal Shetty is leading over his nearest Congress rival and actor Urmila Matondkar by 42,820 votes. In Mumbai North Central, sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan is leading over her Congress rival Priya Dutt by 20,512 votes. In Mumbai North West, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar is leading by 16,339 votes over Congress nominee Sanjay Nirupam. In Mumbai South Central, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale is ahead by 20,355 votes over Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad. In Mumbai North East, BJP's Manoj Kotak is leading by 44,481 votes over his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil.
Wayanad election results latest updates
Rahul Gandhi heads for record majority in Kerala
Rahul Gandhi has crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad. The parliamentary segment witnessed a record turnout of voters this year as polling was held in Kerala's 20 constituencies. Buoyed by the large turnout, the Congress-led UDF claimed a 'record-breaking margin for Gandhi when the votes would be counted.
Odisha election results latest updates
Baijayant Panda trails from Odisha's Kendrapara even as BJP leads in 9 seats
Although the BJP appears to have put up a tough fight against the BJD in Odisha Lok Sabha Elections, Baijayant Panda, who quit BJD to join the BJP recently, is trailing from Kendrapara – a seat that he had won in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat.
Karnataka election results latest updates
Yeddyurappa's son leads with over 1 lakh votes
Former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is leading by a margin of over a lakh votes. BJP's official Twitter handle congratulated the Shimoga candidate by dubbing his victory "a slap against the money power of a coalition of corrupts." "Well they lost money, votes and existence," says BJP.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Tight contest in Amethi
Amethi is witnessing a close contest between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by only 2,501 votes. So far, Rahul has received 14,030 votes, while the Union minister has won 16,531 votes.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Sensex hits 40,000 for first time ever as BJP takes decisive lead
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first time ever, rallies nearly 900 pts, while Nifty crosses 12,000 as BJP takes a decisive lead in the Lok Sabha election results.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Sensex, Nifty zoom higher
The markets were buoyant with indices hitting new high as early trends showed BJP-led NDA leading in 340 seats. BSE Sensex rallied over 900 points while the NSE Nifty soared over 270 points to hit their respective record highs in early trade Thursday, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election began.
According to traders, investor sentiment was boosted by initial trends that suggested a win for the ruling NDA. Investor sentiment has been buoyant since exit polls were announced on Sunday, with both the NSE index and the BSE index gaining 3.7 percent each the next session, a level last seen in 2014. Amid market euphoria, the rupee also appreciated 26 paise to 69.40 against the US dollar in opening trade.
The 30-share index zoomed 907.91 points, gaining 2.32 percent at 40,018.12. Nifty was 271.15 point up, gaining 2.31 percent at 12,009.05 at 10.40 am.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Sunny Deol leads with over 1 lakh votes; Rahul Gandhi leads with 92,000 votes
While in Punjab, BJP's Sunny Deol leads with 1,15,543 in Gurdaspur seat, Congress' Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram with 13,970. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading with 92,000 votes in Wayanad.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP leading in 291 out of 537 constituencies
Among the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies which voted in 2019, according to trends in 537 constituencies, BJP is leading in 291 while Congress is leading in 50; DMK in 22; All India Trinamool Congress in 25, YSR Congress Party in 24 and Shiv Sena in 19 constituencies.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP currently ahead in over 280 seats
The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. Key states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai look all set for a saffron sweep based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term.
The Congress performance can by symptomised by the party president Rahul Gandhi's contest in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi is trailing to BJP’s Smriti Irani. The party’s overall numbers have improved over the 2014 result, with MK Stalin’s DMK in Tamil Nadu sprucing up the tally. In Karnataka too, the BJP looks set for a sweep with the entire Lingayat belt going one way based on early trends.
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP leads in Asansol, Hooghly, Bankura and Purulia
Out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, the BJP is leading in the following:
Asansol, leading by 31670
Hooghly, leading by 9117
Alipurduar, leading by 7221
Bangaon, leading by 7709
Bankura, leading by 4707
Bishnupur, leading by 4215
Burdwan Durgapur leading by 7407
Maldah leading by 7933
Jhargram leading by 3196
Ghatal leading by 1104
Purulia leading by 547
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP leading in 10 seats in West Bengal
The BJP seems to have thwarted all efforts of the TMC to keep the saffron party at bay in Bengal. Out of 42 seats in Bengal, the BJP is leading in 10 constituencies while the TMC takes the lead in 18 seats. Congress is leading in two seats while the Left Front has failed to catch up yet.
Telangana election results latest updates
KCR's daughter Kavitha trails in Nizamabad
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad. Kavitha is locked in an unprecedented fight against 178 farmers who had registered to contest against the sitting MP. The 178 farmers jumped into the fray to support their demand for a remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board based in Nizamabad. Kavitha had blamed the BJP for failing to take initiative for setting up the Turmeric Board.
Jammu and Kashmir election results latest updates
NC Leads with 3,700 Votes
In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP-led NDA set to cross 300 mark
Most of the exit polls had indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. According to the early trends, BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the 300-mark. Trends showed that BJP is leading in 288 seats, while NDA is leading in 341. Comparatively, UPA is trailing with lead only in 92 seats while Congress has been able to secure leads in 54 seats.
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP begins celebration in Ranaghat
BJP cadres begin celebrations in West Bengal's Ranaghat. The key candidates in the Ranaghat SC constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Rupali Biswas of TMC, Biswas Rama of CPI(M), Jagannath Sarkar of BJP and Minati Biswas of Congress.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee trails in Diamond Harbour
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Early trends show NDA leading in 343 seats, BJP with 289 seats
In the first hour of counting, NDA makes inroads in West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha. Till 10 am, NDA is leading in 336 seats and BJP is leading in 288 seats, while UPA is leading in 93 and Congress leading in 54 seats.
Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading by over 8,000 votes in Bhopal. Congress' Digvijaya Singh is in second position. In Guna, sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing BJP's Krishna Pal Singh.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Singh's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading Chhindwara by over 6,000 votes. In Indore, a seat previously represented by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading by over 18,000.
Jammu and Kashmir election results latest updates
Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh leading in early trends in Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president G A Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a slender margin of 80 votes while Singh had opened a substantial lead of over 4000 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.
Former MLA and controversial Kashmiri politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid has taken a surprise lead of nearly 600 votes in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency ahead of PDP's Abdul Qayoom Wani, People's Conference candidate Raja Aijaz Ali and National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone. In Ladakh, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was trailing behind Independent candidate Sajad Hussain by 464 votes, according to officials. The BJP had won three seats -- two in Jammu and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the valley. However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.
Delhi election results latest updates
Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans Leading from North West Delhi
In North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans is leading with 33,439. In this political season, the constituency was in the news for two reasons – former BJP MP Udit Raj having switched over to the Congress on being denied a ticket and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans being fielded from the area by the BJP. “The way people enjoy the music in this Parliamentary seat, I will not only win the hearts of the people but also try to make this Lok Sabha seat the best.” Hans has been making statements like these in the slums of Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri. Last year, Mangolpuri registered nearly 900 FIRs; an average police station in south Delhi registers approximately 150 FIRs in a year. A displeased Udit Raj, who left the saffron party on being denied a ticket, had shared with Firstpost that BJP has a problem with vocal Dalits and that there’s a glass ceiling within the party for people who aren’t from castes higher up in the hierarchy. Hans’ campaign was pitifully bereft of the complexity of municipal issues that plague the area. Meanwhile, Raj, also the current MP from North West Delhi, was pre-occupied with exposing the caste dynamic in national party politics. Dalits account for 17 percent and Muslims 13 percent of the state population. The constituency has a Scheduled Caste population of 6,97,237 and Raj had a significant pull in the area because he was recognised as a strong Dalit voice in national politics. BJP’s surprised everybody by introducing a popular face as its candidate in the area and early trends suggest that the strategy seemed to have work for the saffron party.
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP candidate takes leads of 15,000 votes ove Veerappa Moily
After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate BN Bache Gowda has established a lead of over 15000 votes over former union law minister M Veerappa Molly, the incumbent MP from Chikaballapur.
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
DMK front leads in 3 LS seats in Tamil Nadu
The DMK and its allies the Congress and MDMK were leading in three Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to trends available from the Election Commission. While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the EC. The DMK fought 19 Parliamentary seats and its allies in the rest of 19 constituencies while elections were cancelled in Vellore. AIADMK had fielded candidates in 20 Parliamentary segments leaving the rest to its allies including the BJP.
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP's SS Ahluwalia Trails in Durgapur
BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency.
Markets brace for election results
Stock market traders and investors are bracing for the big day ahead. India is going to choose its next prime minister as the verdict of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 gets announced. The Sensex and Nifty may see a lot of volatility as the election verdict will not only affect the day’s trade, but also set the future trend. The benchmark stock indices have delivered a modest 50-60% return during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current tenure. The 10 fundamentally strong stocks that figure on the list of most brokerage houses and market experts are SBI, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank.
Bihar election results latest updates
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Misa Bharti Lead in Bihar
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib constituency. So far, the NDA is leading in all 20 seats in Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD's Misa Bharti is leading and Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing in Pataliputra.
Puri election results latest updates
Sambit Patra Trailing in Odisha's Puri
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33 percent in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
Kerala election results latest updates
Early trends show Congress leading in all 20 seats of Kerala
Early trends for all 20 seats in Kerala are in and according to News18 all trends show UDF leading in Kerala. The analysts had felt that the Sabarimala row will affect the voter-bank for the UDF-led government in Kerala, however, early trends show that the issues haven't had the effect that analysts predicted.
The BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, after showing initial promise, slipped to the second position behind Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor was leading by over 1,000 votes. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was leading in Wayanad by over 10,000 votes, the sources said. The Left candidates were leading in Kannur by 300 votes and at Mavelikera by around 600.
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP leads in Haveri, Dharwad; Congress in Chitradurga
According to early trends, B N Chandrappa of Congress is leading in Chitradurga LS seat with 3659 votes; BJP is leading in Haveri with 30,948 votes. BJP's Pralhad Joshi is leading in Dharwad LS constituency with 4966 votes.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Jayant Chaudhary Leading in Baghpat
RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. The Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on Apr 11. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed.
Kerala election results latest updates
BJP leading in Pathanamthitta - heart of Sabarimala row
BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.
Karnataka election results latest updates
Bangalore South Tally
Tejasvi Surya (BJP) - 4684 votes
BK Hariprasad (Congress) - 2807
In the first round, the BJP leads by 1877 votes. Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's Bengaluru candidate Tejasvi Surya said that his contituency has a huge Modi fever that will lead to his victory. Twenty-eight-year-old Surya is BJP's youngest candidate.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Babul Supriyo leads in Asansol
BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat, where Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen squared off against incumbent MP Supriyo, is being closely watched.
The constituency was in the news on polling day on April 29 because of violence there. Supriyo’s car was vandalised during a clash outside a polling booth between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel. Alongside, a first information report was filed against the parliamentarian for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer.
Hours later, Moon Moon Sen’s response to the violence spawned a flurry of jokes on social media. Interviewed by reporters, the actor-politician said she was unaware of the clashes. She explained that she had taken a while to get going in the morning because she had been given “bed tea very late”.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
According to early morning trends, NDA leads in 116 seats
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
According to early trends, here are the top leads and trails:
Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad; trails in Amethi
Smriti Irani leads in Amethi
Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar
Digvijaya Singh leads in Bhopal; Sadhvi Pragya trails
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Rahul trails
According to early trends, Smriti Irani is leading from Amethi while Rahul is trailing.
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Ashok Gehlot's son trailing in Jodhpur
Congress candidate and Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is pitted against incumbent BJP MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is trailing in Jodhpur. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Gajendrasingh Shekhawat beat Chandresh Kumari of Congress by receiving 66.20 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Gorakhpur - matter of prestige for Yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh which has been BJP stronghold over the decades slipped out of BJP's hand in 2018 by-elections when Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Praveen Nishad with the support of BSP defeated BJPs candidate Upendra Shukla with a margin of around 22,000 votes. This time BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan and SB-BSP alliance candidate are Ram Bhuwal Nishad.
Results of the seats will be keenly watched as this is matter of prestige for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath who has won this seat for five consecutive terms since 1998.
Before him, Mahant Avedyanath had won from the parliamentary constituency first in 1971 and then three straight times from 1989. And before him, Mahant Digvijaynath had won the seat in 1967. They were all the 'chief priests' of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that Adityanath also holds.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
SP-BSP leading in Aonla
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Kerala election results latest updates
Alphons trails in Alleppey
KJ Alphons is trailing from Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat. A constituency with a long coastline covering seven Assembly segments in Alappuzha and Kollam, it has shown a propensity to the Congress in Parliament elections. Despite being known as a citadel and cradle of the Communist movement, the constituency has elected Congress candidates eight times in the last 11 elections held since 1977.
Karnataka election results latest update
Sumalatha Ambareesh leading in Mandya
Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls.
Kerala election results latest updates
Rahul Gandhi Leading in Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who decided to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is leading from the southern seat. Veteran Congress leader from Kerala and former defence minister A K Antony had made the announcement at a press conference, saying Gandhi had consented to fight from Wayanad following requests from the state unit.
One of the major reason for consideration was that it's a tri-junction of three southern states. Many Congress workers and leaders had urged the Congress president to contest from the Southern seat, which he agreed to.
EC website crashes
As the counting for general elections began, the Election Commission's website crashed. The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering election processes in India.
KERALA election results latest updates
Tharoor trails in Thiruvananthapuram
Tharoor is trailing from the seat. The BJP has pinned most of its hope on the Thiruvananthapuram seat, where it increased most votes in the past and even came second in the previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It fell short of only around a mere 20,000 votes from the winner, Congress’ star politician Shashi Tharoor, in 2014, who is seeking a third consecutive win in 2019. The BJP fielded arguably its biggest vote catcher, former state president and ex-Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, to win the seat this election.
LUCKNOW election results latest updates
Rajnath leading, Poonam Sinha trailing
Counting has begun in Lucknow and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing.
LOK SABHA election results latest updates
Counting has begun in 542 constituencies
Counting of votes begins for 542 Lok Sabha seats. Around 18 lakh postal ballots will be counted before moving to EVMs. Irrespective of all the postal ballots being accounted for, counting of EVMs will begin within the next 30 minutes.
Chikballapur election results latest updates
Its Congress' Moily versus BJP's Bachhe Gowda
The counting of votes of Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency will be taken up at Nagarjuna Engineering college near Devanahalli. Former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily is seeking a third straight win as Congress candidate, while BJP's Bachhe Gowda is giving a tough fight to Moily. The constituency is unique as it is spread out in three different revenue districts of Karnataka — they are Chikkaballapur, Bangalore rural and Bangalore urban districts.
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Drones, virtual reality and good old analysis, TV channels pull out the stops for counting day
Drones that fly overhead to give a "bird's eye view", Rs 1 lakh cash prize if you guess the winner right and good old analysis, television channels are moving from the fantastical to the mundane to entice viewers on counting day Thursday.
With millions in India and abroad preparing to tune into television channels and log in to news networks on their phones and other devices as votes for the Lok Sabha election are counted, media houses are making sure they grab TRPs. Many are using VFX and lurid graphics and others are pitching the fact that they have the best network of on-ground reporters and in-studio analysts.
Karnataka election results latest update
I am confident of win: Tejasvi Surya
BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.
Tejasvi on Thursday morning, visited a temple and said, "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country."
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.
Andhra Pradesh Election Results Latest Updates
Will Chandrababu Naidu's efforts result in the formation of a united front?
In Andhra Pradesh, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Southern states eager to beat Narendra Modi wave
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
Karnataka election results latest update
Test for Congress-JD(S) combine
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Lok Sabha elections
The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor. "I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here.
Unlike other countries, the US does not send its election observers to India because of the strong independent credentials of the Election Commission of India. "We have a very strong relationship and a lot of cooperation with the Indian government on a full range of issues, and the Secretary (of State, Mike Pompeo) has said numerous times that we have a true strategic partner in India," Ortagus said in response to a question.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website and app
After a six-week long electoral process, the result for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is set to be known soon with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am on 23 May, 2019 (Thursday).
While all of you can access Firstpost for essential live updates around results and trends, there are various platforms set up by the Election Commission to put out the information as they come. The poll panel had specially created a website for results and trends: results.eci.gov.in. The website is set to go live at 8 am and will let users look at the results and trends constituency-wise and party-wise.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Counting to be conducted at 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituency
Out of the total 543 Parliamentary seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the Election Commission had cancelled polls to the Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu on the grounds of excessive use of money power. The fresh date for elections in Vellore is yet to be announced.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Denied Opposition request because changing VVPAT count protocol not practical
The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible".
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Counting of votes at all 542 constituencies to begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phased elections to India's Lower House of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) in what is being touted as the world's biggest democratic exercise, today (Thursday, 23 May) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. Since the Election Commission will also be counting the VVPATs at five polling stations (selected at random) in all Assembly segments, the final results can take a little longer to come out.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
130 crore Indians were standing in support of India: Narendra Modi
"The world will have to recognise the democratic powers of India now," Narendra Modi said. "I sympathise with all those people who have sacrificed for the nation," he added.
"I congratulate the Election Commission, security forces and all those forces who are responsible for raising faith in democracy," Modi said.
"When the war of Mahabharata ended, Shri Krishna was asked whose side he was on. The answer which Lord Krishna had given then is the same answer which Indians have given today," he said.
"Lord Krishna said that he was not on anyone's side. He was on Hastinapur's side," he added.
"130 crore Indians had taken the form of Shri Krishna and were standing in support of India," he said.
19:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
The 2019 mandate is the biggest event in the democratic world: Narendra Modi
"Today, we can see that people from all corners have supported this fakir," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed party workers.
"In the democratic world, the 2019 vote is the biggest event," said the prime minister.
"Despite so many elections, the highest number of voters was recorded in this election," he said.
19:52 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Had Chandrababu Naidu worked hard to get votes, TDP's account would have opened: Amit Shah
19:47 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
This victory is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' ideology's win against 'tukde tukde' gang: Amit Shah
"Despite malpractices in West Bengal, BJP won 18 seats," Amit Shah said.
"BJP is going to sweep West Bengal in the days to come," he added.
"The defeat of the Opposition and the victory of the BJP is against the 'tukde-tukde' gang's ideology," Shah said.
19:43 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP got more votes than even what exit polls had predicted: Amit Shah
"For many years, Congress was indulging in dynastic politics and casteism," said BJP president Amit Shah.
"Media was asking us how we will win seats in Uttar Pradesh after the SP-BSP alliance. But we won many seats in Uttar Pradesh too," said Shah.
"After the exit polls, some parties shouted that the exit polls were wrong. They also talked of EVM manipulation," he said.
"But the results have shown that BJP got more than what even exit polls have predicted," he said.
19:39 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Congress has got a big zero: Amit Shah
"This is a victory for the people," said BJP president Amit Shah. "For the first time in 70 years, concrete steps to improve the lives of people in India were taken by Narendra Modi."
"We are all proud that the rare opportunity to form a government with clear majority twice went to Narendra Modi," he said.
"Congress has got a big zero," said the BJP president.
19:34 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi got one of the most historic victories in Independent India: Amit Shah
"We all welcome Narendra Modi, the main hero of this victory," said BJP president Amit Shah as he addressed BJP workers.
"Narendra Modi has got one of the most historic victories in India since Independence," said Shah.
19:27 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
List of winners from Rajasthan till now
Ajmer : Bhagirath Choudhary
Barmer: Kailash Choudhary
Bharatpur: Ranjeeta Koli
Bhilwara: Subhash Chandra Baheria
Chittorgarh: Chandra Prakash Joshi
Churu: Rahul Kaswan
Sri Ganganagar: Nihal Chand
Jalore: Devaji Patel
Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh
Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Tonk Sawai-Madhopur: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
19:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi arrives at BJP headquarters
19:11 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP wins 42 seats, Congress wins 11
According to the Election Commission, the saffron party is also leading in 260 seats. On the other hand, Congress is leading in 40 seats.
19:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
People of Kashi are remarkable: Narendra Modi
19:04 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Ravi Kishan wins from Gorakhpur by over 3 lakh votes
19:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
We open-heartedly accept the verdict of the people: Ashok Chavan
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said: "We open-heartedly welcome the verdict of the people. I accept complete responsibility for the Congress' losses in Maharashtra."
"In the last five years, we raised questions of the people and came out on the streets against wrong decisions. However, the decision of the people is supreme. We hope that the new government will fulfill the aspirations of people. We will not get cowed down by these results and we will reorganise the party and fight in the upcoming Maharashtra elections."
18:57 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP candidate set to win from Darjeeling seat for third time
This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won from Darjeeling in the Lok Sabha elections, even though it has no major support base in the hills.
The Darjeeling Lok sabha parliamentary constituency has a total of five Assembly constituencies with three falling in the hills: Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong with four in the plains namely Phasidewa, Siliguri, Chopra and Matigara-Naxalbari where the BJP candidate was seen leading in most of them.
18:52 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Poonam Mahajan set to win in Mumbai's North Central
BJP’s Poonam Mahajan is leading against INC’s Priya Dutt in Mumbai’s North Central constituency. The BJP workers are ready to celebrate Poonam’s win which will be declared at any moment as she is leading by over one lakh votes.
18:49 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Lathicharge in Aurangabad on AIMIM workers
The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans of MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.
18:41 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
World leaders congratulate Narendra Modi
According to ANI, the Australian prime minister, the French president, Maldives president, Sri Lankan prime minister, Mauritius prime minister have called Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his victory.
18:36 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Azam Khan leads in Rampur
Azam Khan has got 5,55,951 votes while Jaya Prada has polled 4,46,939 votes till now.
18:34 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
National Conference senior leader Mohammed Akbar Lone wins from Baramulla
The NC leader won from that seat with a Margin of more than 20,000 votes.
18:28 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Gautam Gambhir wins from East Delhi against AAP's Atishi
According to News18, Gambhir has defeated Atishi from East Delhi.
18:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Digvijaya Singh says he accepts people's mandate
18:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Nothing is impossible: Smriti Irani
18:17 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign are incorrect: Congress
According to ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign are incorrect.
18:14 (IST)
Narendra Modi removes 'Chowkidar' from his Twitter handle
18:07 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Let Smriti Irani take care of Amethi: Rahul Gandhi
After conceding defeat in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Smriti Irani should take care of Amethi. "I congratulate Smriti Irani and hope she fulfils the people’s trust and treats the constituency with love," he said.
18:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
We accept people's verdict: Priyanka Gandhi
18:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Amit Shah wins from Gandhinagar
According to News18, BJP president Amit Shah has won from Gandhinagar.
17:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Love never loses: Rahul Gandhi
"Love never loses...A new prime minister has been elected. Hopefully, he will look after the interests of this country," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
17:49 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi
"The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."
"Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.
17:39 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Faith placed in our alliance is humbling: Narendra Modi
17:32 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins from Jaipur Rural
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has secured a win from Jaipur Rural LS seat by a margin of 3,89,403 votes. Congress’ Krishna Poonia polled 4,22,223 votes. The official result will be out after the VVPAT-EVM paper trail is verified.
17:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP candidate who won from Barmer demands Rajasthan CM's resignation
BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary, who won the election from Barmer parliamentary seat by 3,24,808 votes, has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation on moral grounds.
Choudhary defeated Congress' Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh.
17:21 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi
17:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde wins from Uttar Kannada
Uttara Kannada LS BJP candidate Anant Kumar Hegde received winning certificate from returning officer Harish Kumar.
17:10 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP wins 12 seats, Congress has won one seat
The saffron party is currently leading in 290 seats, according to the Election Commission. Congress, on the other hand, is leading in 49 seats.
17:07 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Sunny Deol celebrates with supporters in Gurdaspur
17:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP wins four seats in Karnataka
According to the Election Commission, BJP's Y Devendrappa, Udasi SC, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa, Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa have won from Bellary, Haveri, Koppal, and Bijapur respectively.
16:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Clash between TMC and BJP workers reported in West Bengal
Tension prevails as clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers at Ausgram area of Purva Bardhaman district.
TMC alleged that a group of BJP workers, with lathis in their hands, attacked and vandalised the TMC party office.
It is also alleged that some of the articles of the party office were also set ablaze whereas BJP denied all such allegations.
16:55 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Politics of hatred should end: Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann says that now, the politics of hatred should end and instead politics of development should start. While giving the credit of his victory to development in Sangrur, from where he won, Mann said that he used all the funds allotted to an MP for betterment of his constituency.
16:45 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Poonamben Maadam wins from Jamnagar
Maadam has won by a margin of 2,43,000 votes.
16:42 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Kerala has become an exemplar for what Congress could be nationally: Shashi Tharoor
"The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally," ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.
16:39 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Darshana Jardosh wins from Surat
BJP’s Darshana Jardosh won by a margin of 5,44,471 votes from Surat Lok Sabha constituency.
16:32 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP wins five seats
According to the Election Commission, the saffron party has won five seats so far. The BJP-led NDA is leading in 351 seats.
16:02 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
First time India's political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India: BS Yeddyurappa
"It is the first time in India’s political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India. My thanks to people of Karnataka for electing BJP candidates in the regions," says Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.
15:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Lalit Modi says 'massive win' not just because of votes won, but hearts that the PM won
Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Lalit Modi said, "Massive Massive Win!!! This victory is not just by count of votes, it was a count of the number of hearts #pmmodi has won. Congratulations Narendra Modi. India wins again."
15:55 (IST)
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Amarinder Singh on Congress' Gurdaspur loss
Upset with Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar's trailing from Gurdaspur, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said he is unable to understand how Jakhar's good work wasn't valued.
"Sunil is a fine candidate, he had done a lot of work there. This is one thing I didn't understand that people gave preference to an actor than experience," he was quoted as saying.
15:53 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rahul Gandhi's decisions led to divisions within Opposition: CPI
Decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi led to divisions within the opposition, CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said Thursday and asserted that the policies of the Congress scion opened the doors for Narendra Modi's victory.
Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls. "The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis.
"But more significant is the fact that the unity of the opposition has been damaged by the Congress. The policies and decisions of Rahul Gandhi has weakened opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the Communist Party of India national secretary said.
15:52 (IST)
You made it, Rajinikanth tweets at Narendra Modi
15:50 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi congratulates Jagan
For "remarkable win" in Andhra Pradesh, Modi tweeted at YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who secured a massive win in the state.
15:46 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Modi congratulates "Naveen Babu"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulatory message for incumbent Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who is set to return as the chief minister for the fifth consecutive term. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."