India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: 'Nothing is impossible,' says Smriti Irani; AIMIM workers lathi-charged in Aurangabad

Politics FP Staff May 23, 2019 18:51:04 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Lathicharge in Aurangabad on AIMIM workers

    The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans of MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.

    Input by Mahesh Joshi

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    World leaders congratulate Narendra Modi

    According to ANI, the Australian prime minister, the French president, Maldives president, Sri Lankan prime minister, Mauritius prime minister have called Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his victory.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Azam Khan leads in Rampur

    Azam Khan has got 5,55,951 votes while Jaya Prada has polled 4,46,939 votes till now.

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    National Conference senior leader Mohammed Akbar Lone wins from Baramulla

    The NC leader won from that seat with a Margin of more than 20,000 votes.

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Gautam Gambhir wins from East Delhi against AAP's Atishi

    According to News18, Gambhir has defeated Atishi from East Delhi.

  • 18:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Digvijaya Singh says he accepts people's mandate

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Nothing is impossible: Smriti Irani

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign are incorrect: Congress

    According to ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign are incorrect.

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Narendra Modi removes 'Chowkidar' from his Twitter handle

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Let Smriti Irani take care of Amethi: Rahul Gandhi

    After conceding defeat in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Smriti Irani should take care of Amethi. "I congratulate Smriti Irani and hope she fulfils the people’s trust and treats the constituency with love," he said.

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    We accept people's verdict: Priyanka Gandhi

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Amit Shah wins from Gandhinagar

    According to News18, BJP president Amit Shah has won from Gandhinagar.

  • 17:56 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Love never loses: Rahul Gandhi

    "Love never loses...A new prime minister has been elected. Hopefully, he will look after the interests of this country," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi

    "The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."

    "Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Faith placed in our alliance is humbling: Narendra Modi

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins from Jaipur Rural

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has secured a win from Jaipur Rural LS seat by a margin of 3,89,403 votes. Congress’ Krishna Poonia polled 4,22,223 votes. The official result will be out after the VVPAT-EVM paper trail is verified.

    Input by Mahendra Saini

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP candidate who won from Barmer demands Rajasthan CM's resignation

    BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary, who won the election from Barmer parliamentary seat by 3,24,808 votes, has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation on moral grounds.

    Choudhary defeated Congress' Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh.

    Input by Mukesh Mathrani

  • 17:21 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde wins from Uttar Kannada

    Uttara Kannada LS BJP candidate Anant Kumar Hegde received winning certificate from returning officer Harish Kumar.

    Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins 12 seats, Congress has won one seat

    The saffron party is currently leading in 290 seats, according to the Election Commission. Congress, on the other hand, is leading in 49 seats.

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Sunny Deol celebrates with supporters in Gurdaspur

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins four seats in Karnataka

    According to the Election Commission, BJP's Y Devendrappa, Udasi SC, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa, Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa have won from Bellary, Haveri, Koppal, and Bijapur respectively.

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Clash between TMC and BJP workers reported in West Bengal

    Tension prevails as clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers at Ausgram area of Purva Bardhaman district.

    TMC alleged that a group of BJP workers, with lathis in their hands, attacked and vandalised the TMC party office.

    It is also alleged that some of the articles of the party office were also set ablaze whereas BJP denied all such allegations.

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Politics of hatred should end: Bhagwant Mann

    Bhagwant Mann says that now, the politics of hatred should end and instead politics of development should start. While giving the credit of his victory to development in Sangrur, from where he won, Mann said that he used all the funds allotted to an MP for betterment of his constituency.

    Input by Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Poonamben Maadam wins from Jamnagar

    Maadam has won by a margin of 2,43,000 votes.

    Input by Masuma Bharmal Jariwala

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Kerala has become an exemplar for what Congress could be nationally: Shashi Tharoor

    "The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally," ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.

  • 16:39 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Darshana Jardosh wins from Surat

    BJP’s Darshana Jardosh won by a margin of 5,44,471 votes from Surat Lok Sabha constituency.

    Input by Darshana Jamindar

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins five seats

    According to the Election Commission, the saffron party has won five seats so far. The BJP-led NDA is leading in 351 seats.

  • 16:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    First time India's political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India: BS Yeddyurappa

    "It is the first time in India’s political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India. My thanks to people of Karnataka for electing BJP candidates in the regions," says Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Lalit Modi says 'massive win' not just because of votes won, but hearts that the PM won

    Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Lalit Modi said, "Massive Massive Win!!! This victory is not just by count of votes, it was a count of the number of hearts #pmmodi has won. Congratulations Narendra Modi. India wins again."

  • 15:55 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Amarinder Singh on Congress' Gurdaspur loss

    Upset with Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar's trailing from Gurdaspur, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said he is unable to understand how Jakhar's good work wasn't valued.

    "Sunil is a fine candidate, he had done a lot of work there. This is one thing I didn't understand that people gave preference to an actor than experience," he was quoted as saying.

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rahul Gandhi's decisions led to divisions within Opposition: CPI

    Decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi led to divisions within the opposition, CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said Thursday and asserted that the policies of the Congress scion opened the doors for Narendra Modi's victory.

    Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls. "The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis.

    "But more significant is the fact that the unity of the opposition has been damaged by the Congress. The policies and decisions of Rahul Gandhi has weakened opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the Communist Party of India national secretary said. 

  • 15:52 (IST)

    You made it, Rajinikanth tweets at Narendra Modi

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi congratulates Jagan

    For "remarkable win" in Andhra Pradesh, Modi tweeted at YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who secured a massive win in the state. 

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi congratulates "Naveen Babu"

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulatory message for incumbent Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who is set to return as the chief minister for the fifth consecutive term. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP parliamentary meeting at 5.30 pm today; Modi to reach BJP headquarters 5 pm 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely set the agenda for the next five years without losing any time. Modi is expected to meet party workers at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi at 5 pm today. BJP will hold their parliamentary meeting, as they traditionally do, on Thursday evening. A large number of workers and supporters are already gathered at the BJP headquarters and are in a celebratory mood after the ruling party is set to secure historic mandate beating their 2014 numbers. The parliamentary board meeting is scheduled for 5.30 pm.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:29 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani congratulates Narendra Modi

  • 15:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Shinzo Abe, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping congratulate Narendra Modi

    Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and China's premier Xi Jinping congratulate Narendra Modi on landslide victory. Russian president Vladimir Putin also congratulated the prime minister, who has managed to secure a historic mandate which trumps the 2014 Lok Sabha numbers. Sri Lankan prime minister and president too congratulated Modi

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    India wins yet again, tweets Narendra Modi

    Incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is gearing up to take oath for his second term as PM of India, tweeted to acknowledge the electoral support.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress office wears a deserted look

    The Congress headquarters in New Delhi wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the party's tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence, News18 reported. Trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 seats while the Congress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website.

    Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the trends of the results on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections. 

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Amit Shah tweets: 'Once Again Modi government. Thank you India'

    As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress' focus on dissing Modi publicly didn't help matters

    The Opposition's personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his interviews, for instance, backfired. Rahul's campaign was centred on anti-Modi rhetoric. Despite Rahul's allegations against Modi in connection with Rafale, Modi still enjoys the image of a corruption-free politician and a prime minister who led this government for five years with no corruption allegations which could be proven.

    Diverting attention from the job crisis was the Opposition's big mistake. The more they made personal attacks on the prime minister, the more the BJP cleverly used them to channel public ire against the Congress using Modi's track record and achievements. READ MORE HERE

  • 14:27 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Mamata says congratulations to all winners but adds let 'VVPATs be matched'

    Tweeting her first reactions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said " all losers are not losers", probably hinting at Trinamool Congress, who is leading in 22 seats in the 42-seat Assembly. BJP has secured an early lead in 19 seats. Congress leading only in 1 seat. 

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi's nationalism pitch helped matters for BJP

    The new aggressive approach that the Modi government took in taking on terrorists operating from Pakistan soil was welcomed by the masses and converted into votes, both from the rich and poor. One could argue that the Balakot attacks turned the tide in favour of the BJP. Congress accusations against the government such as lack of evidence or intelligence failure that led to Pulwama attacks find any takers among common voters.  

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Opposition's failure to front a prime ministerial candidate hurt Congress' chances

    The fact that Congress didn't have a credible prime ministerial candidate impacted its prospects severely. Till the end of the campaign, there was no consensus among the Congress-led Opposition parties about who would be the UPA's candidate for the top job. READ MORE HERE

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Economic distress wasn't a factor this election

    This election has proved conclusively that economic distress is not a key factor in deciding the outcome of major elections. Modi's economic policies such as demonetisation of high value notes in 2016 and the botched implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) a year later brought considerable discomfort to the masses. 

    Modi's image as a pro-reform leader remained intact in the five years despite repeated Opposition attacks for his economic policies. At the end of his five-year term, the Opposition has questioned Modi on multiple issues, including the way his government has handled data credibility, demonetisation, and rising unemployment. READ MORE HERE

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Nyay was a grave error

    The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from. READ MORE HERE

  • Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Key takeaways from 2019 polls: India rejects Rahul Gandhi's populist pitch

    The NDA is leading in 345 seats and the UPA in 90, a significantly amplified version of the 2014 verdict. Here are some initial takeaways. People rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi's populist plank. Under Rahul, the Congress has failed miserably to present a convincing economic future plan for the aspiring middle class and rural voters. 

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Nepal's KP Sharma Oli congratulates Modi

    Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli also congratulated Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Hardik Patel says BJP victory is dishonest and corrupt

    Congress leader Hardik Patel said that while the Congress campaigned and ran for the Lok Sabha elections with utmost honesty, the BJP had adopted the dishonest path and it's not the voters that led BJP to its victory but it's dishonest and corrupt means.

India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Smriti Irani tweeted on her victory in Amethi and said, "Nothing is impossible."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and said that he respected the mandate of the people. He also congratulated Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan congratulated Narendra Modi. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he said in a tweet.

 Pragya Singh Thakur has won from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh. BJP has won four seats in Karnataka.

BJP chief Amit Shah has reached BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Arriving in a car amid a sea of BJP supporters, Shah was welcomed with flowers and fan fare. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reach Rahul Gandhi's residence for the second time in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely set the agenda for the next five years without losing any time. Modi is expected to meet party workers at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi at 5 pm today. BJP will hold their parliamentary meeting, as they traditionally do, on Thursday evening.

As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!" Party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."

As Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA inches towards one of the most historic electoral mandate in Independent India, it's prudent to note why did Rahul Gandhi-led UPA manage to fare so poorly. The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from. READ MORE HERE

The BJP, according to trends around noon, is not only the single-largest party but has comfortably breached the 272 mark. The saffron unit is leading in 287 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it pushed the 300-mark on its own. The NDA, at this point, is close to leading in 350 out of 542 seats. The role played by Modi's most trusted general — Amit Shah — will not go unnoticed and this time Shah had an added responsibility.

It is risky to speculate what portfolio Modi might hand over to Shah, given the latter’s propensity to surprise. It is safe however to say that it will be an important portfolio that will help achieve the goals of Modi 2.0. As party president, Shah has already proved his administrative acumen and such a job might be a promotion that matches his bigger stature in the party and in national politics.

YS Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in on May 30 subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a perfect 10/10 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the state assembly stands at 88.

Even before the Election Commission numbers made any official announcements about winners for Lok Sabha elections, Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Narendra Modi saying, "We look forward to working closely with you."

The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.

In 2014, one of the few states to have thwarted the saffron wave was West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress bagged 34 out of 42 seats. Five years have passed. Going by early trends on counting day, Narendra Modi has not only managed to engineer another 'wave' election in his favour but this time he has done even better. According to trends projected by Firstpost at the time of writing, the BJP has roared into double figures in the state and is hot on the heels of the ruling party.

The saffron outfit is leading in 15 seats, the TMC is ahead in 25 while Congress is ahead in two. Remember that in 2014 amid nationwide Modi wave, the BJP could win only two seats in Bengal. NDTV paints an even more optimistic figure for BJP. Around 11am, roughly three hours into counting, the NDTV website shows BJP ahead in 17 seats while the TMC is ahead in 22.

A quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if the BJP is voted for a repeat term, which according to the early trends look extremely possibly, and with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014. If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress).

Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first time ever, rallies nearly 900 pts, while Nifty crosses 12,000 as BJP takes a decisive lead in the Lok Sabha election results. The markets were buoyant with indices hitting new high as early trends showed BJP-led NDA leading in 340 seats. BSE Sensex rallied over 900 points while the NSE Nifty soared over 270 points to hit their respective record highs in early trade Thursday, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election began.

The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. Key states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai look all set for a saffron sweep based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term.

Most of the exit polls had indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. According to the early trends, BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the 300-mark. Trends showed that BJP is leading in 288 seats, while NDA is leading in 341. Comparatively, UPA is trailing with lead only in 92 seats while Congress has been able to secure leads in 54 seats.

In the first hour of counting, early trends show NDA is zooming past UPA with leads in 336 seats. Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading by over 8,000 votes in Bhopal. Congress' Digvijaya Singh is in second position. In Guna, sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing BJP's Krishna Pal Singh. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Singh's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading Chhindwara by over 6,000 votes. In Indore, a seat previously represented by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading by over 18,000.

Early trends for all 20 seats in Kerala are in and according to News18 all trends show UDF leading in Kerala. The analysts had felt that the Sabarimala row will affect the voter-bank for the UDF-led government in Kerala, however, early trends show that the issues haven't had the effect that analysts predicted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA has taken an early lead in over 200 seats as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends. BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.

According to the early trends as EC began counting of votes, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken an early leap ahead of its competitors. As counting of votes for the general elections results gathers pace across the country, trends show BJP's Babul Supriyo leading in Asansol constituency of West Bengal; Digvijaya Singh, who was initially leading from Bhopal, is now trailing and BJP's Sadhvi Pragya is now leading.

As of 8.45 am, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad but trailing in Amethi; Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi; Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar; Sunny Deol, who recently joined BJP, is leading in Gurdaspur; and Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to latest trends in the first half an hour of counting, BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is leading from Lucknow and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad seat.

The Election Commission of India begins counting of votes in 542 parliamentary constituencies across India. Results are expected only by late evening, EC confirmed. According to latest reports, Rajnath Singh is leading from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency while Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha is trailing.

The Election Commission deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence when the exercise is taken up. The votes will be counted at 58 counting centres with around 25,000 counting personnel at 78,799 polling stations spread over 294 Assembly segments in West Bengal. The Election Commission will start counting votes in less than 10 minutes, i.e, by 8 am.

Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.

The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections today (23 May, Thursday) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling party at the Centre, is on course to retain power for a second term, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma like the way he swept to power in 2014.

However, the Opposition parties, including Congress, have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.

The voting was staggered between 11 April and 19 May in which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha (polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled on the grounds of excessive use of money power) from a total of 8,049 contestants.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing, getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.

From 'chowkidar chor hai' and 'bhrashtachari no. 1' to 'khaki underwear', acerbic remarks ruled the roost this election season, making it one of the most bitterly-contested parliamentary polls post-Independence.

Representational image. AFP

Election Commission officials said the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday and results are expected only by late evening.

For the first time in Lok Sabha polls, the EC will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling stations in each Assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.

It will effectively mean that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

In case of a mismatch, the results based on paper slip count will be considered as final.

The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.

The Opposition parties on Tuesday raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting.

EC officials said the voting percentage of 67.11 this time was the highest ever voter-turnout in Indian parliamentary elections.

They said as per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.

The number of service voters stands at 18 lakh and these include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.

Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.

Out of the 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on 17 May.

The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.

The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.

The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said.

With inputs from agencies

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 18:51:04 IST

