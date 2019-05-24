Co-presented by


India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA MPs to meet tomorrow; Digvijaya Singh says it is worrying that person who glorified Godse won

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 17:11:50 IST
India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA MPs to meet tomorrow; Digvijaya Singh says it is worrying that person who glorified Godse won

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Ministers begin arriving at the Parliament for the last Union Cabinet meet

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

    Narendra Modi responds to congratulatory messages from leaders around the world

    US    : PM Modi tweeted to US Vice-President Mike Pence, "This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world."

    Britain: Modi also thanked Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson. "I wholeheartedly reciprocate the sentiment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the UK for the benefit of our people."

    Nigeria: "Thank you President @MBuhari @NGRPresident for your wishes. India-Nigeria relations have grown from strength to strength in the last few years. And, I am committed to continue working with you to further enhance our bilateral ties," PM Modi tweets.

    Malta: The PM thanked Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat saying: "We had useful discussions during our meeting at VGS2019. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our cooperation."

    Indonesia: Modi responded to president Joko Widodo saying, "Both our countries share a longstanding relationship of goodwill and mutual trust. We will keep working closely on common priorities and challenges."

    Afghanistan: The PM thanked Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan. "Thank you @afgexecutive for your kind and warm wishes. We will continue to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership with Afghanistan," he tweeted.

    Madagascar: "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina. I am looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties between India and Madagascar which will also help in advancing peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region."

    France: "Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron for your good wishes. I reaffirm my commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and France. I look forward to our meeting soon," the PM said.

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Narendra Modi responds to congratulatory messages

    Canada    : Modi responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by saying, "People of India have reposed their faith in democracy and development. India will work with our valued partner Canada for benefit of our citizens, and for world peace and prosperity."

    Saudi Arabia: "Thank you, Your Majesty @KingSalman and Your Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for heartfelt greetings. India cherishes deep-rooted and multi-faceted ties with the Kingdom. Look forward to further enhancing our relations for the benefit our citizens," Modi tweeted.

    Russia: "Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon," Modi responded to Vladimir Putin's wishes.

    Nepal: PM Modi thanked former PM Baburam Bhattarai and said, "India and Nepal share close and friendly relations. We are committed to further strengthening and deepening our bilateral cooperation and people to people ties."

    Burundi: Responding to Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's congratulatory tweet, Modi said, "Thank you President @pnkurunziza for your warm message. I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between India and Burundi for development and prosperity."

    Zimbabwe: "Thank you President @edmnangagwa. I am committed to continue working with you to strengthen the special relationship between India and Zimbabwe," PM Modi said.

    Republic of Ghana: "Thank you President @NAkufoAddo. I am looking forward to working together for the success of both our countries," the PM said.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates

    Mamata Banerjee is a vindictive woman, says BJP MP from Barrackpore

    BJP's Arjun Singh, who got elected from Barrackpore called chief minister Mamata Banerjee a vindictive woman. "If you are with her your are right, if you're not with her you're wrong. She knew if I leave it will be a big setback for her and it is evident. That is why she has resorted to violence," Singh said.

    ANI

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates

    Elected Shiv Sena MPs meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra East residence in Mumbai. the party won in 18 of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra under the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates

    Newly elected NDA MPs to meet tomorrow at 5 pm.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates

    Worrying that someone who glorified Godse won, says Digvijaya Singh

    At a press conference in Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party's win in the Lok Sabha polls. "I accept defeat but it is worrying that Pragya Singh Thakur, a person who glorified Nathuram Godse, won. I will try my best that the promises we made are implemented by the elected government too," he said.

    He also said, "In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP said it will cross the 280 mark and it did. This time, they said they will cross the 300 mark and they did. How is it that they know how many seats they will win even before votes are cast?"

  • 16:02 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

    DMK Parliamentary Committee meet to be held the party headquarters in Chennai at 5 pm tomorrow, reported ANI.

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call on President Ram Nath Kovind later today. Modi had called upon veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences earlier today.

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

     

    Resignations pile up on Rahul Gandhi's desk after poll defeat; at least 3 states' incharges offer to quit

    After facing a crushing defeat in most states, heads are expected to roll in Congress rank and file. While media speculation about Rahul Gandhi's resignation continues despite Surjewala's clarification, at least three state incharges have offered to resign claiming moral responsibility for the poll defeat.

    First, owning moral responsibility for the rout of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, state Congress President Raj Babbar has reportedly sent his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The Congress could win only one seat (Rae Bareli) in the state and Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani. Raj Babbar also lost the Fatehpur Sikri seat that he contested. He lost the seat to Raj Kumar Chahar of BJP by a margin of over four lakh votes.

    Congress' Karnataka campaign incharge HK Patil has also ffered to quit after BJP had a near walkover in the southern Indian state governed by a Congress-JD(S) government. The latest addition to the list is Congress' Odisha incharge Niranjan Patnaik.

  • 15:21 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

     

    Sumalatha Ambareesh's supporters clash with JD(S) workers post Independent leader's win

    Clashes broke out between supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was backed by the BJP, and JD(s) workers in Maddur Taluk in Karnataka. Two of her supporters -- Shashidhar and Kumar -- were reportedly attacked with beer bottles and knives. The injured have been taken to the hospital and a case been registered in Maddur.

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

    Won't let BJP sabotage alliance, says G Parameswara 

    Congress leader G Parameswara told reporters today that all Congress MLAs met Siddaramiah to assert that they remain committed to continue the alliance under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. He said that the two parties will foil any attempts by the BJP to destabalise the government. 

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

     

    Day after result, Congress-JD(S) govt shrugs off poll rout as 'referendum for Central government '

    "The mandate won't effect the Congress-JD(S) alliance in state because these were national polls and had nothing to do with the state government's performance," G Parameswara, Congress leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka told reporters after the state government called an 'unofficial cabinet meet' to assess the poll drubbing. 

    It is noteworthy that with the BJP dealing a hammer blow, Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each; JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda also lost elections. 

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

     

    Union Cabinet of 16th Lok Sabha to meet one last time today; will decide on date for Modi's swearing-in

    The Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers are scheduled to meet on Friday evening to pass a resolution, recommending the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. "The Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers will meet this evening," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar wrote on his Twitter handle.

    He said the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Union Council of Ministers are yet to be decided. "The dates for the swearing-in ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to various parts of the country are yet to be decided," he wrote. 

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

     

    Narendra Modi-led BJP crosses 300 mark alone, leads on lone seat where counting continues

    Narendra Modi-led BJP has secured 302 seats alone in the 542-seat election. At 02.12 pm, the party was also leading on the last seat where counting was still underway.

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Ravi Kishan wins Gorakhpur seat by a three-lakh margin 

    Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan won by a three-lakh margin in Gorakhpur, a seat which was won by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2014 Lok Sabha election. "This is a victory of the truth", he said.

    Considered to be a prestige seat for the BJP, Adityanath had been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur since 1991.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Kerala Lok Sabha election winner 2019 latest updates

     

    Despite polarising Sabarimala campaign, lotus fails to bloom once again in Kerala

    The hopes of the BJP-led NDA to ride piggyback on the Sabarimala women entry issue came a cropper in Kerala, with the front failing to open its account once again in the state. The BJP and other right outfits had spearheaded intense protests against the implementation of the 28 September apex court verdict permitting women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, hoping it would pay rich dividends in the Lok Sabha elections.

     
    The front had expectations in 3 constituencies- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur-, besides hoping to increase its vote share in a handful of other segments. However, a defeat of party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan to Congress's incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram by a margin of nearly one lakh votes led to disappointment among the BJP cadre.
     
     
    BJP general secretary K Surendran, who led the Sabarimala protests against changing temple traditions, also suffered a defeat in Pathanamthitta, ground zero of the Lord Ayyappa Temple agitation. He was pushed to third position with over 2.97 lakh votes behind Congress-UDF nominee Anto Antony and CPI(M)-LDF candidate Veena George.
     

  • 13:46 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election winner 2019 latest updates

     
    After historic poll win, Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on 28 May

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi on 28 May and on 29 May he is likely to visit his home state Gujarat. The Prime Minister is expected to take oath for his second term on 30 May, News18 reported. The prime minister's visit to his constituency and home state will come after he lead his party to become the first after Nehru-led Congress to come back to power with a bigger mandate than the first time. 

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election Results 2019 latest updates

     

    After Raj Babbar, Karnataka Congress leader HK Patil offers to quit due to poll drubbing

    After facing a crushing defeat in most states, heads are expected to roll in Congress rank and file. While media speculation about Rahul Gandhi's resignation continues despite Surjewala's clarification, at least two state incharges have offered to resign claiming moral responsibility for the poll defeat. First, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar offered to quit from his post after Congress failed to retain even the Gandhi pocket borough Amethi. Now Congress' Karnataka campaign incharge HK Patil has offered to quit after BJP had a near walkover in the southern Indian state governed by a Congress-JD(S) government.

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election Results 2019 latest updates

     

    Songs of dissent: Congress leader criticizes party strategy to run anti-Modi campaign 

    Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, has blamed the "excessive negative campaign” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand old party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. 

    Speaking with News18, Shastri said the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was rejected by the masses. "The Congress failed to address public issues and the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was not accepted by people of the country. Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public,” he said. 

    However, Shastri refrained from commenting on the sorry performance of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader, saying: “I have not said anything against the party leadership and I maintain that.”

    Read more here

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Gujarat Lok Sabha election winners 2019 latest updates

    BJP's CR Patil wins Navsari seat by 6.89 lakh votes; dozen saffron party MPs in five-lakh-margin club

    Two-time BJP MP CR Patil came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 Lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls. In Vadodara, BJP Ranjanben Bhatt won by 5.87 Lakh votes while in neighbouring Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh won by 5.48 lakh votes. 

    Modi, on the other hand, managed to improve his victory margin. He defeated his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party in Varanasi by a margin of 4.79 Lakh votes. His Man Friday BJP president Amit Shah won his maiden Lok Sabha election by a huge margin of 5.57 Lakh votes from Gandhinagar, bettering senior party leader LK Advani's margin of 4.83 Lakh votes in 2014.

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election winners 2019 latest updates

    Asaduddin Owaisi questions Congress' supremacy in possible Opposition alliance 

    "BJP's onslaught was stopped wherever there were regional parties against it. BJP won 177 out of 300 seats where Congress was against them, after this result if someone says that they alone have the right to rule the country or defeat BJP, I don't think it has any value" Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI. 

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election winners 2019 latest updates

    Poll data shows pro-incumbency mandate; BJP managed to retain 81% old seats while making new forays  

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to retains 81.8 percent seats that it won in the 2014 elections, an analysis of the data shows. This is despite the party facing a consolidated Opposition in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. Additionally, the party also managed to make ney forays; it upped its seat tally in West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana.  

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP improves vote share in 11 states, NCT of Delhi

     

    Analysing BJP's resurgent win, we found that the party has managed to increase its vote share at least 11 states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. 

    • West Bengal: 40.21% -- up from 16.34% in 2014 
    • Haryana: 57.98% -- up from 34.74% 
    • Jharkhand: 50.72% --- up from 40.11% 
    • Uttar Pradesh: 49.54% - up from 42.32% 
    • Karnataka: 51.38% -- up from 43.01% 
    • Delhi: 56.55% -- up from 32.19% 
    • Chhattisgarh: 50.07% --- up from 32.97% 
    • Himachal Pradesh: 69.11% --- up from 53.35% 
    • Madhya Pradesh: 57.98% -- up from 41.02% 
    • Rajasthan: 58.47% -- up from 38.77% 
    • Uttarakhand: 60.76% -- up from 46.51% 
    • Gujarat: 62.21 – up from 49.05% 

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Key takeaways from 2019 Election Results

     

    • BJP recorded its highest vote share in Surat at 74.5 percent
    • Not a great a day for regional parties, especially after three AAP candidates lost deposits in Delhi 
    • BJP's outliers are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress cross double digit only in Kerala; Stalin scores 100% by winning all 23 seats in Tamil Nadu

     

    According to Election Commission data, Congress has failed to open its account in 20 states. However, India's Grand Old Party managed to secure a double-digit win in Kerala, but that was the only state where the Congress performed well. It was literally routed nationwide. 

    In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin's DMK recorded a 100 percent strike rate by winning all 23 seats that it contested. 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins 15 seats with vote margin of over 5 lakh

    In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 15 seats with over 5 lakh vote margin. Comparatively, in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 6 seats with over 5 lakh margin. 

    BJP also made a clean sweep in 10 seats and Union Territories, but missed winning all seats in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar by just one seat. 

  • FP Research

    11:25 (IST)

    Did Sambit Patra win or lose?

    The Election Commission on Friday morning confirmed that senior BJD leader Pinaki Mishra defeated BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra by 11,714 votes to win the Puri Lok Sabha constituency. Patra lost to Mishra by a narrow margin — while he won 46.37 percent of the votes, Mishra won with a little more 47.4 percent of the vote share.

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Narendra Modi, Amit Shah met with LK Advani and MM Joshi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met up with party's Margdarshak Mandal LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Tweeting about the meeting, Modi said, "Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people." 

    "Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings. (sic)," the prime minister tweeted. 

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Did Mamata Banerjee win?

    64-year-old West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who traditionally fights from the Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency, was not in the fray in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, meaning she did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. So, there is no question of personal loss or win. Her party Trinamool Congress, however, bagged 22 seats in Bengal and remained in a very close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party which made galloping leads in the state compared to their 2014 tally. In 2019, BJP secured win in 18 seats, compared to 2014 when they won only 2. 

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Strike rate: BJP versus Cong 


    BJP retains 81.8 percent of the seats, while Congress managed to retain 37.2 percent of its seats in the Lok Sabha Elections. 

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    With over 50% vote share in 224 seats, Modi becomes first PM since Nehru to return to power with a bigger mandate

    According to latest Election Commission figures (see image below), the BJP has won 299 seats, all by itself, and is leading in four seats taking its final tally to 303. In 2014, a Narendra Modi wave had swept the whole of North India to propel the BJP to power at the Centre. The BJP had become the first party in 30 years to win a single-party majority in a Lok Sabha election. The last time was Rajiv Gandhi's overwhelming victory in 1984 Lok Sabha election with the Congress winning 415 seats.

    In 2019, BJP has managed to secure over 50 percent overall vote share in 224 seats (according to latest figures). This is the highest vote share received by the party nationwide in any Lok Sabha election since the party was (re)formed in 1980, The Hindu reports. 

    With 23 May mandate, Modi also becomes the first prime minister to return to power winning a bigger vote share for the party enjoying full single-party majority in the Lok Sabha since Jawaharlal Nehru's victory in 1957 Lok Sabha election. Nehru's Congress improved its vote share by 2.79 percentage points over 1951-52 elections, India Today reports.

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP to brainstorm over next course of action in Karnataka, say reports

     

    Steamrolling the ruling Congress-JDS alliance, the BJP Thursday scored a resounding win in Karnataka, bagging 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in an outcome that left the one-year old Kumaraswamy government in a tizzy over its stability.

    According to news reports, the BJP will brainstorm over the party's future plan for Karnataka. According to latest EC figures (see below image), BJP has managed to secure a whopping 51.38 percent of the state's vote share, while the Congress and the JD(S), which is in coalition in the state, got 31.88 percent and 9.67 percent respectively. 

    Reflecting the coalition's sorry state,Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga and former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda in Tumkur were defeated by their BJP rivals, making the rout complete. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, supported by BJP,won the Mandya seat by 1,25,876 votes in a fiercely fought battle against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.

    While 87-year old Gowda was defeated by 13,339 votes in Tumkur against BJP's G S Basavaraj, Kharge suffered the first defeat in his political career at the hands of former party colleague Umesh jadhav, who resigned as MLA and joined the saffron party ahead of the elections, by 95,452 votes.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi seduced India with envy and hate, writes NYT

    In a scathing oped critiquing Narendra Modi's 23 May Lok Sabha election win, The New York Times, in an oped titled 'How Narendra Modi Seduced India With Envy and Hate', wrote: Mr. Modi did indeed benefit electorally this time from his garishly advertised schemes to provide toilets, bank accounts, cheap loans, housing, electricity and cooking-gas cylinders to some of the poorest Indians. Lavish donations from India’s biggest companies allowed his party to outspend all others on its re-election campaign. A corporate-owned media fervently built up Mr. Modi as India’s savior, and opposition parties are right to suggest that the Election Commission, once one of India’s few unimpeachable bodies, was also shamelessly partisan. None of these factors, however, can explain the spell Modi has cast on an overwhelmingly young Indian population. “Now and then,” Lionel Trilling once wrote, “it is possible to observe the moral life in process of revising itself.” Mr. Modi has created that process in India by drastically refashioning, with the help of technology, how many Indians see themselves and their world, and by infusing India’s public sphere with a riotously popular loathing of the country’s old urban elites.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Pakistan media restricts Indian election coverage to straight news, no analyses

    The BJP's resounding victory in India's elections made headlines in Pakistan, with the media providing comprehensive coverage of the results of the polls in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi harped on national security issues, including the Balakot strikes. 

    Dawn news headlined its top story as 'India wins again' says Modi; BJP set to secure historic victory in general election as votes are counted'. The newspaper's website had a separate section for providing live updates about the results of major candidates, trends in market and reactions of the political leaders.

    The Express Tribune carried an agency story titled 'Modi stuns opposition with massive election win. The paper also highlighted that Maleaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya won from Bhopal. Both media outlets also highlighted the congratulatory messages pouring in from the world leaders as Modi-led BJP was set to return to power.

    Geo TV, however kept the coverage simple by providing data only on the initial trends. Sate-run Radio Pakistan in its South Asia segment carried a story titled 'Modi's BJP leads in early India vote count'. Almost all media outlets including ARY News, The Nation and The News also covered the story. They also provided details of the coverage by the Indian media.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Narendra Modi's win 'bad for India’s soul', claims Guardian

    After Narendra Modi's historic win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, The Guardian said that the prime minister's second innings at the Centre is "bad for India's soul." In an oped titled The Guardian view on Narendra Modi’s landslide: bad for India’s soul, the paper said, "The world does not need another national populist leader who pursues a pro-business agenda while trading in fake news and treating minorities as second-class citizens."

    "A divisive figure, Mr Modi is undoubtedly a charismatic campaigner. Rather than transcend the faultlines of Indian society – religion, caste, region and language – Mr Modi’s style is to throw them into sharp relief. He is a populist who speaks in the name of the people against the elite despite being a seasoned public figure. Mr Modi deployed with terrible effect false claims and partisan facts. Perhaps we ought not to be surprised. Polling in 2017 revealed that support for autocratic rule by a “strong leader” was higher in India (55%) than in any other country, including Vladimir Putin’s Russia."

  • 08:42 (IST)

    Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Every sixth vote went to Narendra Modi, says report

    A report in The Indian Express cited data released by the Election Commission of India and said that six out of every 10 voters in Mumbai voted for 'Team Modi' ensuring a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a second consecutive term in Mumbai. According to data released by the Election Commission of India, "candidates put up by the saffron allies on the six seats of Mumbai collectively polled more than 58.21 per cent (3,033,993 votes) of the total 5,211,432 votes cast in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, bettering its performance from the 2014 polls, when the BJP-Shiv Sena’s vote share stood at 56.11 percent," the report said. 

    For the Congress, Thursday’s drubbing is its fifth consecutive defeat in the city, where it was founded. The party hasn’t won a single election here since the 2009 Assembly polls. It has now lost two back-to-back Lok Sabha polls, one Assembly poll, and two civic elections. As of now, the Congress has a hold over just four of the 36 Assemblies in the city. Sources said intense factionalism and infighting within the party had hit the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign. The party had opted for a change of guard in Mumbai — replacing Sanjay Nirupam with Milind Deora as the Mumbai Congress president. Both Nirupam and Deora lost from their seats.

  • 08:16 (IST)

    Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Results declared for all 20 seats in Kerala

    In Kerala, the Election Commission of India declared results for all 20 seats. Congress-led UDF government got comfortable a victory with Congress winning 15 seats. Here is the final tally:

    Communist Party of India (Marxist): 1
    Indian National Congress: 15
    Indian Union Muslim League: 2
    Kerala Congress (M): 1
    Revolutionary Socialist Party: 1

  • 08:03 (IST)

    Churchgate trends on Twitter

     

    Amid several pro-BJP, pro-Modi and generally political trends on social media, 'Churchgate' was one term trending high on Twitter. A Twitter user pointed out, "Today, if you board a train in ChurchGate and move up north, the first Cong MP that you will find is not before Punjab. (sic)..." The tweet caught on pretty rapidly on the micro-blogging site and saw several RTs and reactions. Another user pointed out, "If you take a train in Bhubaneshwar and go south, you will drown in Indian Ocean before you meet a BJP MP. Travelling roughly the same distance from Churchgate to Punjab. A matter of concern that BJP performed so pathetically in AP and TN (sic)." Here are some top notch reactions: 

  • 07:31 (IST)

    New morning for Amethi, new resolution, tweets Smriti Irani

     

    A day after Smriti Irani's landslide victory in Amethi, the  Union Minister tweeted, "A new morning for Amethi, a new resolution. Thanks Amethi..." On Thursday, Irani quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible. "Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted after leading by over 45,000 votes in the seat considered a Congress bastion. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat and congratulated the minister. The 43-year-old BJP leader took the political hotbed of Amethi by storm after trends indicated that she was heading for a win in the Gandhi-stronghold.

  • 07:14 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress' Baharampur MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Maldaha South MP retain their seats

    Congress sitting MP from Baharampur in Murshidabad district Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Maldaha South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury managed to retain their respective seats.

  • 07:11 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's deadly blow to Mamata, clinches 40.25% vote share compared to TMC's 43.28%

    Bengal witnessed a saffron surge as the BJP inflicted a deadly blow to state's ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 16 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and leading in two other. TMC won 19 seats and was leading in three others till last reports came in.

    The saffron party was giving the TMC a run for its money even in terms of vote share having polled 40.25 percent of votes counted so far. The TMC has clinched 43.28 percent.

    The four-party Left Front that ruled the state for 34 years till 2011 could manage a measly 7.8 percent votes with its candidates losing deposits in all the seats but one. The Congress, however, fared better by bagging two seats with a vote share of 5.61 percent.

    PTI

  • 06:49 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates


     

    BJP's Jugal Kishore wins Jammu; J T Namgyal bags Ladakh

    BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat. The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat defeating Independent candidate and journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain by over 10,000 votes. Rebel Congress candidate spoiled the game for the grand old party and Hussain by so far bagging 29,000 votes. 


    For the NC, 83-year-old Abdullah got 1,06,750 votes and defeated Aga Syed Mohsin of the PDP by 70,050 votes in the Srinagar constituency. This will be Abdullah's fourth term in the Lok Sabha, having been a member in 1980, 2009 and 2017 previously.

    The Congress is set to draw a blank in the state even though the National Conference and the PDP had not fielded candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in order to consolidate anti-BJP vote.

    In the Baramulla constituency, the most-keenly contested seat in Kashmir region both in terms of candidates and people's participation, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone is leading by over 30,000 votes. 

  • 06:38 (IST)

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Kirron Kher wins Chandigarh by 46,970 votes

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kirron Kher won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by 46,970 votes. She was fielded against Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal. Bansal served as the Union Railway Minister under the UPA-II. 

  • 06:31 (IST)

    Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Nitin Gadkari won Nagpur by 2,16,009 votes

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by 2,16,009 votes; visuals of celebration from his residence. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also present.

  • 06:25 (IST)

    Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Shiv Sena bags Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Central

    Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal win Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seats respectively, reports ANI.

  • 06:23 (IST)

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East

    BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan and Manoj Kotak win Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seats respectively, reported ANI.

  • 06:19 (IST)

    Jammu Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Jitendra Singh wins by 3.57 lakh votes; highest margin of victory for any successful candidate 

    In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now. Singh got 61.38 percent votes. He had defeated former Union minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2014.

  • 06:12 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP retains 3 seats, National Conference gets 2, leads in 1; Mehbooba's PDP routed

    The BJP has retained its three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the National Conference has won two seats in the Kashmir region and is leading in one, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's PDP stunned as it could not open its account. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh were among the prominent faces to make it to the 17th Lok Sabha from the state which sends six MPs to the Lower House.

    The biggest electoral upset in the state was witnessed in Anantnag where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti finished third. The seat has been won by National Conference candidate and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi whose nearest rival was Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress.

  • FP Research

    05:41 (IST)

    What is an EVM? How does it work?

     

    An EVM, or an electronic voting machine has two units -- control unit and balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable. The control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. The balloting unit is kept within the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes. This ensures that the polling officer has verified your identity. The polling officer will press the Ballot Button on the EVM which enables the voter to cast their vote. A list of candidates names and/or symbols will be available on the machine with a blue button next to it. The voter can press the button next to the candidate’s name they wish to vote for.

India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA MPs to meet tomorrow; Digvijaya Singh says it is worrying that person who glorified Godse won

Representational image. AFP

Election Commission officials said the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday and results are expected only by late evening.

For the first time in Lok Sabha polls, the EC will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling stations in each Assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.

It will effectively mean that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

In case of a mismatch, the results based on paper slip count will be considered as final.

The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.

The Opposition parties on Tuesday raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting.

EC officials said the voting percentage of 67.11 this time was the highest ever voter-turnout in Indian parliamentary elections.

They said as per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.

The number of service voters stands at 18 lakh and these include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.

Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.

Out of the 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on 17 May.

The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.

The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.

The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said.

With inputs from agencies

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:11:50 IST

