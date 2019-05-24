Co-presented by


India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA grabs 39 of 40 seats in Bihar; Congress gets just one from MP

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 01:55:27 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

  • 01:43 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Jitendra Singh wins from Udhampur, Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga

    MoS PMO Jitendra Singh won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat by 3,57,252 votes. Meanwhile, ANI reported that Congress leader Karti Chidambaram won from Sivaganga.

  • 01:42 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
    Of nearly 20,600 paper trail machine results, 12,480 matched with EVMs so far: EC sources
    Of the nearly 20,600 paper trail machine results to be counted on Thursday, 12,480 have been matched with electronic voting machines (EVMs) so far, Election Commission sources have said.
     
    Citing reports of state chief electoral officers, the sources said there have been no mismatch with EVM tally. There have been one case which appears to be a manual error. "It is being looked into by the EC," they said.
     
    This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

  • 00:54 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
    Results for 402 seats declared; BJP wins 246

    The Election Commission has declared results for 402 out of the 542 seats that went to polls during the general election.The BJP has won 246 seats, while the Congress has won 39.  DMK has bagged 16 seats, while Trinamool Congress and JD(U) have bagged 15 each. Ten seats have gone to Shiv Sena, nine each to TRS and BSP, five each to LJSP and YSRC, 4 each to NCP and SP, 2 each to JKNC, SAD, IUML.

  • 00:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
     
    Hema Malini retains Mathura seat
    BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes. While the actor-turned-politician secured6,71,293 votes, Singh received 3,77,822 votes, according to the Election Commission said.

  • 00:28 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Party-wise result status

  • 00:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Narendra Modi thanks Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu among other Opposition leaders
    With BJP-led NDA set to return to power at the Centre, Narendra Modi thanked Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu, Omar Abdullah, MK Stalin for their wishes on Twitter.

  • 00:00 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress Working Committee to meet on 25 May

  • 23:56 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    AAP's Bhagwant Mann wins from Sangrur

    AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann won from Sangrur seat by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidates Kewal Singh Dhillon.

    Mann, who is state unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, retained the Sangrur seat and drubbed Dhillon by a margin of 1,10,211 votes. — PTI

  • 23:51 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Maneka Gandhi wins from Sultanpur

    The Election Commission further tweeted that DMK's A Raja won from Nilgiris.

  • 23:21 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Manoj Sinha loses to BSP's Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur

    Union minister Manoj Sinha lost to BSP's Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.19 lakh votes.

    Sinha lost to Ansari by a margin of 1,19,392 votes, the EC website said.

  • 23:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Jitendra Singh retains Udhampur seat

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh retained the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh, by 3,53,272 votes.

    As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory of any successful candidate in the state till now. Jitendra Singh got 61.38 per cent of the total votes polled.

    The BJP leader polled 7,24,311 votes while Vikramaditya Singh got 3,67,059 votes. Harsha Dev Singh of JKNPP got 24,319 votes, Election Commission officials said. — PTI

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Donald Trump congratulates Narendra Modi

  • 22:41 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rahul Gandhi wins from Wayanad

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi was declared elected from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

    Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad besides Amethi, where he conceded defeat, defeated his nearest CPI candidate PP Suneer by a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission website.

    Gandhi's winning margin was a state record. — PTI

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Gautam Gambhir wins from East

    According to the Election Commission, Manoj Tiwari also won from North East Delhi.

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    'Narendra, my friend, congratulations': Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Narendra Modi

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulate Modi, Shah

    SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on the NDA's "unprecedented and historic victory" in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Terming the result "a strong verdict for decisive, strong and caring leadership", Parkash Singh Badal said it was time to "look forward to a strong and united India in which every Indian is an equal contributor and stake-holder."

    "A bright future beckons Bharat," he said in his message to the prime minister and the BJP chief.

    In his message to the prime minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Modi "on this unprecedented and historic verdict for clear-headed, decisive and far-sighted leadership." — PTI

  • 21:50 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Rajnath Singh wins from Lucknow, Nakul Nath from Chhindwara
    The Election Commission tweeted that Union minister Rajnath Singh has won from Lucknow, while Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's son won from Chhindwara. BJP leader Varun Gandhi has won from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

  • 21:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Deve Gowda loses from Tumkur

    Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda lost the Tumkur seat to BJP's GS Basavaraj by 13,339 votes.

  • 21:35 (IST)

    WATCH | Harsimrat Kaur Badal dances after winning from Bathinda by 21,772 votes

  • 21:32 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi lauds NDA for wins in Assembly bypolls

    In a tweet, Narendra Modi wrote, "BJP and NDA have emerged victorious in various Assembly by-polls in Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. I thank the people of these constituencies and congratulate the winning candidates. Best wishes in serving the people."

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP has done things in these five years which couldn't be done in the last 50 years: Nitin Gadkari

    "The BJP has, in these five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, done what couldn't be done in the last 50 years," said Nitin Gadkari.

    "I believe that India will become a super power in the coming years. 
    Programmes undertaken by the government for villages, farmers the poor and downtrodden will be finished with speed now," he further said.

  • 21:16 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Why BJP won in heartland India

    Assume you are struck in traffic, and the cars have not moved for a while. If the cars in another lane start moving, you feel better because you anticipate you would soon follow suit. That immediate hope, according to Hirschman, is the "Tunnel Effect". The tunnel effect, or the honeymoon period, ends sooner or later. However, if the lane stuck in traffic can identify with the lane moving ahead, the tunnel effect has a longer shelf life, says Hirschman.

    To adopt that analogy in daily politics, if people belonging to your class, caste or religion are seen to be part of a sort of a transformation, you tend to be more patient towards the process.

    Hirschman's Tunnel Effect has played a significant role in Narendra Modi's success during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Click here to read the full analysis.

  • 21:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Chirag Kumar Paswan wins from Jamui, Sunny Deol wins from Gurdaspur

    The Election Commission further stated that SAD candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal has won from Bathinda and Sukhbir Singh Badal has won from Firozpur.

  • 21:00 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins 109 seats, leads in 194

    Congress, on the other hand, has won 26 seats so far and is leading in 25 more.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    How Smriti Irani accomplished 'Mission Impossible' in Amethi

    Smriti Irani, the feisty Union Minister of Textiles, is the most fascinating story of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She has emerged as a giant-killer — a person who vanquished the biggest icon of dynastic politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a three-term MP from Amethi, in the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough. Her profile, her politics and the determined way in which she pursued her goals and assignments given by her superiors in the party would forever serve as a reference point for students of politics and possibly of management practices.

    Click here to read the full analysis.

  • 20:32 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Every moment of my time and every bit of energy in my body is for my countrymen: Narendra Modi

    "Our Constitution is supreme. We have to follow every word of the Constitution," Modi said.

    "As the trust of the people rises, the responsibility of the government also rises," he said.

    "I will not indulge in anything with bad intentions: This is my promise," he added. "I may make mistakes, but my intentions will never be evil."

    "I will not do anything for my own gains," he said. "Every moment of my time and every bit of energy in my body is for my countrymen," he added.

  • 20:23 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    There are only castes in India — poor and those who want to free country from poverty: Modi

    "There are going to be only two castes in the country," said Narendra Modi. "In the 21st century India, there are only the poor and those who want to free the country from poverty."

    "We have to help these two forces," Modi said.

  • 20:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Those abusing the word 'secularism' have now gone silent: Narendra Modi

    "For many years, the tag of 'secularism' has been abused. But since 2014, those people have gone silent," said Narendra Modi.

    "All elections had been fought on the issue of corruption," he said. "This was the first election in which no political party was able to make an allegation of corruption against the ruling government," he added.

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP got only two seats in 1984, now we have come to power twice: Modi

    "BJP had got only two seats in 1984. Now, we have come to power for the second time," said Narendra Modi.

    "India's political pundits will have to leave behind obsolete ideologies," said the prime minister. "This is not Modi's victory. This is the victory of the hopes and aspirations of the people," he added.

    "This victory is of the mother who is desperate for a toilet in her home," he said.

  • 20:08 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP is committed to the Constitution: Narendra Modi

    "There were elections in four states. In those state Assemblies, I congratulate those who have been selected to enter those Assemblies," said Narendra Modi.

    "BJP is committed to the values of the Constitution," he said. "BJP is committed to federalism."

    "The central government will co-operate with the state governments for development," he said.

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Democracy and the people have won: Narendra Modi

    "Those who had closed their minds won't understand the voice of the people and what I'm trying to say," said the prime minister.

    "If anyone has won, it is India," he said. "Democracy and the people have won," he added. "This is why we dedicate this victory to the people."

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    130 crore Indians were standing in support of India: Narendra Modi

    "The world will have to recognise the democratic powers of India now," Narendra Modi said. "I sympathise with all those people who have sacrificed for the nation," he added.

    "I congratulate the Election Commission, security forces and all those forces who are responsible for raising faith in democracy," Modi said.

    "When the war of Mahabharata ended, Shri Krishna was asked whose side he was on. The answer which Lord Krishna had given then is the same answer which Indians have given today," he said.

    "Lord Krishna said that he was not on anyone's side. He was on Hastinapur's side," he added.

    "130 crore Indians had taken the form of Shri Krishna and were standing in support of India," he said.

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    The 2019 mandate is the biggest event in the democratic world: Narendra Modi

    "Today, we can see that people from all corners have supported this fakir," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed party workers.

    "In the democratic world, the 2019 vote is the biggest event," said the prime minister.

    "Despite so many elections, the highest number of voters was recorded in this election," he said.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Had Chandrababu Naidu worked hard to get votes, TDP's account would have opened: Amit Shah

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    This victory is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' ideology's win against 'tukde tukde' gang: Amit Shah

    "Despite malpractices in West Bengal, BJP won 18 seats," Amit Shah said.

    "BJP is going to sweep West Bengal in the days to come," he added.

    "The defeat of the Opposition and the victory of the BJP is against the 'tukde-tukde' gang's ideology," Shah said.

  • 19:43 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP got more votes than even what exit polls had predicted: Amit Shah

    "For many years, Congress was indulging in dynastic politics and casteism," said BJP president Amit Shah.

    "Media was asking us how we will win seats in Uttar Pradesh after the SP-BSP alliance. But we won many seats in Uttar Pradesh too," said Shah.

    "After the exit polls, some parties shouted that the exit polls were wrong. They also talked of EVM manipulation," he said.

    "But the results have shown that BJP got more than what even exit polls have predicted," he said.

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Congress has got a big zero: Amit Shah

    "This is a victory for the people," said BJP president Amit Shah. "For the first time in 70 years, concrete steps to improve the lives of people in India were taken by Narendra Modi."

    "We are all proud that the rare opportunity to form a government with clear majority twice went to Narendra Modi," he said.

    "Congress has got a big zero," said the BJP president.

  • 19:34 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi got one of the most historic victories in Independent India: Amit Shah

    "We all welcome Narendra Modi, the main hero of this victory," said BJP president Amit Shah as he addressed BJP workers.

    "Narendra Modi has got one of the most historic victories in India since Independence," said Shah.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    List of winners from Rajasthan till now

    Ajmer : Bhagirath Choudhary

    Barmer: Kailash Choudhary

    Bharatpur: Ranjeeta Koli

    Bhilwara: Subhash Chandra Baheria

    Chittorgarh: Chandra Prakash Joshi

    Churu: Rahul Kaswan

    Sri Ganganagar: Nihal Chand

    Jalore: Devaji Patel

    Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh

    Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    Tonk Sawai-Madhopur: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria

    Input by Rangoli Agrawal

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Modi arrives at BJP headquarters

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP wins 42 seats, Congress wins 11

    According to the Election Commission, the saffron party is also leading in 260 seats. On the other hand, Congress is leading in 40 seats.

  • 19:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    People of Kashi are remarkable: Narendra Modi

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Ravi Kishan wins from Gorakhpur by over 3 lakh votes

  • 19:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    We open-heartedly accept the verdict of the people: Ashok Chavan

    Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said: "We open-heartedly welcome the verdict of the people. I accept complete responsibility for the Congress' losses in Maharashtra."

    "In the last five years, we raised questions of the people and came out on the streets against wrong decisions. However, the decision of the people is supreme. We hope that the new government will fulfill the aspirations of people. We will not get cowed down by these results and we will reorganise the party and fight in the upcoming Maharashtra elections."

    Input by Murtaza Merchant

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP candidate set to win from Darjeeling seat for third time

    This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won from Darjeeling in the Lok Sabha elections, even though it has no major support base in the hills.

    The Darjeeling Lok sabha parliamentary constituency has a total of five Assembly constituencies with three falling in the hills: Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong with four in the plains namely Phasidewa, Siliguri, Chopra and Matigara-Naxalbari where the BJP candidate was seen leading in most of them.

    Input by Roshan Gupta/101 Reporters

  • 18:52 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Poonam Mahajan set to win in Mumbai's North Central

    BJP’s Poonam Mahajan is leading against INC’s Priya Dutt in Mumbai’s North Central constituency. The BJP workers are ready to celebrate Poonam’s win which will be declared at any moment as she is leading by over one lakh votes.

    Input by Priyamvada Mangal

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Lathicharge in Aurangabad on AIMIM workers

    The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans of MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.

    Input by Mahesh Joshi

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    World leaders congratulate Narendra Modi

    According to ANI, the Australian prime minister, the French president, Maldives president, Sri Lankan prime minister, Mauritius prime minister have called Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his victory.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Azam Khan leads in Rampur

    Azam Khan has got 5,55,951 votes while Jaya Prada has polled 4,46,939 votes till now.

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    National Conference senior leader Mohammed Akbar Lone wins from Baramulla

    The NC leader won from that seat with a Margin of more than 20,000 votes.

Load More

India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Bihar got swept away by the "Modi tsunami" as the BJP made a clean sweep in the seats contested by it in the state while allies JD(U) and LJP, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan, too rode the tide and came out with stellar performances.

The Election Commission has declared results for 402 out of the 542 seats that went to polls during the general election.The BJP has won 246 seats, while the Congress has won 39.  DMK has bagged 16 seats, while Trinamool Congress and JD(U) have bagged 15 each. Ten seats have gone to Shiv Sena, nine each to TRS and BSP, five each to LJSP and YSRC, 4 each to NCP and SP, 2 each to JKNC, SAD, IUML.

US president Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic parliamentary election victory.

The Election Commission tweeted that Union minister Rajnath Singh has won from Lucknow, while Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's son won from Chhindwara. BJP leader Varun Gandhi has won from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won from Varanasi. Sonia Gandhi has won from Rae Bareli.

BJP president Amit Shah said that Narendra Modi got one of the most historic victories in India since Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and will address party workers soon.

Smriti Irani tweeted on her victory in Amethi and said, "Nothing is impossible."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and said that he respected the mandate of the people. He also congratulated Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan congratulated Narendra Modi. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he said in a tweet.

 Pragya Singh Thakur has won from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh. BJP has won four seats in Karnataka.

BJP chief Amit Shah has reached BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Arriving in a car amid a sea of BJP supporters, Shah was welcomed with flowers and fan fare. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reach Rahul Gandhi's residence for the second time in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely set the agenda for the next five years without losing any time. Modi is expected to meet party workers at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi at 5 pm today. BJP will hold their parliamentary meeting, as they traditionally do, on Thursday evening.

As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!" Party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."

As Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA inches towards one of the most historic electoral mandate in Independent India, it's prudent to note why did Rahul Gandhi-led UPA manage to fare so poorly. The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from.

The BJP, according to trends around noon, is not only the single-largest party but has comfortably breached the 272 mark. The saffron unit is leading in 287 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it pushed the 300-mark on its own. The NDA, at this point, is close to leading in 350 out of 542 seats. The role played by Modi's most trusted general — Amit Shah — will not go unnoticed and this time Shah had an added responsibility.

It is risky to speculate what portfolio Modi might hand over to Shah, given the latter’s propensity to surprise. It is safe however to say that it will be an important portfolio that will help achieve the goals of Modi 2.0. As party president, Shah has already proved his administrative acumen and such a job might be a promotion that matches his bigger stature in the party and in national politics.

YS Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in on May 30 subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a perfect 10/10 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the state assembly stands at 88.

Even before the Election Commission numbers made any official announcements about winners for Lok Sabha elections, Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Narendra Modi saying, "We look forward to working closely with you."

The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.

In 2014, one of the few states to have thwarted the saffron wave was West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress bagged 34 out of 42 seats. Five years have passed. Going by early trends on counting day, Narendra Modi has not only managed to engineer another 'wave' election in his favour but this time he has done even better. According to trends projected by Firstpost at the time of writing, the BJP has roared into double figures in the state and is hot on the heels of the ruling party.

The saffron outfit is leading in 15 seats, the TMC is ahead in 25 while Congress is ahead in two. Remember that in 2014 amid nationwide Modi wave, the BJP could win only two seats in Bengal. NDTV paints an even more optimistic figure for BJP. Around 11am, roughly three hours into counting, the NDTV website shows BJP ahead in 17 seats while the TMC is ahead in 22.

A quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if the BJP is voted for a repeat term, which according to the early trends look extremely possibly, and with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014. If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress).

Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first time ever, rallies nearly 900 pts, while Nifty crosses 12,000 as BJP takes a decisive lead in the Lok Sabha election results. The markets were buoyant with indices hitting new high as early trends showed BJP-led NDA leading in 340 seats. BSE Sensex rallied over 900 points while the NSE Nifty soared over 270 points to hit their respective record highs in early trade Thursday, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election began.

The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. Key states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai look all set for a saffron sweep based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term.

Most of the exit polls had indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. According to the early trends, BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the 300-mark. Trends showed that BJP is leading in 288 seats, while NDA is leading in 341. Comparatively, UPA is trailing with lead only in 92 seats while Congress has been able to secure leads in 54 seats.

In the first hour of counting, early trends show NDA is zooming past UPA with leads in 336 seats. Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading by over 8,000 votes in Bhopal. Congress' Digvijaya Singh is in second position. In Guna, sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing BJP's Krishna Pal Singh. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Singh's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading Chhindwara by over 6,000 votes. In Indore, a seat previously represented by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading by over 18,000.

Early trends for all 20 seats in Kerala are in and according to News18 all trends show UDF leading in Kerala. The analysts had felt that the Sabarimala row will affect the voter-bank for the UDF-led government in Kerala, however, early trends show that the issues haven't had the effect that analysts predicted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA has taken an early lead in over 200 seats as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends. BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.

According to the early trends as EC began counting of votes, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken an early leap ahead of its competitors. As counting of votes for the general elections results gathers pace across the country, trends show BJP's Babul Supriyo leading in Asansol constituency of West Bengal; Digvijaya Singh, who was initially leading from Bhopal, is now trailing and BJP's Sadhvi Pragya is now leading.

As of 8.45 am, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad but trailing in Amethi; Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi; Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar; Sunny Deol, who recently joined BJP, is leading in Gurdaspur; and Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to latest trends in the first half an hour of counting, BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is leading from Lucknow and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad seat.

The Election Commission of India begins counting of votes in 542 parliamentary constituencies across India. Results are expected only by late evening, EC confirmed. According to latest reports, Rajnath Singh is leading from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency while Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha is trailing.

The Election Commission deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence when the exercise is taken up. The votes will be counted at 58 counting centres with around 25,000 counting personnel at 78,799 polling stations spread over 294 Assembly segments in West Bengal. The Election Commission will start counting votes in less than 10 minutes, i.e, by 8 am.

Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.

The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections today (23 May, Thursday) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling party at the Centre, is on course to retain power for a second term, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma like the way he swept to power in 2014.

However, the Opposition parties, including Congress, have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.

The voting was staggered between 11 April and 19 May in which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha (polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled on the grounds of excessive use of money power) from a total of 8,049 contestants.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing, getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.

From 'chowkidar chor hai' and 'bhrashtachari no. 1' to 'khaki underwear', acerbic remarks ruled the roost this election season, making it one of the most bitterly-contested parliamentary polls post-Independence.

Representational image. AFP

Election Commission officials said the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday and results are expected only by late evening.

For the first time in Lok Sabha polls, the EC will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling stations in each Assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.

It will effectively mean that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

In case of a mismatch, the results based on paper slip count will be considered as final.

The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.

The Opposition parties on Tuesday raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting.

EC officials said the voting percentage of 67.11 this time was the highest ever voter-turnout in Indian parliamentary elections.

They said as per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.

The number of service voters stands at 18 lakh and these include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.

Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.

Out of the 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on 17 May.

The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.

The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.

The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 01:55:27 IST

