India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi-led NDA set to cross 300-mark, early trends show BJP leading in 288 seats

India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Most of the exit polls had indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. According to the early trends, BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the 300-mark. Trends showed that BJP is leading in 288 seats, while NDA is leading in 341. Comparatively, UPA is trailing with lead only in 92 seats while Congress has been able to secure leads in 54 seats.
In the first hour of counting, early trends show NDA is zooming past UPA with leads in 336 seats. Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading by over 8,000 votes in Bhopal. Congress' Digvijaya Singh is in second position. In Guna, sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing BJP's Krishna Pal Singh. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Singh's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading Chhindwara by over 6,000 votes. In Indore, a seat previously represented by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading by over 18,000.
Early trends for all 20 seats in Kerala are in and according to News18 all trends show UDF leading in Kerala. The analysts had felt that the Sabarimala row will affect the voter-bank for the UDF-led government in Kerala, however, early trends show that the issues haven't had the effect that analysts predicted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA has taken an early lead in over 200 seats as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends. BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.
According to the early trends as EC began counting of votes, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken an early leap ahead of its competitors. As counting of votes for the general elections results gathers pace across the country, trends show BJP's Babul Supriyo leading in Asansol constituency of West Bengal; Digvijaya Singh, who was initially leading from Bhopal, is now trailing and BJP's Sadhvi Pragya is now leading.
As of 8.45 am, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad but trailing in Amethi; Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi; Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar; Sunny Deol, who recently joined BJP, is leading in Gurdaspur; and Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to latest trends in the first half an hour of counting, BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is leading from Lucknow and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading from Wayanad seat.
The Election Commission of India begins counting of votes in 542 parliamentary constituencies across India. Results are expected only by late evening, EC confirmed. According to latest reports, Rajnath Singh is leading from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency while Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha is trailing.
The Election Commission deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence when the exercise is taken up. The votes will be counted at 58 counting centres with around 25,000 counting personnel at 78,799 polling stations spread over 294 Assembly segments in West Bengal. The Election Commission will start counting votes in less than 10 minutes, i.e, by 8 am.
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections today (23 May, Thursday) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling party at the Centre, is on course to retain power for a second term, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma like the way he swept to power in 2014.
However, the Opposition parties, including Congress, have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.
The voting was staggered between 11 April and 19 May in which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha (polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled on the grounds of excessive use of money power) from a total of 8,049 contestants.
In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing, getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.
From 'chowkidar chor hai' and 'bhrashtachari no. 1' to 'khaki underwear', acerbic remarks ruled the roost this election season, making it one of the most bitterly-contested parliamentary polls post-Independence.
Election Commission officials said the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday and results are expected only by late evening.
For the first time in Lok Sabha polls, the EC will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling stations in each Assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.
It will effectively mean that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.
In case of a mismatch, the results based on paper slip count will be considered as final.
The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.
The Opposition parties on Tuesday raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting.
EC officials said the voting percentage of 67.11 this time was the highest ever voter-turnout in Indian parliamentary elections.
They said as per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.
The number of service voters stands at 18 lakh and these include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.
Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.
Out of the 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on 17 May.
The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.
Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.
A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.
In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.
"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.
The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.
"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.
The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said.
Telangana election results latest updates
KCR's daughter Kavitha trails in Nizamabad
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad. Kavitha is locked in an unprecedented fight against 178 farmers who had registered to contest against the sitting MP. The 178 farmers jumped into the fray to support their demand for a remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board based in Nizamabad. Kavitha had blamed the BJP for failing to take initiative for setting up the Turmeric Board.
Jammu and Kashmir election results latest updates
NC Leads with 3,700 Votes
In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP-led NDA set to cross 300 mark
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP begins celebration in Ranaghat
BJP cadres begin celebrations in West Bengal's Ranaghat. The key candidates in the Ranaghat SC constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Rupali Biswas of TMC, Biswas Rama of CPI(M), Jagannath Sarkar of BJP and Minati Biswas of Congress.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee trails in Diamond Harbour
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Early trends show NDA leading in 343 seats, BJP with 289 seats
Jammu and Kashmir election results latest updates
Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh leading in early trends in Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president G A Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a slender margin of 80 votes while Singh had opened a substantial lead of over 4000 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.
Former MLA and controversial Kashmiri politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid has taken a surprise lead of nearly 600 votes in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency ahead of PDP's Abdul Qayoom Wani, People's Conference candidate Raja Aijaz Ali and National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone. In Ladakh, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was trailing behind Independent candidate Sajad Hussain by 464 votes, according to officials. The BJP had won three seats -- two in Jammu and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the valley. However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.
Delhi election results latest updates
Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans Leading from North West Delhi
In North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans is leading with 33,439. In this political season, the constituency was in the news for two reasons – former BJP MP Udit Raj having switched over to the Congress on being denied a ticket and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans being fielded from the area by the BJP. “The way people enjoy the music in this Parliamentary seat, I will not only win the hearts of the people but also try to make this Lok Sabha seat the best.” Hans has been making statements like these in the slums of Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri. Last year, Mangolpuri registered nearly 900 FIRs; an average police station in south Delhi registers approximately 150 FIRs in a year. A displeased Udit Raj, who left the saffron party on being denied a ticket, had shared with Firstpost that BJP has a problem with vocal Dalits and that there’s a glass ceiling within the party for people who aren’t from castes higher up in the hierarchy. Hans’ campaign was pitifully bereft of the complexity of municipal issues that plague the area. Meanwhile, Raj, also the current MP from North West Delhi, was pre-occupied with exposing the caste dynamic in national party politics. Dalits account for 17 percent and Muslims 13 percent of the state population. The constituency has a Scheduled Caste population of 6,97,237 and Raj had a significant pull in the area because he was recognised as a strong Dalit voice in national politics. BJP’s surprised everybody by introducing a popular face as its candidate in the area and early trends suggest that the strategy seemed to have work for the saffron party.
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP candidate takes leads of 15,000 votes ove Veerappa Moily
After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate BN Bache Gowda has established a lead of over 15000 votes over former union law minister M Veerappa Molly, the incumbent MP from Chikaballapur.
Ranganath/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
DMK front leads in 3 LS seats in Tamil Nadu
The DMK and its allies the Congress and MDMK were leading in three Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to trends available from the Election Commission. While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the EC. The DMK fought 19 Parliamentary seats and its allies in the rest of 19 constituencies while elections were cancelled in Vellore. AIADMK had fielded candidates in 20 Parliamentary segments leaving the rest to its allies including the BJP.
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP's SS Ahluwalia Trails in Durgapur
BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency.
Markets brace for election results
Stock market traders and investors are bracing for the big day ahead. India is going to choose its next prime minister as the verdict of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 gets announced. The Sensex and Nifty may see a lot of volatility as the election verdict will not only affect the day’s trade, but also set the future trend. The benchmark stock indices have delivered a modest 50-60% return during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current tenure. The 10 fundamentally strong stocks that figure on the list of most brokerage houses and market experts are SBI, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank.
Bihar election results latest updates
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Misa Bharti Lead in Bihar
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib constituency. So far, the NDA is leading in all 20 seats in Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD's Misa Bharti is leading and Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing in Pataliputra.
Puri election results latest updates
Sambit Patra Trailing in Odisha's Puri
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33 percent in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
Kerala election results latest updates
Early trends show Congress leading in all 20 seats of Kerala
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP leads in Haveri, Dharwad; Congress in Chitradurga
According to early trends, B N Chandrappa of Congress is leading in Chitradurga LS seat with 3659 votes; BJP is leading in Haveri with 30,948 votes. BJP's Pralhad Joshi is leading in Dharwad LS constituency with 4966 votes.
Inputs from: Lakshmi Bavge, Basavaraj Maralihalli, Manjunath Somareddi
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Jayant Chaudhary Leading in Baghpat
RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. The Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on Apr 11. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed.
Kerala election results latest updates
BJP leading in Pathanamthitta - heart of Sabarimala row
BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.
Karnataka election results latest updates
Bangalore South Tally
Tejasvi Surya (BJP) - 4684 votes
BK Hariprasad (Congress) - 2807
In the first round, the BJP leads by 1877 votes. Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's Bengaluru candidate Tejasvi Surya said that his contituency has a huge Modi fever that will lead to his victory. Twenty-eight-year-old Surya is BJP's youngest candidate.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Babul Supriyo leads in Asansol
BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat, where Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen squared off against incumbent MP Supriyo, is being closely watched.
The constituency was in the news on polling day on April 29 because of violence there. Supriyo’s car was vandalised during a clash outside a polling booth between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel. Alongside, a first information report was filed against the parliamentarian for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer.
Hours later, Moon Moon Sen’s response to the violence spawned a flurry of jokes on social media. Interviewed by reporters, the actor-politician said she was unaware of the clashes. She explained that she had taken a while to get going in the morning because she had been given “bed tea very late”.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
According to early trends, here are the top leads and trails:
Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad; trails in Amethi
Smriti Irani leads in Amethi
Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar
Digvijaya Singh leads in Bhopal; Sadhvi Pragya trails
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Rahul trails
According to early trends, Smriti Irani is leading from Amethi while Rahul is trailing.
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Ashok Gehlot's son trailing in Jodhpur
Congress candidate and Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is pitted against incumbent BJP MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is trailing in Jodhpur. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Gajendrasingh Shekhawat beat Chandresh Kumari of Congress by receiving 66.20 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Gorakhpur - matter of prestige for Yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh which has been BJP stronghold over the decades slipped out of BJP's hand in 2018 by-elections when Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Praveen Nishad with the support of BSP defeated BJPs candidate Upendra Shukla with a margin of around 22,000 votes. This time BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan and SB-BSP alliance candidate are Ram Bhuwal Nishad.
Results of the seats will be keenly watched as this is matter of prestige for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath who has won this seat for five consecutive terms since 1998.
Before him, Mahant Avedyanath had won from the parliamentary constituency first in 1971 and then three straight times from 1989. And before him, Mahant Digvijaynath had won the seat in 1967. They were all the 'chief priests' of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that Adityanath also holds.
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
SP-BSP leading in Aonla
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Kerala election results latest updates
Alphons trails in Alleppey
KJ Alphons is trailing from Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat. A constituency with a long coastline covering seven Assembly segments in Alappuzha and Kollam, it has shown a propensity to the Congress in Parliament elections. Despite being known as a citadel and cradle of the Communist movement, the constituency has elected Congress candidates eight times in the last 11 elections held since 1977.
Karnataka election results latest update
Sumalatha Ambareesh leading in Mandya
Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls.
Kerala election results latest updates
Rahul Gandhi Leading in Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who decided to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is leading from the southern seat. Veteran Congress leader from Kerala and former defence minister A K Antony had made the announcement at a press conference, saying Gandhi had consented to fight from Wayanad following requests from the state unit.
One of the major reason for consideration was that it's a tri-junction of three southern states. Many Congress workers and leaders had urged the Congress president to contest from the Southern seat, which he agreed to.
EC website crashes
As the counting for general elections began, the Election Commission's website crashed. The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering election processes in India.
KERALA election results latest updates
Tharoor trails in Thiruvananthapuram
Tharoor is trailing from the seat. The BJP has pinned most of its hope on the Thiruvananthapuram seat, where it increased most votes in the past and even came second in the previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It fell short of only around a mere 20,000 votes from the winner, Congress’ star politician Shashi Tharoor, in 2014, who is seeking a third consecutive win in 2019. The BJP fielded arguably its biggest vote catcher, former state president and ex-Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, to win the seat this election.
LUCKNOW election results latest updates
Rajnath leading, Poonam Sinha trailing
Counting has begun in Lucknow and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing.
LOK SABHA election results latest updates
Counting has begun in 542 constituencies
Counting of votes begins for 542 Lok Sabha seats. Around 18 lakh postal ballots will be counted before moving to EVMs. Irrespective of all the postal ballots being accounted for, counting of EVMs will begin within the next 30 minutes.
Chikballapur election results latest updates
Its Congress' Moily versus BJP's Bachhe Gowda
The counting of votes of Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency will be taken up at Nagarjuna Engineering college near Devanahalli. Former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily is seeking a third straight win as Congress candidate, while BJP's Bachhe Gowda is giving a tough fight to Moily. The constituency is unique as it is spread out in three different revenue districts of Karnataka — they are Chikkaballapur, Bangalore rural and Bangalore urban districts.
Ranganath/101Reporters
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Drones, virtual reality and good old analysis, TV channels pull out the stops for counting day
Drones that fly overhead to give a "bird's eye view", Rs 1 lakh cash prize if you guess the winner right and good old analysis, television channels are moving from the fantastical to the mundane to entice viewers on counting day Thursday.
With millions in India and abroad preparing to tune into television channels and log in to news networks on their phones and other devices as votes for the Lok Sabha election are counted, media houses are making sure they grab TRPs. Many are using VFX and lurid graphics and others are pitching the fact that they have the best network of on-ground reporters and in-studio analysts.
Karnataka election results latest update
I am confident of win: Tejasvi Surya
BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.
Tejasvi on Thursday morning, visited a temple and said, "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country."
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.
Andhra Pradesh Election Results Latest Updates
Will Chandrababu Naidu's efforts result in the formation of a united front?
In Andhra Pradesh, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Southern states eager to beat Narendra Modi wave
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
Karnataka election results latest update
Test for Congress-JD(S) combine
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Lok Sabha elections
The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor. "I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here.
Unlike other countries, the US does not send its election observers to India because of the strong independent credentials of the Election Commission of India. "We have a very strong relationship and a lot of cooperation with the Indian government on a full range of issues, and the Secretary (of State, Mike Pompeo) has said numerous times that we have a true strategic partner in India," Ortagus said in response to a question.
PTI
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website and app
After a six-week long electoral process, the result for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is set to be known soon with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am on 23 May, 2019 (Thursday).
While all of you can access Firstpost for essential live updates around results and trends, there are various platforms set up by the Election Commission to put out the information as they come. The poll panel had specially created a website for results and trends: results.eci.gov.in. The website is set to go live at 8 am and will let users look at the results and trends constituency-wise and party-wise.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Counting to be conducted at 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituency
Out of the total 543 Parliamentary seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the Election Commission had cancelled polls to the Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu on the grounds of excessive use of money power. The fresh date for elections in Vellore is yet to be announced.
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Denied Opposition request because changing VVPAT count protocol not practical
The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible".
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Counting of votes at all 542 constituencies to begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phased elections to India's Lower House of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) in what is being touted as the world's biggest democratic exercise, today (Thursday, 23 May) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. Since the Election Commission will also be counting the VVPATs at five polling stations (selected at random) in all Assembly segments, the final results can take a little longer to come out.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:28 (IST)
Haryana election results latest updates
BJP leads in 9 of the 10 Haryana seats
BJP is leading in nine out of 10 seats in Haryana. It's only Rohtak seat from where Congress is leading. The party had fielded Deepender Hooda from the constituency.
10:28 (IST)
Telangana election results latest updates
KCR's daughter Kavitha trails in Nizamabad
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad. Kavitha is locked in an unprecedented fight against 178 farmers who had registered to contest against the sitting MP. The 178 farmers jumped into the fray to support their demand for a remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board based in Nizamabad. Kavitha had blamed the BJP for failing to take initiative for setting up the Turmeric Board.
10:27 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election results latest updates
NC Leads with 3,700 Votes
In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes.
10:20 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP-led NDA set to cross 300 mark
10:12 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP begins celebration in Ranaghat
BJP cadres begin celebrations in West Bengal's Ranaghat. The key candidates in the Ranaghat SC constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Rupali Biswas of TMC, Biswas Rama of CPI(M), Jagannath Sarkar of BJP and Minati Biswas of Congress.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
10:07 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee trails in Diamond Harbour
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency.
10:03 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Early trends show NDA leading in 343 seats, BJP with 289 seats
09:50 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election results latest updates
Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh leading in early trends in Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president G A Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a slender margin of 80 votes while Singh had opened a substantial lead of over 4000 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.
Former MLA and controversial Kashmiri politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid has taken a surprise lead of nearly 600 votes in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency ahead of PDP's Abdul Qayoom Wani, People's Conference candidate Raja Aijaz Ali and National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone. In Ladakh, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was trailing behind Independent candidate Sajad Hussain by 464 votes, according to officials. The BJP had won three seats -- two in Jammu and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the valley. However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.
09:47 (IST)
Delhi election results latest updates
Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans Leading from North West Delhi
In North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans is leading with 33,439. In this political season, the constituency was in the news for two reasons – former BJP MP Udit Raj having switched over to the Congress on being denied a ticket and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans being fielded from the area by the BJP. “The way people enjoy the music in this Parliamentary seat, I will not only win the hearts of the people but also try to make this Lok Sabha seat the best.” Hans has been making statements like these in the slums of Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri. Last year, Mangolpuri registered nearly 900 FIRs; an average police station in south Delhi registers approximately 150 FIRs in a year. A displeased Udit Raj, who left the saffron party on being denied a ticket, had shared with Firstpost that BJP has a problem with vocal Dalits and that there’s a glass ceiling within the party for people who aren’t from castes higher up in the hierarchy. Hans’ campaign was pitifully bereft of the complexity of municipal issues that plague the area. Meanwhile, Raj, also the current MP from North West Delhi, was pre-occupied with exposing the caste dynamic in national party politics. Dalits account for 17 percent and Muslims 13 percent of the state population. The constituency has a Scheduled Caste population of 6,97,237 and Raj had a significant pull in the area because he was recognised as a strong Dalit voice in national politics. BJP’s surprised everybody by introducing a popular face as its candidate in the area and early trends suggest that the strategy seemed to have work for the saffron party.
09:43 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP candidate takes leads of 15,000 votes ove Veerappa Moily
After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate BN Bache Gowda has established a lead of over 15000 votes over former union law minister M Veerappa Molly, the incumbent MP from Chikaballapur.
Ranganath/101Reporters
09:40 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
DMK front leads in 3 LS seats in Tamil Nadu
The DMK and its allies the Congress and MDMK were leading in three Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to trends available from the Election Commission. While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the EC. The DMK fought 19 Parliamentary seats and its allies in the rest of 19 constituencies while elections were cancelled in Vellore. AIADMK had fielded candidates in 20 Parliamentary segments leaving the rest to its allies including the BJP.
09:39 (IST)
What is the text of Prime Minister's Oath
09:38 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP's SS Ahluwalia Trails in Durgapur
BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency.
09:33 (IST)
Markets brace for election results
Stock market traders and investors are bracing for the big day ahead. India is going to choose its next prime minister as the verdict of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 gets announced. The Sensex and Nifty may see a lot of volatility as the election verdict will not only affect the day’s trade, but also set the future trend. The benchmark stock indices have delivered a modest 50-60% return during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current tenure. The 10 fundamentally strong stocks that figure on the list of most brokerage houses and market experts are SBI, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank.
09:32 (IST)
Bihar election results latest updates
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Misa Bharti Lead in Bihar
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib constituency. So far, the NDA is leading in all 20 seats in Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD's Misa Bharti is leading and Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing in Pataliputra.
09:31 (IST)
Puri election results latest updates
Sambit Patra Trailing in Odisha's Puri
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33 percent in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
09:31 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
Early trends show Congress leading in all 20 seats of Kerala
09:16 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP leads in Haveri, Dharwad; Congress in Chitradurga
According to early trends, B N Chandrappa of Congress is leading in Chitradurga LS seat with 3659 votes; BJP is leading in Haveri with 30,948 votes. BJP's Pralhad Joshi is leading in Dharwad LS constituency with 4966 votes.
Inputs from: Lakshmi Bavge, Basavaraj Maralihalli, Manjunath Somareddi
09:12 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Jayant Chaudhary Leading in Baghpat
RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. The Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on Apr 11. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed.
09:11 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
BJP leading in Pathanamthitta - heart of Sabarimala row
BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.
09:10 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Bangalore South Tally
Tejasvi Surya (BJP) - 4684 votes
BK Hariprasad (Congress) - 2807
In the first round, the BJP leads by 1877 votes. Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's Bengaluru candidate Tejasvi Surya said that his contituency has a huge Modi fever that will lead to his victory. Twenty-eight-year-old Surya is BJP's youngest candidate.
08:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Babul Supriyo leads in Asansol
BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat, where Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen squared off against incumbent MP Supriyo, is being closely watched.
The constituency was in the news on polling day on April 29 because of violence there. Supriyo’s car was vandalised during a clash outside a polling booth between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel. Alongside, a first information report was filed against the parliamentarian for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer.
Hours later, Moon Moon Sen’s response to the violence spawned a flurry of jokes on social media. Interviewed by reporters, the actor-politician said she was unaware of the clashes. She explained that she had taken a while to get going in the morning because she had been given “bed tea very late”.
08:52 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
08:47 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
According to early trends, here are the top leads and trails:
Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad; trails in Amethi
Smriti Irani leads in Amethi
Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar
Digvijaya Singh leads in Bhopal; Sadhvi Pragya trails
08:42 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Rahul trails
According to early trends, Smriti Irani is leading from Amethi while Rahul is trailing.
08:40 (IST)
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Ashok Gehlot's son trailing in Jodhpur
Congress candidate and Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is pitted against incumbent BJP MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is trailing in Jodhpur. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Gajendrasingh Shekhawat beat Chandresh Kumari of Congress by receiving 66.20 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.
08:38 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
Gorakhpur - matter of prestige for Yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh which has been BJP stronghold over the decades slipped out of BJP's hand in 2018 by-elections when Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Praveen Nishad with the support of BSP defeated BJPs candidate Upendra Shukla with a margin of around 22,000 votes. This time BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan and SB-BSP alliance candidate are Ram Bhuwal Nishad.
Results of the seats will be keenly watched as this is matter of prestige for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath who has won this seat for five consecutive terms since 1998.
Before him, Mahant Avedyanath had won from the parliamentary constituency first in 1971 and then three straight times from 1989. And before him, Mahant Digvijaynath had won the seat in 1967. They were all the 'chief priests' of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that Adityanath also holds.
08:34 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election results latest updates
SP-BSP leading in Aonla
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
08:32 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
Alphons trails in Alleppey
KJ Alphons is trailing from Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat. A constituency with a long coastline covering seven Assembly segments in Alappuzha and Kollam, it has shown a propensity to the Congress in Parliament elections. Despite being known as a citadel and cradle of the Communist movement, the constituency has elected Congress candidates eight times in the last 11 elections held since 1977.
08:26 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest update
Sumalatha Ambareesh leading in Mandya
Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls.
08:25 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
Rahul Gandhi Leading in Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who decided to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is leading from the southern seat. Veteran Congress leader from Kerala and former defence minister A K Antony had made the announcement at a press conference, saying Gandhi had consented to fight from Wayanad following requests from the state unit.
One of the major reason for consideration was that it's a tri-junction of three southern states. Many Congress workers and leaders had urged the Congress president to contest from the Southern seat, which he agreed to.
08:24 (IST)
EC website crashes
As the counting for general elections began, the Election Commission's website crashed. The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering election processes in India.
08:23 (IST)
KERALA election results latest updates
Tharoor trails in Thiruvananthapuram
Tharoor is trailing from the seat. The BJP has pinned most of its hope on the Thiruvananthapuram seat, where it increased most votes in the past and even came second in the previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It fell short of only around a mere 20,000 votes from the winner, Congress’ star politician Shashi Tharoor, in 2014, who is seeking a third consecutive win in 2019. The BJP fielded arguably its biggest vote catcher, former state president and ex-Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, to win the seat this election.
08:16 (IST)
LUCKNOW election results latest updates
Rajnath leading, Poonam Sinha trailing
Counting has begun in Lucknow and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing.
08:15 (IST)
How are votes counted?
Counting of votes recorded EVMs with VVPAT paper slips will take place in special and secured booths under the close supervision of the Returning Officer and the oversight of the observer. For VVPAT counting rooms will be set up in every polling booth. These rooms will be enclosed by a wire mesh, which will keep away unauthorised people from accessing the paper slips.The selection of the five EVMs in every Assembly Constituency will be done by a draw of lots in the presence of political party candidates. There are total of 4,215 Assembly segments in India. When the five EVMs are chosen from each of these segments, it would increase the VVPAT verification percentage from 0.44 to less than two percent.
08:13 (IST)
LOK SABHA election results latest updates
Counting has begun in 542 constituencies
Counting of votes begins for 542 Lok Sabha seats. Around 18 lakh postal ballots will be counted before moving to EVMs. Irrespective of all the postal ballots being accounted for, counting of EVMs will begin within the next 30 minutes.
07:20 (IST)
Chikballapur election results latest updates
Its Congress' Moily versus BJP's Bachhe Gowda
The counting of votes of Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency will be taken up at Nagarjuna Engineering college near Devanahalli. Former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily is seeking a third straight win as Congress candidate, while BJP's Bachhe Gowda is giving a tough fight to Moily. The constituency is unique as it is spread out in three different revenue districts of Karnataka — they are Chikkaballapur, Bangalore rural and Bangalore urban districts.
Ranganath/101Reporters
07:04 (IST)
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Drones, virtual reality and good old analysis, TV channels pull out the stops for counting day
Drones that fly overhead to give a "bird's eye view", Rs 1 lakh cash prize if you guess the winner right and good old analysis, television channels are moving from the fantastical to the mundane to entice viewers on counting day Thursday.
With millions in India and abroad preparing to tune into television channels and log in to news networks on their phones and other devices as votes for the Lok Sabha election are counted, media houses are making sure they grab TRPs. Many are using VFX and lurid graphics and others are pitching the fact that they have the best network of on-ground reporters and in-studio analysts.
06:59 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest update
I am confident of win: Tejasvi Surya
BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.
Tejasvi on Thursday morning, visited a temple and said, "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country."
06:55 (IST)
How did NDA and UPA fare in Lok Sabha Election 2014?
The BJP and its NDA allies won a total of 336 seats, while the Congress and its UPA allies won 60 seats. The remaining 147 seats were claimed by others.
06:41 (IST)
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.
06:39 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Election Results Latest Updates
Will Chandrababu Naidu's efforts result in the formation of a united front?
In Andhra Pradesh, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
06:38 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Southern states eager to beat Narendra Modi wave
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
06:37 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest update
Test for Congress-JD(S) combine
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
06:34 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Lok Sabha elections
The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor. "I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here.
Unlike other countries, the US does not send its election observers to India because of the strong independent credentials of the Election Commission of India. "We have a very strong relationship and a lot of cooperation with the Indian government on a full range of issues, and the Secretary (of State, Mike Pompeo) has said numerous times that we have a true strategic partner in India," Ortagus said in response to a question.
PTI
06:30 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website and app
After a six-week long electoral process, the result for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is set to be known soon with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am on 23 May, 2019 (Thursday).
While all of you can access Firstpost for essential live updates around results and trends, there are various platforms set up by the Election Commission to put out the information as they come. The poll panel had specially created a website for results and trends: results.eci.gov.in. The website is set to go live at 8 am and will let users look at the results and trends constituency-wise and party-wise.
06:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
06:12 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Counting to be conducted at 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituency
Out of the total 543 Parliamentary seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the Election Commission had cancelled polls to the Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu on the grounds of excessive use of money power. The fresh date for elections in Vellore is yet to be announced.
05:57 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Denied Opposition request because changing VVPAT count protocol not practical
The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible".
05:44 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Update
Counting of votes at all 542 constituencies to begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phased elections to India's Lower House of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) in what is being touted as the world's biggest democratic exercise, today (Thursday, 23 May) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. Since the Election Commission will also be counting the VVPATs at five polling stations (selected at random) in all Assembly segments, the final results can take a little longer to come out.