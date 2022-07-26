'India is a police state': Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs detained for protest in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress lawmakers congregated at Vijay Chowk and carried out march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of agencies by the government

New Delhi: Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and many other party MPs were detained by police at Delhi's Vijay Chowk for staging protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul and other Congress lawmakers congregated at Vijay Chowk and carried out march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of agencies by the government.

They were stopped by the police and were prevented from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress party workers protest outside the AICC headquarters against the questioning of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi by the ED pic.twitter.com/YmFfYdJfq7 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Rahul Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken.

"All (Congress) MPs came here (Delhi). They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Rahul told media before being detained.

He further alleged that "India is a police state, Modi is a king." Rahul also said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi: Earlier visuals of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who sat on a dharna at Vijay Chowk along with other Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi & several other MPs were later detained by Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/jbdO4GJ6sb — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

"I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Rahul said.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk Congress MPs had taken out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/kjfhKx0Gvd — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

On the first day of questioning on 21 July, Sonia was quizzed for over two hours where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi was also been questioned by the ED in the National Herald case in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.