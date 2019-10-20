Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Indapur profile: NCP's Dattatray Bharne to take on BJP's Harshavardhan Patil

Indapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name— Indapur

Constituency Number—200

District Name— Pune

Total Electors— 276911

Female Electors— 130395

Male Electors— 146516

Others— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, NCP's Dattatray Vithoba Bharne won this seat by defeating four time winner and Congress candidate Patil Harshavardhan Shahajirao with a margin of 14,173 votes. In 2009, Harshavardhan represented Congress and defeated the current MLA Bharne who stood in elections independently.

In this election NCP's Bharne will defend his seat against Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil of BJP along with other candidates including Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and independent candidate Javid Bashir Shaikh among others.

