In UP, Amit Shah says BJP committed to principles and ideology, slams Opposition parties that 'rely on caste and family'

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 10:50:16 IST

Agra: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said the Congress and the other Opposition parties had no ideology and relied on caste or on a family.

Only the BJP was committed to principles and an ideology, he told party workers and a select gathering of people in Agra.

Winding up his two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, he said the country was in a bad shape when the Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power. The term of the UPA was full of corruption scams, he said.

FIle image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

Shah said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was doing a good job on the law and order front and the criminals were now fleeing the state.

During the terms of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, the law and order situation in the state was deplorable, he said.

Shah said the BJP has also done a lot for the welfare of the farmers.

The BJP leaders interacted with the city's intellectuals at the Soor Sadan auditorium in Agra, party leaders said. Adityanath also attended the event.

Earlier, the BJP president held three rounds of discussions with party leaders from western Uttar Pradesh on strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, party's state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and Union ministers Santosh Gangwar, Mahesh Sharma and Niranjan Jyoti too part in the discussions, party leaders said.

On Wednesday, Shah met party workers in Varanasi and Mirzapur.


