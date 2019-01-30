In Surat, Narendra Modi says demonetisation made housing affordable; PM to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha memorial in Dandi today

Addressing a rally in Surat Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said demonetisaton made housing affordable for India's youth and claimed that his government achieved in just one term what previous governments would have accomplished in 25 years.

Modi said, “Black money was circulated rampantly in the real estate sector, but with the note ban and Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act, the youth can afford homes.”

Lauding the UDAN scheme which aims at improving regional connectivity, Modi laid the foundation stone for the new terminal’s extension at Surat airport. The project will cost around Rs 350 crore and will raise the airport’s peak handling capacity to 1,800 passengers.

He also told the audience that 1.3 crore homes were constructed during the National Democratic Alliance rule, as opposed to the 25 lakh houses built during the United Progressive Alliance tenure.

Recalling Surat’s role in Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha, Modi said he will be inaugurating a memorial today in Dandi that commemorates the historic event.

The prime minister went on to appreciate the rate at which Surat is progressing. Citing a report, he said that in the next 10 to 15 years, all of the top 10 cities in the list of the world’s fastest developing cities will be from India.

