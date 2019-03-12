In political debut speech, Priyanka Gandhi targets Narendra Modi government over lack of jobs, unfulfilled promises

In her debut political speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for failing to provide jobs as promised and urged the audience to cast their votes wisely.

Addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary, Priyanka said: "Your vote is a weapon, think and decide — those who talk big in front of you, where are the jobs he promised? What about women's safety?" she said.

Taking a dig at the Modi government for not fulfilling its promises on job creation, Priyanka said, "Those who had promised to give 2 crore jobs, ask them where are the jobs? Where are the 15 lakhs they promised in your bank accounts?

"Those who talk about fitrat (nature), the fitrat of this country is that the winds of hate will be blown away by love," the Congress general secretary said.

Speaking about the key issues that needed to be addressed for the general election, Priyanka stressed on job creation for youth, women security and agrarian distress.

In the next two months, Priyanka said, "They will raise all kinds of issues. Ask the right questions, this is your country. You have to guard the country," she said.

"This is nothing less than the independence movement. Our institutions are being attacked, hatred is being spread everywhere. There can be a no bigger thing than guarding the country and moving ahead together."

"This nation is based on love and brotherhood. It is sad what is happening in the country these days. There is no bigger patriotism than awareness," Priyanka said.

Prior to Priyanka's political rally, Congress discussed the issue of national security and passed a resolution of condemning terrorism of any kind in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting earlier on Tuesday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi were also present at the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.

Priyanka's rally was being perceived by Congress leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades. Gujarat is considered a stronghold of BJP and is also the home state of Modi.

Last week, the Congress party had postponed its working committee meeting and 'Sankalp Rally' scheduled for 28 February in the backdrop of escalating tension between India and Pakistan on the border.

India lost over 40 CRPF personnel in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February.

